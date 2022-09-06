Read full article on original website
Related
stlpublicradio.org
FAQ: What to know about Missouri's recreational marijuana amendment and why it matters
Four years after a successful public initiative to legalize medical marijuana and two years after sales began across Missouri, voters will weigh in again — this time on the recreational use of marijuana. The effort, initiated by a group called Legal Missouri 2022, is backed by the Missouri Medical...
stlpublicradio.org
Illinois State Police to move district headquarters to East St. Louis, officials say
Editor's note: This story was originally published in the Belleville News-Democrat. The Illinois State Police will move its District 11 headquarters from Collinsville to East St. Louis, according to Brendan Kelly, director of the agency. The new facility will be built next to the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, which is located...
stlpublicradio.org
St. Louis doctors say everyone should get updated COVID-19 booster
An updated COVID-19 vaccine booster shot is hitting shelves in the St. Louis region this week after the federal government approved the shots for emergency use. The boosters are designed to protect against the original strain of the virus as well as BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants, the dominant strains of the virus circulating in the country.
Comments / 0