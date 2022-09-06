Bakersfield man pleads guilty to unlawfully possessing firearm

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man, who was convicted of prior felonies, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm Tuesday, according to the Department of Justice.

Bakersfield Police Officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Jan. 15 for traffic infractions and Katterin McCray, 25, was a passenger, according to court documents.

The driver of the vehicle fled and McCray discarded a handgun with ammunition and a high-capacity magazine near Cottonwood Road and Casa Loma Drive, according to court documents.

McCray’s criminal record includes convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm in 2017 and receiving known stolen property in 2018, according to the court documents.

McCray is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 12 and faces a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000, according to the department.

