Bakersfield man pleads guilty to unlawfully possessing firearm
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man, who was convicted of prior felonies, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm Tuesday, according to the Department of Justice.
Bakersfield Police Officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Jan. 15 for traffic infractions and Katterin McCray, 25, was a passenger, according to court documents.
The driver of the vehicle fled and McCray discarded a handgun with ammunition and a high-capacity magazine near Cottonwood Road and Casa Loma Drive, according to court documents.
McCray’s criminal record includes convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm in 2017 and receiving known stolen property in 2018, according to the court documents.
McCray is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 12 and faces a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000, according to the department.
