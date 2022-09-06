The pandemic may have both widened the vaccination coverage gap between rural and urban adolescents and affected vaccination coverage in general. Standard vaccinations for conditions excluding COVID-19 were significantly lower for adolescents in rural areas than for those within metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs), a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report found. The report also noted a decrease in coverage for quadrivalent meningococcal conjugate (MenACWY) and acellular pertussis (Tdap) vaccines in adolescents born in 2008—a year marking the earliest qualified adolescents in CDC data—compared to previous years.

