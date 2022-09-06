ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, NY

Mount Vernon man sentenced to 15 years for sexually abusing child

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

A Mount Vernon man has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison for sexually abusing a child.

The district attorney's office says 39-year-old Brandon David abused a child between 2018 and 2020, starting when the victim was 11 years old.

He was sentenced to 15 years in state prison and 15 years of post-release supervision.

He will also have to register as a sex offender.

Police arrested David at the end of March, and he pleaded guilty in July to course of sexual conduct against a child, which is a violent felony.

