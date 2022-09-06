Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
Pitt County will gain more services for the homeless
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — More services for the homeless community are set to become available in the near future. To meet the growing needs of the homeless population, the Community Crossroads Center in Greenville will expand. People in the community said the new facility is a step in the...
Event lets residents meet Lenoir County sheriff candidates
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – With election day just a couple of months away, several communities are getting to know their candidates better. The Kinston-Lenoir Chamber of Commerce held a debate Wednesday for people to learn more about their sheriff candidates, current sheriff Ronnie Ingram and Jackie Rogers. “It’s always nice to come out and meet […]
NC organization hosting backpack drive
GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – As the new school year is beginning and students head back to the classroom, StepStone Family and Youth Services of North Carolina is kicking off its first-ever “Back to School” backpack drive to benefit the youth in need. StepStone Family & Youth Services will be accepting donations for new and gently […]
WITN
New Bern Police Department announces 25th citizens police academy
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Police Department says it is excited to host the 25th session of the citizens police academy beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 21st. Police say the academy is an opportunity for community members to learn about what the department does and also to share any concerns they may have.
‘Fair Courts NC’ event to be held Thursday in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An organization will be holding an event Thursday in Greenville to demand reforms to restore trust in the state courts. Progress NC Action has been conducting a “Fair Courts NC” tour at different locations across the state. Thursday’s event will be 10 a.m. at the Pitt County Courthouse and will feature […]
wcti12.com
Kinston woman provides alternate way for kids to get to school
KINSTON, Lenoir County — For parents in Kinston, there is a new alternative to get their kids to school, thanks to Dayna Wilson. Many North Carolina families will send their children off to Head Start this year. For some, getting their children to school has been a challenge. Dayna Wilson of Kinston has met that challenge.
newbernnow.com
New Bern Mayor Odham Won’t Acknowledge Business and “Close Familiar” Relationship
Mayor Jeffrey Odham will not acknowledge that his business and familiar relationship with land developer, Patrick McCullough, has led to and could result in future potential conflicts of interest when it comes to the New Bern Board of Aldermen (BOA) voting on agenda items. Records indicate McCullough is the manager...
Pamlico County bridge will be rebuilt
STONEWALL, N.C. – A bridge on N.C. 55 in Pamlico County will be replaced, thanks to a new contract. The bridge over Trent Creek was built in 1960 south of Stonewall. The bridge is nearing the end of its service life and requires more maintenance. The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded S.T. Wooten Corp. of Wilson […]
WITN
Major road projects to start Monday in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city road is set to get upgrades next week. Construction on improving and upgrading a historic section of Dickinson Avenue in Greenville is scheduled to begin on Monday. The project includes upgrades to the drainage systems and water and sewer lines, repaving the...
Greene County hosting job fair on Sept. 14
SNOW HILL, N.C (WNCT) — Greene County will be conducting a job fair next week. Attendees will have the chance to learn about all the companies and employment opportunities within the county. People will get to find out what services the local businesses provide and what they manufacture along with what businesses look for in […]
Enfield mayor requests state of emergency citing threats over Confederate monument
The Mayor of Enfield spoke on why he wants Gov. Roy Cooper to declare a state of emergency in his town.
WITN
D.H. Conley High students required to fill out form to use the bathroom
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Some students at a Pitt County High School are concerned about a new bathroom policy. Mason Hamilton, a D.H. Conley High School senior, says students are required to fill out a Google form before being excused to use the bathroom. “To fill out that Google...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Enfield business owner reacts to recent small-town shakeups
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. — In recent weeks, the small town of Enfield has gotten a lot of attention after the mayor personally took down a Confederate monument that the town voted to remove. Racist letters were reportedly found on people’s driveways, and the police chief put in his two weeks’ notice.
piratemedia1.com
What’s happening in Greenville this weekend?
As East Carolina University’s football season is back in full effect, the city of Greenville, North Carolina has plenty of entertainment lined up for travelers, fans and community members. Fresh Food Fridays: Both the Health Science Campus Student Center and Main Campus Student Center will pass out simply prepared,...
neusenews.com
Distinguished Young Women of Lenoir County program scheduled for Saturday
The Distinguished Young Women of Lenoir County program proudly presents Macy Sanderson, Distinguished Young Woman of Lenoir County for 2022, in its annual program which will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022 in the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Kinston High School. Sanderson is currently a freshman at East Carolina University and is the daughter of Millicent and Petey Sanderson.
Police chief resigns following North Carolina confederate monument removal controversy
Enfield's Police Chief, as well as a captain and new recruit, have handed in their resignations following controversy over the removal of a confederate monument, CBS 17 has learned.
Goldsboro shooting victim dies are being airlifted to ECU Medical Center
After being airlifted to ECU Medical Center for a gunshot wound, a man died of his injuries Thursday night, the Goldsboro Police Department said.
wcti12.com
To the Rescue: Jackson the boxer mix
NEW BERN, Craven County — A sweet three year-old dog that loves to cuddle is looking for his forever home. Melvin Perez with Colonial Capital Humane Society said Jackson is a boxer mix. He's been at the shelter for a little over a year. This good boy loves to...
neusenews.com
Ashford named Human Resource Officer in Greene County
Her former position was with the City of Clinton as Human Resources Director. Prior to Clinton, she was employed as a Human Resources Recruitment Specialist with the City of Kinston. Ashford also worked for the Wayne County Public School system for twenty years with the last three being in the Human Resources field.
White Supremacists Target Black Residents After Confederate Monument Removed, NC Mayor Says
White supremacists in NC sent racist threats to the town’s Black residents after a Confederate statue was bulldozed and removed last month. The post White Supremacists Target Black Residents After Confederate Monument Removed, NC Mayor Says appeared first on NewsOne.
