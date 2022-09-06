ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Regional pee wee football schedule posted

By Sean Dunlap
The Franklin Advocate
The Franklin Advocate
 2 days ago

Six Southwest Mississippi pee wee football programs have announced their 2022 season slate of games —to run from Saturday, Sept. 24 through Saturday, Nov. 5. Participating teams will include Franklin County, North Pike No. 1 and No. 2, Wesson, Enterprise and Loyd Star. Here is a summary of slated games: • Saturday, Sept. 24 at North Pike — Loyd Star vs. North Pike No. 2 (third and fourth) at 9 a.m.; Loyd Star vs. North Pike No. 2 (fifth and sixth) at 10 a.m.; Franklin County vs. North Pike No. 1 (third and fourth) at 11 a.m.; Franklin County vs. North Pike No. 1 (fifth and sixth) at noon; Wesson vs. Enterprise (third and fourth) at 1 p.m.; and Wesson vs. Enterprise (fifth and sixth) at 2 p.m. • Saturday, Oct. 1 at Wesson — Enterprise vs. Franklin County (fifth and sixth) at 9 a.m.; Enterprise vs. Franklin County (third and fourth) at 10 a.m.; North Pike No. 2 vs. Wesson (fifth and sixth) at 11 a.m.; North Pike No. 2 vs. Wesson (third through fifth) at noon; North Pike No. 1 vs. Loyd Star (fifth and sixth) at 1 p.m.; and North Pike No. 1 vs. Loyd Star (third and fourth) at 2 p.m. • Saturday, Oct. 15 at Enterprise — Loyd Star vs. Wesson (third and fourth) at 9 a.m.; Loyd Star vs. Wesson (fifth and sixth) at 10 a.m.; homecoming at 11 a.m.; Franklin County vs. North Pike No. 2 (third and fourth) at noon; Franklin County vs. North Pike No. 2 (fifth and sixth) at 1 p.m.; North Pike No. 1 vs. Enterprise (third and fourth) at 2 p.m.; and North Pike No. 1 vs. Enterprise (fifth and sixth) at 3 p.m. • Saturday, Oct. 22 at Loyd Star — Wesson vs. North Pike No. 1 (fifth and sixth) at 9 a.m.; Wesson vs. North Pike No. 1 (third and fourth) at 10 a.m.; North Pike No. 2 vs. Enterprise (fifth and sixth) at 11 a.m.; North Pike No. 2 vs. Enterprise (third through fifth) at noon; homecoming at 1 p.m.; Franklin County vs. Loyd Star (fifth and sixth) at 2 p.m.; Franklin County vs. Loyd Star (third and fourth) at 3 p.m. • Saturday, Oct. 29 at Franklin County — North Pike No. 1 vs. North Pike No. 2 (third and fourth) at 9 a.m.; North Pike No. 1 vs. North Pike No. 2 (fifth and sixth) at 10 a.m.; homecoming at 11 a.m.; Enterprise vs. Loyd Star (third and fourth) at noon; Enterprise vs. Loyd Star (fifth and sixth) at 1 p.m.; Wesson vs. Franklin County (third and fourth) at 2 p.m.; and Wesson vs. Franklin County (fifth and sixth) at 3 p.m. • Bear Bowl Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 5 — double elimination event at Southwest Mississippi Community College in Summit.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi’s only burn center to close in October

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s only burn center, located at Merit Health Central in Jackson, will close on October 14, 2022. The Clarion Ledger reported burn patients in Mississippi will be redirected to Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Georgia, Firefighters Burn Center – Regional One Health in Memphis, Tennessee, or USA Health in Mobile, Alabama. The […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippicir.org

Some Mississippi counties ravaged by flooding shut out of federal disaster dollars for buyouts

Eighty-five-year-old Dale Maxwell says the Eagle Lake community in Warren County has always been home. After heavy rainfall in 2019, rising floodwaters led to evacuation of the picturesque community north of Vicksburg. The 2019 flooding came on the heels of major flooding in 2011 and 2008 in the area that catches water from the Mississippi and Yazoo rivers.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summit, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Wesson, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Star, MS
Local
Mississippi Football
wxxv25.com

