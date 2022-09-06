FCMS Dawgs' volleyball wins in two outings

The Franklin County Middle School volleyball team downed both Brookhaven’s Alexander Junior High and McComb at home last week. On Thursday, Sept. 1, the Lady Bulldogs took straight-set wins over the visiting Lincoln County squad, 25-12 and 25-19. The initial set was led by FC’s Savannah Emfinger with five services points and an ace while Isabella Hill and Kaleigh King each had four points to their credit. Hill also collected a pair of aces. In addition, Aubrey Windom and Kaytlyn Carter both had a service point in the frame. Emfinger stayed hot in the second set with six service points in a row to start the game as Windom contributed four and King and Kaylee Weadock added three each. Karsyn Walker got on the tally sheet with a service point for FC. The Lady Bulldogs had little trouble with McComb on Monday, Aug. 29 by upending the visiting Lady Tigers, 25-11 and 25-13. Windom and King both accounted for seven service points each to drive the tempo of the first set. Carter added a single point for the Lady Dawgs in the victory. The second set saw Windom continue her service dominance thanks to 10 points while Weadock added five and Walker tacked on two. FCMS was slated to return to action today — Thursday, Sept. 8 — by traveling to Saint Andrews before the two teams face off again in Meadville on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The Lady Dawgs will then travel to Port Gibson on Tuesday, Sept. 20. FCMS is set to face Tylertown on the road Thursday, Sept. 29.