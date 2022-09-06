ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Details on Montrezl Harrell’s Contract With Sixers

By Justin Grasso
 2 days ago

What does Montrezl Harrell's Sixers contract look like?

The Philadelphia 76ers are wrapping up a busy offseason. After adding several players via free agency and even making a trade during the 2022 NBA Draft, the Sixers weren’t quite satisfied with their depth at the center position behind Joel Embiid .

On Tuesday, that changes. When the Sixers take the court for training camp later this month, they’ll have a seasoned veteran behind Joel Embiid as they added the former Sixth Man of the Year, Montrezl Harrell, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN .

Harrell landing in Philly is far from shocking, as the Sixers had a question mark at the backup center spot despite Paul Reed and Charles Bassey’s presence.

While Reed and Bassey could still wiggle their way into the rotation with a strong preseason, Harrell brings tons of experience to the Sixers’ bench and has plenty of familiarity within the organization.

Not only was Harrell drafted to the Houston Rockets during Daryl Morey’s tenure as the Rockets general manager, but Harrell also played several seasons under Doc Rivers with the Los Angeles Clippers .

Details on Harrell’s Sixers Contract

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Harrell joins the Sixers on a two-year deal. The second season on the contract will be a player option. In total, Harrell could make $5.2 million over two seasons.

The Sixers land the 28-year-old veteran at a reasonable price. While Harrell’s presence more than likely takes away opportunity from former Philly draft picks Reed and Bassey, at least the Sixers know what they are getting behind Joel Embiid.

Last year, Harrell appeared in 71 games, with 46 of them on the Washington Wizards. While in DC, Harrell averaged 14 points per game and 6.7 rebounds. When he appeared in 25 games with the Charlotte Hornets, Harrell averaged 11 points per game and 4.9 rebounds.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

All 76ers

All 76ers