Memorial Hospital in Gulfport ranked number three hospital in Mississippi

Memorial Hospital in Gulfport has been recognized as a 2022-2023 Best Hospital in Mississippi by U.S. News and World Report, ranking first in coastal Mississippi and number three in the state. In addition, Memorial is rated as high performing in eight procedures or conditions, including heart attack, heart failure, diabetes,...
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

First Early Bird drawing for $1,000 starts Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One Mississippi Lottery Insider will win a trip to New York City and have a chance to become the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year, and early entries have the chance to win $1,000 before the big prize is drawn on October 3! On Friday, September 9, the Mississippi Lottery will […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Officials: $500,000 Powerball prize from ticket purchased in Mississippi waiting to be claimed. $90,000 in other prizes unclaimed, as well.

One lucky Mississippi Lottery ticket player who has a ticket worth a half-a-million dollars has yet to claim their prize in the Aug. 13 Powerball lottery. Mississippi Lottery officials say that several large unclaimed prizes from Powerball and Mega Millions are just waiting to be claimed. Players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim valid prizes.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pee Wee#American Football#North Pike#Wesson Enterprise
WNET New York

100 Years from Mississippi, an Award-Winning Documentary

The award-winning documentary film 100 Years From Mississippi will be available to public television viewers in the New York City tri-state area. Mamie Lang Kirkland still remembers the night in 1915 when panic filled her home in Ellisville, Mississippi. She was seven years old and her family was forced to flee in darkness from a growing mob of men determined to lynch her father and his friend. Mamie’s family escaped, but her father’s friend, John Hartfield, did not. He suffered one of the most horrific lynchings of the era.
ELLISVILLE, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Mississippi In Talks With Company To Run Jackson Water System, Mayor Says

The State of Mississippi is now in talks with a private company about managing its capital city’s struggling water system, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said during a press conference Tuesday. The City of Jackson was also in discussions with the company before the State took over, he added.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Cash 4 players win more than half-a-million dollars

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 200 Cash 4 players in Mississippi won upwards of half-a-million dollars in combined winnings from the Sunday, Sept. 4 evening drawing with the winning combination of 3-3-3-3 and the Wednesday, Sept. 7 midday drawing with the winning combination of 1-1-2-2. Despite the big week of payouts, several large unclaimed […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

KCS Holiday Express to make stops in Mississippi in 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Kansas City Southern (KCS) announced the first return to the rails of the KCS Holiday Express train since the start of the pandemic in 2020. This year, the festive, six-car holiday train will bring Santa Claus and his elves to visit children and families in 20 communities in eight […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi deputy attacked by dog during arrest

A Mississippi deputy was able to apprehend a suspect despite being attacked by a dog during th arrest. Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy Andrew Yates has returned to service following the dog attack on Sunday night. According to news reports, Yates responded to a fight in progress involving 18-year-old...
HEIDELBERG, MS
moline.il.us

Music on the Mississippi

Join us on select Monday evenings for Music on the Mississippi concerts this fall, sponsored by Dead Poet's Espresso! Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets for an evening of live music and dancing. Concerts are free and open to all ages. New for '22, Lil Stevie's Taste of Something...
MOLINE, IL
WMAZ

Tanker in viral videos isn’t providing water to Mississippi governor’s mansion

After days without running water, water pressure has been restored to Jackson, Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Monday, Sept. 5. The city’s water system partially failed in late August after flooding exacerbated existing problems at a water treatment plant. Though water pressure has been restored to Jackson, residents still need to boil their water until further notice, the city said in a press release on Sept. 6.
JACKSON, MS
The Franklin Advocate

The Franklin Advocate

Meadville, MS
316
Followers
391
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

A weekly community newspaper providing news, sports, advertising and digital offerings for Meadville, Bude, Roxie and all of Franklin County, MS

 https://www.franklinadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy