I’ve been lucky enough in San Diego to establish friendships with guys who are obsessed with fishing or make their living running charters. Dudes like Captain Mark Mihelich, of Boundless Boat Charters, and my friend Zac Hood have given me adventures to last a lifetime. They have also made some great introductions, such as Nico Gibbons, who has a fabulous weekly pop-up fish market/restaurant happening at Al’s Café in Carlsbad Village.

CARLSBAD, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO