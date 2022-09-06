ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside Heights, NJ

Men's room attendant celebrates Tumbleweed Tuesday after Labor Day

By Brian Donohue
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

New Year's Eve and New Year's Day always feel like a big nothing burger to me.

There's not much about December turning to January that makes me feel like time is marching on. But Labor Day? The end of summer? Back to school? That's when the feeling of time slipping away grabs us like no other time of the year.

Enter Tumbleweed Tuesday. That's the expression many Jersey Shore locals used to describe the day after Labor Day when busy streets suddenly go quiet enough for tumbleweeds to roll on by (if New Jersey had tumbleweeds).

On today's episode of Brian's Positively New Jersey, we meet a man who may be the happiest man in New Jersey to see Tumbleweed Tuesday arrive - the men's room attendant at the Seaside Heights Boardwalk. And he gets to thinking about the feelings many of us have as school begins and summer winds down, that time is moving just too fast.

