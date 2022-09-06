Sonoma Pizza Co. Announces Grand Opening

After an initial soft opening in June, Sonoma Pizza Co. has now opened up its entire property and is hosting a grand opening event on September 17th, 2022 in Forestville at 6615 Front Street. The event, which runs from 1pm – 8pm, features live music from MT & The Wolves and surprise performers & DJs in the newly opened garden and redwood grove.

“We’re throwing a big party to celebrate all our hard work and passion for pizza & music” said owner Christopher Smith in a statement. “We’re creating a mini festival experience for the community”.

In addition to the live bands, the event will feature DJs, wine tasting, a vintage record market and clothing vendors. There will also be family activities including a build your own pizza workshop, pizza tossing demos, face painting and other events.

“We want to activate all areas of the property for this party, including our new garden space, redwood grove and farm stand” says Smith. “We finally have the entire space up and running and are excited to share it with everyone”.

Sonoma Pizza Co. is an artisan pizzeria, wine bar and garden located in Forestville offering multiple pizza styles, all made with naturally leavened sourdough crust and organic local ingredients. The menu also features a full offering of small plates, healthy sides, salads and desserts. Virtually everything on the menu can be ordered gluten free and/or vegan.

Located at the corner of First St and HWY 116, the newly renovated property has both an indoor dining room and a large outdoor garden under giant redwoods. The property also features a farm stand hosting local farmers and purveyors. The restaurant is now open for lunch with its new hours of Wednesday – Sunday 11AM – 9PM.

