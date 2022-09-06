ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

stlpublicradio.org

St. Louis doctors say everyone should get updated COVID-19 booster

An updated COVID-19 vaccine booster shot is hitting shelves in the St. Louis region this week after the federal government approved the shots for emergency use. The boosters are designed to protect against the original strain of the virus as well as BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants, the dominant strains of the virus circulating in the country.
