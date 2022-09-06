ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Kathy Hochul, MTA unveil part of LIRR concourse

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Gov. Kathy Hochul joined the Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Tuesday for the unveiling of part of the Long Island Railroad Concourse.

The concourse is part of the project to expand the railroad's presence in Penn Station.

Major renovations are already underway, with lighting and space being top priorities for the rebuild, and commuters are already appreciating the upgrade.

"It's always so busy and cramped in here," said one commuter. "And I can see now there's a lot more space where we can walk through."

Hochul says commuters can look forward to what she calls a "new Penn Station," as the changes being made are designed to help travelers navigate the area and feel more comfortable.

Just a few of the additions include more information boards for riders, 18-foot ceilings and expanded walkways.

MTA officials say they expect more trains to come in and out of the station, and the concourse is expected to be fully complete by spring of 2023.

