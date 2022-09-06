ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
hcplive.com

COVID-19 Affected Adolescent Vaccination Coverage, Heavily Impacted Rural Adolescents

The pandemic may have both widened the vaccination coverage gap between rural and urban adolescents and affected vaccination coverage in general. Standard vaccinations for conditions excluding COVID-19 were significantly lower for adolescents in rural areas than for those within metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs), a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report found. The report also noted a decrease in coverage for quadrivalent meningococcal conjugate (MenACWY) and acellular pertussis (Tdap) vaccines in adolescents born in 2008—a year marking the earliest qualified adolescents in CDC data—compared to previous years.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hcplive.com

Higher Alcohol Consumption Linked to Increased Risk of Atrial Fibrillation

Young adults with a high cumulative alcohol burden had up to 25% higher risk of incident AF. Persistent moderate to heavy drinking and increased cumulative alcohol consumption burden might increase the risk of atrial fibrillation (AF) in young adults, according to new findings. The data suggest the risk of AF...
DRINKS
hcplive.com

ABX464 Benefits Ulcerative Colitis Patients at Week 8

ABX464 (obefazimod), a small molecule that selectively upregulates miR-124 in immune cells, can help improve symptoms for patients with ulcerative colitis. A team, led by Severine Vermeire, MD, Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, University Hospitals Leuven, assessed ABX464 as a treatment for patients with moderate-to-severe, active ulcerative colitis. The Study.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
hcplive.com

Ruxolitinib Beneficial Across Demographics of Patients with Vitiligo

Research presented at EADV 2022 sees positive outcomes with the targeted therapy for patients of varied backgrounds with vitiligo. Patients with nonsegmental vitiligo across all tested demographic groups saw positive results when using ruxolitinib cream, according to new findings from a yearlong trial. Nonsegmental vitiligo is the most common form...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioid Use Disorder#Cdc#Telehealth#Diseases#General Health#Medicare
hcplive.com

Telemedicine May Reduce CV-Related Mortality Risk in Patients with Heart Failure

These reductions were only observed in short-term follow-up and were driven by early reductions within 12 months of telemedicine intervention. Combined remote telemedicine monitoring and consultation might reduce short-term cardiovascular-related hospitalization and mortality risk among patients with heart failure compared with usual care, according to new findings. However, this observed...
SCIENCE
hcplive.com

Pharmacy-Supported Digital Medicine Program Improves Asthma Control

Late-breaking data presented at ERS Congress 2022 show that inhaler sensors and mobile health (mHealth) applications combined with pharmacist counseling improved treatment adherence for patients with uncontrolled asthma. Late-breaking data presented at European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress 2022 show that inhaler sensors and mobile health (mHealth) applications combined with...
HEALTH
hcplive.com

Recommendations Call for COVID-19 Vaccinations for IBD Patients

There were 248 patients included in the study with genetic data, with no differences found in mean titer after 2 or 3 doses between carriers and non-carriers of HLA-A24 associated with severe disease during COVID-19 infections. More and more research continues to support COVID-19 vaccination for patients with inflammatory bowel...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
hcplive.com

Patients With Vitiligo Report Varied Severe Symptoms Based on Skin Tone

Large numbers of vitiligo patients around the world have reported differing outcomes, with darker skin types expressing the more significant severity, according to new findings. New findings from the Vitiligo and Life Impact Among International Communities (VALIANT) study—presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venerology (EADV) 2022 Congress this...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy