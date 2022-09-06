ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

US Marshals Services face questions after ‘Fat Leonard’ flees house arrest

By Julian Borger in Washington
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18LL3o_0hkaTzSS00
A US navy guided-missile destroyer. Francis and his company are accused of overcharging the military by almost $35m.

The US Marshals Service and other law enforcement agencies are facing questions over their competence after the central figure in the biggest scandal in US naval history was able not only to escape house arrest but also rented vans to load up his possessions.

When marshals arrived at Leonard Francis’s home in San Diego on Sunday, they found he had cut off his GPS ankle bracelet and fled, two weeks before his sentencing hearing. The whereabouts of the Malaysian contractor’s three sons, who had been living with him, was unclear.

Alerts were put out at ports, airports and the nearby southern border with Mexico, but law enforcement officials conceded that Francis may already have escaped the country.

The Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service were both reported to be helping with the manhunt.

After being arrested in 2013 in a San Diego hotel room as part of a federal sting operation, Francis pleaded guilty over a vast corruption scheme, in which naval officers were plied with food, drink and paid sex, and in return made sure US naval vessels as big as aircraft carriers, were diverted towards his Singapore-based company, Glenn Defense Marine Asia, for servicing.

The affair, in which the navy was overcharged by an estimated $35m, is known as the “Fat Leonard” scandal, a reference to Francis’s body size.

The San Diego office of the US Marshals Service put up a wanted notice on Twitter on Tuesday. “The San Diego Fugitive Task Force is searching for Leonard Francis aka ‘Fat Leonard’. Francis, who was on home confinement and being monitored by US Pretrial Services, cut off his GPS bracelet and left his home,” the notice said.

Francis’s lawyer, Devin Burstein, declined to comment. Francis had been a cooperating witness for federal prosecutors in their cases against senior naval officers. His own sentencing hearing had been repeatedly postponed but was due on 22 September.

Francis’s house arrest arrangements were highly unusual, after he was released from prison in 2018 to undergo cancer treatment. He was being watched by a private security company, paid for by Francis himself, which on a previous occasion was found to have left the house unsecured when a guard went for lunch.

In the days before his disappearance, neighbours had seen U-Haul rental trucks coming and going at Francis’s home, according to the supervisory deputy US Marshal, Omar Castillo, said.

“He was planning this out, that’s for sure,” Castillo told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

In December 2020, a judge in the federal district court in San Diego ordered a review of the security arrangements at Francis’s house after a court officer made a routine check and found no guard there for more than two hours. The guard said later he had gone on lunch break.

Comments / 68

Santa Claws
2d ago

Too funny. Stay home under guard, but you hire the private firm providing the security service. Then Fat Lenny gjves the guard on duty a "lunch break". Okay. Anchors aweigh!

Reply(4)
12
Dane Daniels
2d ago

Complete Moron. He was a flight risk from the get go. Tons of money stashed all over and lots of people willing to help he. Now we find out he was there with his family. Moving trucks where seen three nights in a row. Surprised he didn’t get a Police escort to the airport.

Reply(1)
13
J.T. Moyer
2d ago

If this guy was black, and sold a little bit of weed, he would have be denied bail and probably be in solitary confinement!?!

Reply(7)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
The Independent

US Marshals capture their most wanted man

A man with the highest bounty ever put in place by the US Marshals Service has been captured by police in El Salvador six years after he went on the run. Raymond “RJ” McLeod, 36, was found living in Sonsonate, a city of around 71,000 people, about 12 miles (20km) from the Pacific Ocean. In April of last year, the Marshals put Mr McLeod on their “Most Wanted” list of the top 15 fugitives. They issued an offer of $50,000 for information prompting his arrest, twice the usual amount. The bodybuilder is a suspect in the 2016 murder of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Wife of Navy officer jailed in Japan for killing to pedestrians takes pleas for his release to DC

The wife of a Navy officer incarcerated in Japan for killing two pedestrians after suffering a medical emergency rallied outside the White House for his release.Brittanny Alkonis, 35, and a large group of relatives and friends took to DC on Thursday to ask President Joe Biden to intervene with Japanese authorities in the imprisonment of her husband, Navy Lieutenant Ridge Alkonis, who was stationed in the East Asian country when his legal troubles began.Returning from a hike on Mount Fuji with his wife and three children in May 2021, Lt Alkonis lost consciousness at the wheel and struck several...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston

Inmates at prison where ‘Whitey’ Bulger died allegedly knew in advance he was coming

The notorious Boston gangster was allegedly beaten to death in a West Virginia prison in 2018. Although infamous Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger was killed in prison in 2018, revelations about his death continue to surface. The latest development came this week, as prosecutors laid out a timeline of the circumstances surrounding Bulger’s death in a hearing regarding the men who were charged in connection with his murder.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Us Marshals#Sentencing#Politics#Us Marshals Services#The Us Marshals Service#Malaysian
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Salon

Nancy Pelosi's husband receives jail sentence for DUI

Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been sentenced to 5 days in jail following his arrest on May 28. According to a release from the Napa County District Attorney's Office, his arrest was "based upon an automobile collision and driving under the influence." A plea deal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.

The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

435K+
Followers
99K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy