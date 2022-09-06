The top official at U.S. Customs and Border Protection said late Saturday the agency will investigate a flurry of online activity from one of its regional Twitter accounts, after a person running the account shared tweets critical of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies and liked a number of derogatory posts about Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. In a statement, agency commissioner Chris Magnus called the retweets and likes “unauthorized and inappropriate content,” saying they did not “reflect the values of this administration.” Hours earlier, Twitter users had noticed the @CBPWestTexas account retweeting several posts from Stephen Miller, a one-time aide to former President Donald Trump, including one that railed against “Biden’s eradication of our border.” It had also liked at least two tweets that referred to Buttigieg as “Buttplug,” in a homophobic allusion to the secretary’s sexual orientation. “This must not happen again,” Magnus said in his statement.Looks like the person running @CBPWestTexas forgot to log off of the work account and started using it like their personal account. The "likes" are a dead giveaway—anti-Biden stuff, playground anti-gay insults against Buttigieg, etc...Will likely lead to disciplinary action. https://t.co/sc2KyA8ftE pic.twitter.com/Qgio9vvyKW— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) September 10, 2022 Read it at Associated Press

