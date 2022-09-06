Feb. 16, 1947 - Aug. 29, 2022 Memorial services for Leon Edwards, 75, of Smithdale, were held at noon on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit with graveside services following at Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery in Smithdale with Brother Eric Moak officiating. Visitation was held from 10 a.m., until the time of service on Thursday, Sept. 1 at the funeral home. Mr. Edwards, a Mount Olive Baptist Church deacon and choir member, was born to Odis and Edna Sproles Edwards on Feb. 16, 1947, in Winnsboro, La., and passed away on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb. Preceding him in death were his parents; his sister, Annie Pearl Enlow; and his brothers, Marvin Edwards and Cecil Edwards. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Sarah Hartner Edwards; his brother, Leroy Edwards; his sisters, Lena Lanehart and Annette Taylor; his sons, Jay Edwards and his wife, Sarah Crankshaw-Edwards, and Brian Edwards and his wife, Samantha Carraway Edwards; two granddaughters, Caroline Hope Fortenberry and Amelia Kate Edwards; and a host of other family members and friends. Online condolences can be shared and a full obituary viewed at www.sharkeyfuneralhome.com Sharkey Funeral Home of Summit was in charge of arrangements.