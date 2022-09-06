Read full article on original website
Coast News
Meet Suzy Sakha of Ting Internet
The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Encinitas, presents Oktoberfest, Sunday, September 25th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. This 26th annual Oktoberfest spans 1/3 of a mile along Mountain Vista Drive off El Camino Real between Wandering Road and Rambling Road. Back and better than...
Coast News
Fall Fun Festival at Alta Vista Botanical Gardens
VISTA — Come join the 14th Fall Fun Festival between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Oct. 15 at Alta Vista Botanical Gardens, 1270 Vale Terrace Drive. The event is free for all visitors. Children’s crafts will include painting pumpkins, macaroni necklaces, a beanbag toss, worms discovery, and other fall activities. This year’s festival also features a plant sale from GrowGetters, and vendors will sell their jewelry and other crafts.
Coast News
West PACE celebrates 3-year anniversary
Join us in celebrating the 3-year anniversary of Gary and Mary West PACE as well as National PACE Month! The Gary and Mary West Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (West PACE) opened its nearly 20,000-square-foot center for North County San Diego seniors in July of 2019. Since then,...
Coast News
Commentary: Encinitas is doing quite well
The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual State of the City event again this year. Despite all of the troubles of inflation, COVID-19 and intolerable heat, the city seems to be doing quite well. On Thursday, Sept. 1, approximately 200 business leaders and city officials gathered at the tony...
Coast News
Captain Keno’s welcomes return of newly refurbished sign
ENCINITAS — After waiting more than 18 months, Gerry Sova, owner of Captain Keno’s Restaurant in Leucadia, watched on Wednesday afternoon as workers installed a newly-refurbished sign above his restaurant along North Coast Highway 101. Last year, a developer purchased Keno’s and neighboring Portofino Beach Inn with plans...
Coast News
Fourtillfour Cafe embraces good coffee, vintage cars
Open: Daily 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. What: Batch brew of Four Coffee 002, a blend of Guatemala and Honduras coffee beans. What I’m listening to: Tokyo Police Club, “Be Good”. I applaud Fourtillfour for thumbing their nose at conventional wisdom. The coffee shop’s branding relies heavily on the coolness of vintage auto culture. They have an outdoor cafe with a decent size parking lot — a true Leucadian luxury, and yet, they’ve chosen to turn their parking spaces into another seating area.
Coast News
Encinitas seeks construction bids for Pacific View renovations
ENCINITAS — Pacific View School Academy of the Arts, cared for by the Encinitas Arts, Culture and Ecology Alliance for the last eight years, has taken another step closer toward becoming a public arts center. The Encinitas City Council approved the plans and specifications of the Pacific View renovation...
Coast News
Go fish at Nico’s Fish Market in Carlsbad Village
I’ve been lucky enough in San Diego to establish friendships with guys who are obsessed with fishing or make their living running charters. Dudes like Captain Mark Mihelich, of Boundless Boat Charters, and my friend Zac Hood have given me adventures to last a lifetime. They have also made some great introductions, such as Nico Gibbons, who has a fabulous weekly pop-up fish market/restaurant happening at Al’s Café in Carlsbad Village.
Coast News
New inductees to 2022 OHS hall of fame
Skyler Garrahy, OHS principal, will announce the 2022 inductees, who include:. Eileen (Greer) Frazier, Class of 1988 for Academics. Frazier returned to OHS where she taught math for nine years. She then held district administrative positions including dean, vice principal and curriculum coordinator and is the current principal at El Camino High School.
Coast News
CSUSM opens new dorm-style housing at North Commons
SAN MARCOS — Freshmen at California State University San Marcos now have the option of moving into a dormitory-style living space, a first at the college as it strives to shift its reputation from a commuter school to a true four-year university. The North Commons dormitories on North City...
Coast News
Blakespear gives final State of the City address
ENCINITAS — For the last time, Mayor Catherine Blakespear applauded the city’s achievements before area businesses and supporters. The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce hosted the State of the City address on Sept. 1 at the Alila Marea Beach Resort with a group of its most prominent sponsors, donors and city guests. The annual State of the City takes inventory of the last year and celebrates the city’s milestones.
Coast News
New program provides low-cost veterinary services
As anyone with a pet knows, veterinary care is expensive — too expensive for many San Diego families. And many people don’t have pet insurance, like they do personal health insurance. This difficult reality means many pets never receive even basic medical care such as vaccinations, spay or neuter surgeries, or treatment for common pet illnesses.
Coast News
Soccer tournament stars
“Express Soccer G11 Premiere Shuttleworth” had a championship win over a squad from Arizona at the SoCal Blues Soccer Tournament Sept. 3 to Sept. 5 at Oceanside Sports Complex. Team members, pictured from left, top row, include Lily Peterson, Fallon Parker, Reagan Souza, Stella Boyd, Aubrey Seery, Skylar Dennis and Samantha Cohen. From left, bottom row, Cosima Galimi, Cali Sol League, Embrey Blais, London Peek and Viviana Muirragui, coached by Phil Shuttleworth. The tournament had entries from four different states, and all of California. Further information on the overall tournament can be viewed on “SoCal Blues Soccer Club” website.
Coast News
October 5 is Free Ride Day on MTS and NTCD Routes
REGION — Public transit riders will be able to enjoy free rides on MTS and NCTD routes on Oct. 5, which the agencies are declaring as Free Ride Day. All rides will be free on MTS and NTCD services for Free Ride Day, including the Trolley, COASTER, SPRINTER and fixed-route buses. Passengers will not need a PRONTO card or valid fare for either system and MTS and NCTD services will operate on a normal weekday schedule.
Coast News
Arson caught on camera at San Marcos office space
SAN MARCOS — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with an arson incident in San Marcos last month. According to the department, the arson occurred just before midnight on Aug. 10 in the 100 block...
Coast News
The Camp Store alleges ‘unfair’ treatment by state parks department
CARLSBAD — A local business owner is asking for the public’s support after his struggles with the California State Parks culminated in an “unfair” performance review that he believes may jeopardize his contract negotiations. Anthony Marcotti, owner of The Camp Store at South Carlsbad State Beach,...
Coast News
Blistering heat wave strains California energy grid, risking outages
REGION — The California Independent System Operator, California’s electrical grid operator, issued another Flex Alert and declared a statewide “Energy Emergency Alert 3” tonight due to extreme power demand amid the state’s blistering heat wave. The level-three alert is one step away from ordering rotating...
Coast News
Longstanding Republican feud derails Muir’s school board candidacy
ENCINITAS — An eruption of party infighting arising from a long-simmering political feud appears to have derailed a Republican incumbent’s chances of retaining her school board seat in Encinitas and jeopardized the party’s chances of reestablishing a conservative board majority in November. Trustee Maureen “Mo” Muir, serving...
