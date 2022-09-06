Read full article on original website
COVID-19 Affected Adolescent Vaccination Coverage, Heavily Impacted Rural Adolescents
The pandemic may have both widened the vaccination coverage gap between rural and urban adolescents and affected vaccination coverage in general. Standard vaccinations for conditions excluding COVID-19 were significantly lower for adolescents in rural areas than for those within metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs), a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report found. The report also noted a decrease in coverage for quadrivalent meningococcal conjugate (MenACWY) and acellular pertussis (Tdap) vaccines in adolescents born in 2008—a year marking the earliest qualified adolescents in CDC data—compared to previous years.
Higher Alcohol Consumption Linked to Increased Risk of Atrial Fibrillation
Young adults with a high cumulative alcohol burden had up to 25% higher risk of incident AF. Persistent moderate to heavy drinking and increased cumulative alcohol consumption burden might increase the risk of atrial fibrillation (AF) in young adults, according to new findings. The data suggest the risk of AF...
ABX464 Benefits Ulcerative Colitis Patients at Week 8
ABX464 (obefazimod), a small molecule that selectively upregulates miR-124 in immune cells, can help improve symptoms for patients with ulcerative colitis. A team, led by Severine Vermeire, MD, Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, University Hospitals Leuven, assessed ABX464 as a treatment for patients with moderate-to-severe, active ulcerative colitis. The Study.
Ruxolitinib Beneficial Across Demographics of Patients with Vitiligo
Research presented at EADV 2022 sees positive outcomes with the targeted therapy for patients of varied backgrounds with vitiligo. Patients with nonsegmental vitiligo across all tested demographic groups saw positive results when using ruxolitinib cream, according to new findings from a yearlong trial. Nonsegmental vitiligo is the most common form...
More Than Half of US Young Adults Saw Elevated LDL-C Levels Over 5-Year Period
The mean LDL-C level among US young adults was 104.9 mg/dL In 2015-2020. According to new findings, more than 50% of young adults in the United States had low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) at least 100 mg/dL in 2015 to 2020, suggesting a rising lifetime risk of cardiovascular disease. Specifically, data...
Telemedicine May Reduce CV-Related Mortality Risk in Patients with Heart Failure
These reductions were only observed in short-term follow-up and were driven by early reductions within 12 months of telemedicine intervention. Combined remote telemedicine monitoring and consultation might reduce short-term cardiovascular-related hospitalization and mortality risk among patients with heart failure compared with usual care, according to new findings. However, this observed...
Pharmacy-Supported Digital Medicine Program Improves Asthma Control
Late-breaking data presented at ERS Congress 2022 show that inhaler sensors and mobile health (mHealth) applications combined with pharmacist counseling improved treatment adherence for patients with uncontrolled asthma. Late-breaking data presented at European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress 2022 show that inhaler sensors and mobile health (mHealth) applications combined with...
Recommendations Call for COVID-19 Vaccinations for IBD Patients
There were 248 patients included in the study with genetic data, with no differences found in mean titer after 2 or 3 doses between carriers and non-carriers of HLA-A24 associated with severe disease during COVID-19 infections. More and more research continues to support COVID-19 vaccination for patients with inflammatory bowel...
Patients With Vitiligo Report Varied Severe Symptoms Based on Skin Tone
Large numbers of vitiligo patients around the world have reported differing outcomes, with darker skin types expressing the more significant severity, according to new findings. New findings from the Vitiligo and Life Impact Among International Communities (VALIANT) study—presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venerology (EADV) 2022 Congress this...
