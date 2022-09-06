ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Despite rain, motivated voters head to polls for primary elections

By Louisa Moller
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

Motivated voters head to polls for primary elections 00:15

BOSTON - Despite the rain, voters came to the polls Tuesday for primary day. Many seemed to be drawn by highly publicized races such as the Suffolk County district attorney's race and the Republican gubernatorial primary.

Eric Eversley and his daughter Andrea came to a poll in Dorchester together.

"Election day will never find me home," Eric said.

The two said they had a keen interest in the Suffolk County district attorney's race between Kevin Hayden and City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo.

"A lot more interest in this one I think from different people but that's good," Eric said.

Vincent Cangiamila is an independent, but the Billerica man decided to cast his vote for Geoff Diehl, the Republican candidate for governor who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

"I'll vote for Democrat for something and then I'll vote for Republican for whatever I want to do," Cangiamila said, "I voted for Diehl. I have no problem with that. I liked his credentials and stuff. So, I voted Republican party this time."

Despite the wet weather, interest in this primary day may be higher than usual. Last week, Secretary of State Bill Galvin estimated that 1.1 million registered voters would cast their ballots.

"We've had well over 400,000 ballots cast by mail," Galvin said.

Suffolk County, MA
Suffolk County, MA
Suffolk County, MA
