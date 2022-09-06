ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BLKBOK performs ahead of his show at Hotel Cafe

By Glen Walker, Lu Parker, Tammy Chan, Pablo Chacon
KTLA
 2 days ago

Neo-classical pianist BLKBOK joined us live via Skype from Detriot ahead of his Hollywood show to discuss how his life was growing up in a music-filled environment.

BLKBOK shared how his 2021 debut album “ Black Book ” was based on the movie “Green Book,” and earlier this summer, he released the deluxe version titled, “ Black Book DLUX .”

BLKBOK will be performing at the Hotel Cafe in Hollywood on Thursday, Sept. 15.

For more information on BLKBOK and tour tickets, visit his website or follow him on Instagram or Twitter .

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Sept. 6, 2022.

