ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Heat NBA 2K23 Ratings Revealed

By Shandel Richardson
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bYZGz_0hkaU2wP00

Jimmy Butler gets a 93 rating while three others are at least 80

There are several popular dates during the NBA offseason, including the draft and the first day of free agency.

Another major day for the players are when the NBA 2K video game ratings are released. On Tuesday, they were made public by the game's website .

As expected, All-Star forward Jimmy Butler was the highest-rated Heat player at 93. Center Bam Adebayo was No. 87 while guard Tyler Herro were No. 84 and Kyle Lowry No. 82.

Butler is coming off a season where he led the Heat one win of the NBA Finals, losing to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. Butler had one of the best series in Heat playoffs series, including a 47-point, nine-rebound, eight-assist, four-steal performance in Game 6.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Herro had the best season of his career and was rewarded by being named Sixth Man of the Year. Adebayo struggled at times but continues to develop into one of the league's top young players. Lowry battled a hamstring injury in the playoffs and left the team a few times to tend a personal matter, but is back for another run at a title.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Tyler Herro says he's comfortable with current roster CLICK HERE

Duncan Robinson slams the Celtics' visiting locker room. CLICK HERE

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade produce documentary. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER : @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
Related
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers land best remaining free agent big man

The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly landed a veteran free agent on Tuesday, the best remaining big man still on the market. The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly landed veteran free agent Montrezl Harrell on Tuesday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Harrell will be a good addition to Philadelphia and will help relieve...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
hypebeast.com

Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE

As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

‘Love that brotha’: Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook share heartwarming moment after Lakers practice

Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook can’t stand each other. There’s just no way these two can get along now that they’re on the same team with the Los Angeles Lakers. Right? Well, it seems like this might not actually be the case. Beverley spoke to the press on Monday following a practice session with his […] The post ‘Love that brotha’: Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook share heartwarming moment after Lakers practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Lebron James
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Kyle Lowry
FanSided

Warriors bringing in several notable free agents for workouts this week

The Golden State Warriors have plenty of talent and depth. But they’re looking at some interesting veterans to fill the end of their roster. The Warriors will begin their championship defense with most of the core pieces from last year’s team still in place. Otto Porter Jr., Nemanja Bjelica and Gary Payton II have departed but they’ll be adding a healthy James Wiseman, Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green. In addition, the Warriors are reportedly looking at a bizarre group of veterans for workouts to potentially put the finishing touches on their roster.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba 2k#Nba Finals#Miami Heat Nba#The Boston Celtics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
825
Followers
814
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

 https://www.si.com/nba/heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy