Miami Heat NBA 2K23 Ratings Revealed
Jimmy Butler gets a 93 rating while three others are at least 80
There are several popular dates during the NBA offseason, including the draft and the first day of free agency.
Another major day for the players are when the NBA 2K video game ratings are released. On Tuesday, they were made public by the game's website .
As expected, All-Star forward Jimmy Butler was the highest-rated Heat player at 93. Center Bam Adebayo was No. 87 while guard Tyler Herro were No. 84 and Kyle Lowry No. 82.
Butler is coming off a season where he led the Heat one win of the NBA Finals, losing to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. Butler had one of the best series in Heat playoffs series, including a 47-point, nine-rebound, eight-assist, four-steal performance in Game 6.
View the original article to see embedded media.
Herro had the best season of his career and was rewarded by being named Sixth Man of the Year. Adebayo struggled at times but continues to develop into one of the league's top young players. Lowry battled a hamstring injury in the playoffs and left the team a few times to tend a personal matter, but is back for another run at a title.
