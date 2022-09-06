Read full article on original website
Wichita man arrested after threatening another man with realistic BB gun
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man from Wichita has been arrested after threatening another man with a realistic BB gun. Sergio Williams, 33, of Wichita, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, possession of meth and possession of K2. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), on Wednesday, Sept. 7, around 3:30 p.m., officers received […]
Man dead following crash on Pawnee at I-135
One person is dead following a crash on Pawnee at I-135.
Man involved in Cowtown shooting pleads no contest
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who the police accused of shooting someone with live ammunition during an Old Cowtown Museum reenactment has pleaded no contest to the charges. The district attorney charged Robert Hartung Jr. with one count of aggravated battery. Hartung told officers he fired two shots from his shotgun and believed they […]
Wichita man arrested, accused of stabbing a woman on South Broadway
The Wichita Police Department says they arrested a 43-year-old Wichita man in connection to a stabbing Wednesday.
Court filings detail east Wichita fatal shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Newly-released court documents have given more detail about the fatal shooting of 49-year-old Dennis Haynes, who was killed in August. Caviontay Conway, 21, and Shannon Cavitt Jr., 39, were both charged by a judge with the following: One count of murder in the 1st degree; In the commission of a felony One […]
Police: Woman injured, man arrested in south Wichita stabbing
A suspect has been arrested in a south Wichita stabbing. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening in Lincoln Park, near Lincoln and Broadway.
Warrant scam reported again in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is warning residents about another warrant scam making rounds again. According to the RCSO, the callers pretend to be a member of law enforcement and often tell the person they’ve called that they have an outstanding warrant. The scammer says the warrant can be cleared […]
Hutchinson Police Department asking for help in identifying woman
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson Police Department is asking for help in identifying a woman. In a Facebook post published on Thursday, Sept. 8, the Hutchinson Police Department says she is a person of interest in a case at an area Dillons. If you know her identity, the Hutchinson Police Department asks you to […]
Women’s running group in Wichita honoring memory of slain Memphis teacher
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two days after a Memphis teacher’s body was found, running groups across the U.S., including in Wichita, are holding runs in memory of Eliza Fletcher. The mother of two was kidnapped last Friday while jogging. Groups are planning to finish the 10 mile run Fletcher never finished.
No organ for man who stole Wichita's Joyland clown
The man who stole the clown from Wichita’s Joyland Park, will not be allowed to purchase the park’s organ.
One dead in crash on Pawnee under I-135 bridge
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: One person has died in the crash under the I-135 bridge on Pawnee. Westbound Pawnee has been shut down. One person has suffered extremely critical injuries in an accident on Pawnee near I-135. The accident happened at around 8 a.m. Friday. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All...
Pickup crash injures one in Barton County
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was injured in a pickup crash in Barton County Thursday morning. The truck crashed just before 6 a.m. in the 1100 block of West 156 Highway. When first responders got to the crash scene, they found one person trapped in the pickup. Rescuers worked quickly to get the […]
Police: Kan. woman missing for 2-weeks has been found
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities on Wednesday afternoon reported 39-year-old Amanda Crabtree has been found and is safe, according to a social media report from Wichita Police. Crabtree's family reported her missing on August 24. Police released no additional details. On Sept. 1, authorities reported they located her Black Hyundai...
Kansas to pay $50K after wrongfully convicting Wichita man for having a folding knife
Wichita police found the knife after his wife gave permission to search his truck.
Teen shot in south Wichita
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and Wichita Police both responded to the incident just before Noon Sunday. The girl was transported to a local hospital but is expected to survive.
Three Sedgwick County Jail inmates attack another inmate with makeshift weapon
The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. in one of the housing units.
6 injured in Stafford County crash
ST. JOHN, Kan. (KSNW) — Six people were injured in a Stafford County crash on Tuesday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), at 9:40 a.m., a 47-year-old Colorado man was driving a 2016 GMC Sierra westbound on U.S. Highway 50, three miles south and two miles east of St. John, when he crossed […]
18-year-old rushed to hospital after Aggieville fight
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An 18-year-old was rushed to the hospital and a Great Bend man was arrested after a fight in Aggieville. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, officers were called to the 1200 block of Moro St. in Aggieville with reports of a fight.
Semi trailers collide in Reno County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8:05 a.m. The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said the drivers in the crash, which happened at 5:50 a.m., sustained minor injuries. The highway remains closed as of just after 8 a.m. as workers clear debris and await tow trucks. The Reno County Sheriff’s Office...
