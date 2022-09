Maryland (1-0) at Charlotte (0-2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT (Stadium) Line: Maryland by 27 1/2 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: First meeting. Maryland will look to continue to build momentum after a solid 31-10 win last week at home against Buffalo. For Charlotte, it is a chance to turn things around after a brutal start. After getting blown out in their season opener at Florida Atlantic 43-13, the 49ers lost their home opener to FCS school William & Mary 41-24 after getting outscored 21-0 in the fourth quarter.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO