ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Larsa Pippen Responds To Romance Rumors After She’s Spotted Out With Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus

By Alex Zephyr
Cassius
Cassius
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kEk2Z_0hkaTxh000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kPyfp_0hkaTxh000

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

L arsa Pippen , ex-wife of retired NBA great Scottie Pippen, is now responding to rumors that she hooked up with Marcus Jordan , the son of her former hubby’s teammate Michael Jordan . The Real Housewives of Miami socialite is now telling TMZ Sports that she and 31-year-old Marcus just happen to share a similar circle of friends.

Larsa, 48, was spotted on a Sunday lunch date at Zuma in Miami, FL with Marcus, and there weren’t any outward signs of romance between them. But some onlookers saw them meet with another couple, possibly on a double date. And according to TMZ , Pippen appeared a little uncomfortable once she saw people taking photos of her and Jordan together.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

Marcus and Larsa might not be confirming anything at this point, but Scottie’s ex has been linked to basketball players like Malik Beasley and Ben Simmons in the past. These alleged relations come after Scottie and Larsa first split in 2016, reconciled for a bit, until 2018, when they began the separation process which was finally completed in 2021.

Her supposed relations with Beasley even went public when he apologized to his wife, Montana, to save their marriage.

“I wana [sic] say sorry for putting you in the situation you were put in the last few months.. my head wasn’t were it was supposed to be,” he posted on IG back in May of 2021 . “I was looking for more when it was right here that whole time…” his mea culpa continued. “I’m telling the world and you that there’s no body like you for me.. for the record I was the one who ended my last relationship off the fact that there is no one like you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DrR72_0hkaTxh000

Comments / 11

Janine Hand
2d ago

Somebody is desperately trying to look like a Kardashian

Reply(1)
8
GOAT
2d ago

It looks like Jordan got the Last Dance on Pip yet again.

Reply
6
 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reality Tea

Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen

When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Says Michael Jordan Couldn't Win Championships Without Scottie Pippen, While LeBron James Won Multiple Championships With Other Players: "He Won Without Kyrie Irving. He Won Without Anthony Davis. He Won Without Dwyane Wade..."

For Lakers superstar LeBron James, there's hardly anything he hasn't done in the NBA. As a champion, MVP, and multiple-time All-Star, his career has been defined by greatness, which he has maintained even through various changing circumstances. It's a fact that has not escaped many in the community, including NBA...
NBA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Michael Jordan Son Dating News

Michael Jordan's son is NOT dating Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, despite social media rumors suggesting otherwise earlier this weekend. The legendary NBA star has had somewhat of a public falling out with Pippen in recent years. It's been mostly one-sided, with Pippen making all of the comments, but it's still been tough for NBA fans to watch.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Miami, FL
Entertainment
State
Montana State
Essence

Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova

"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
RELATIONSHIPS
Essence

Keenen Ivory Wayans's Daughter Just Got Married And Jordyn Woods Was A Bridesmaid

While it's unclear if Nala's famous parents were present, she was supported by good girlfriends and bridesmaids, including Jordyn Woods. Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend, NBA star Karl Anthony Towns, are still going strong. The two were spotted in Italy taking part in an extra special wedding. Woods was on bridesmaid duties for her bestie, 26-year-old Nala Wayans, who was marrying longtime boyfriend William Robillard Cole, the founder and CEO of independent management company WRC MGMT. The wedding took place in stunning Lake Como, located in Italy, on August 13.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Marcus Jordan
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Malik Beasley
Person
Scottie Pippen
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Getty L#Nba#The Real Housewives#Tmz Sports#Japanese#Fl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy