Regional pee wee football schedule posted

Six Southwest Mississippi pee wee football programs have announced their 2022 season slate of games —to run from Saturday, Sept. 24 through Saturday, Nov. 5. Participating teams will include Franklin County, North Pike No. 1 and No. 2, Wesson, Enterprise and Loyd Star. Here is a summary of slated games: • Saturday, Sept. 24 at North Pike — Loyd Star vs. North Pike No. 2 (third and fourth) at 9 a.m.; Loyd Star vs. North Pike No. 2 (fifth and sixth) at 10 a.m.; Franklin County vs. North Pike No. 1 (third and fourth) at 11 a.m.; Franklin County vs. North Pike No. 1 (fifth and sixth) at noon; Wesson vs. Enterprise (third and fourth) at 1 p.m.; and Wesson vs. Enterprise (fifth and sixth) at 2 p.m. • Saturday, Oct. 1 at Wesson — Enterprise vs. Franklin County (fifth and sixth) at 9 a.m.; Enterprise vs. Franklin County (third and fourth) at 10 a.m.; North Pike No. 2 vs. Wesson (fifth and sixth) at 11 a.m.; North Pike No. 2 vs. Wesson (third through fifth) at noon; North Pike No. 1 vs. Loyd Star (fifth and sixth) at 1 p.m.; and North Pike No. 1 vs. Loyd Star (third and fourth) at 2 p.m. • Saturday, Oct. 15 at Enterprise — Loyd Star vs. Wesson (third and fourth) at 9 a.m.; Loyd Star vs. Wesson (fifth and sixth) at 10 a.m.; homecoming at 11 a.m.; Franklin County vs. North Pike No. 2 (third and fourth) at noon; Franklin County vs. North Pike No. 2 (fifth and sixth) at 1 p.m.; North Pike No. 1 vs. Enterprise (third and fourth) at 2 p.m.; and North Pike No. 1 vs. Enterprise (fifth and sixth) at 3 p.m. • Saturday, Oct. 22 at Loyd Star — Wesson vs. North Pike No. 1 (fifth and sixth) at 9 a.m.; Wesson vs. North Pike No. 1 (third and fourth) at 10 a.m.; North Pike No. 2 vs. Enterprise (fifth and sixth) at 11 a.m.; North Pike No. 2 vs. Enterprise (third through fifth) at noon; homecoming at 1 p.m.; Franklin County vs. Loyd Star (fifth and sixth) at 2 p.m.; Franklin County vs. Loyd Star (third and fourth) at 3 p.m. • Saturday, Oct. 29 at Franklin County — North Pike No. 1 vs. North Pike No. 2 (third and fourth) at 9 a.m.; North Pike No. 1 vs. North Pike No. 2 (fifth and sixth) at 10 a.m.; homecoming at 11 a.m.; Enterprise vs. Loyd Star (third and fourth) at noon; Enterprise vs. Loyd Star (fifth and sixth) at 1 p.m.; Wesson vs. Franklin County (third and fourth) at 2 p.m.; and Wesson vs. Franklin County (fifth and sixth) at 3 p.m. • Bear Bowl Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 5 — double elimination event at Southwest Mississippi Community College in Summit.