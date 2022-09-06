ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nickerson, KS

KSN News

Wichita man arrested after threatening another man with realistic BB gun

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man from Wichita has been arrested after threatening another man with a realistic BB gun. Sergio Williams, 33, of Wichita, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, possession of meth and possession of K2. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), on Wednesday, Sept. 7, around 3:30 p.m., officers received […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Man involved in Cowtown shooting pleads no contest

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who the police accused of shooting someone with live ammunition during an Old Cowtown Museum reenactment has pleaded no contest to the charges. The district attorney charged Robert Hartung Jr. with one count of aggravated battery. Hartung told officers he fired two shots from his shotgun and believed they […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Court filings detail east Wichita fatal shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Newly-released court documents have given more detail about the fatal shooting of 49-year-old Dennis Haynes, who was killed in August. Caviontay Conway, 21, and Shannon Cavitt Jr., 39, were both charged by a judge with the following: One count of murder in the 1st degree; In the commission of a felony One […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Warrant scam reported again in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is warning residents about another warrant scam making rounds again. According to the RCSO, the callers pretend to be a member of law enforcement and often tell the person they’ve called that they have an outstanding warrant. The scammer says the warrant can be cleared […]
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Hutchinson Police Department asking for help in identifying woman

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson Police Department is asking for help in identifying a woman. In a Facebook post published on Thursday, Sept. 8, the Hutchinson Police Department says she is a person of interest in a case at an area Dillons. If you know her identity, the Hutchinson Police Department asks you to […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Women’s running group in Wichita honoring memory of slain Memphis teacher

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two days after a Memphis teacher’s body was found, running groups across the U.S., including in Wichita, are holding runs in memory of Eliza Fletcher. The mother of two was kidnapped last Friday while jogging. Groups are planning to finish the 10 mile run Fletcher never finished.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

One dead in crash on Pawnee under I-135 bridge

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: One person has died in the crash under the I-135 bridge on Pawnee. Westbound Pawnee has been shut down. One person has suffered extremely critical injuries in an accident on Pawnee near I-135. The accident happened at around 8 a.m. Friday. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Pickup crash injures one in Barton County

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was injured in a pickup crash in Barton County Thursday morning. The truck crashed just before 6 a.m. in the 1100 block of West 156 Highway. When first responders got to the crash scene, they found one person trapped in the pickup. Rescuers worked quickly to get the […]
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Police: Kan. woman missing for 2-weeks has been found

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities on Wednesday afternoon reported 39-year-old Amanda Crabtree has been found and is safe, according to a social media report from Wichita Police. Crabtree's family reported her missing on August 24. Police released no additional details. On Sept. 1, authorities reported they located her Black Hyundai...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KNSS Radio

Teen shot in south Wichita

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and Wichita Police both responded to the incident just before Noon Sunday. The girl was transported to a local hospital but is expected to survive.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

6 injured in Stafford County crash

ST. JOHN, Kan. (KSNW) — Six people were injured in a Stafford County crash on Tuesday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), at 9:40 a.m., a 47-year-old Colorado man was driving a 2016 GMC Sierra westbound on U.S. Highway 50, three miles south and two miles east of St. John, when he crossed […]
STAFFORD COUNTY, KS
WIBW

18-year-old rushed to hospital after Aggieville fight

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An 18-year-old was rushed to the hospital and a Great Bend man was arrested after a fight in Aggieville. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, officers were called to the 1200 block of Moro St. in Aggieville with reports of a fight.
GREAT BEND, KS
KWCH.com

Semi trailers collide in Reno County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8:05 a.m. The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said the drivers in the crash, which happened at 5:50 a.m., sustained minor injuries. The highway remains closed as of just after 8 a.m. as workers clear debris and await tow trucks. The Reno County Sheriff’s Office...
RENO COUNTY, KS

