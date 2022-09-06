ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Comments

wcti12.com

Pitt County will gain more services for the homeless

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — More services for the homeless community are set to become available in the near future. To meet the growing needs of the homeless population, the Community Crossroads Center in Greenville will expand. People in the community said the new facility is a step in the...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Event lets residents meet Lenoir County sheriff candidates

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – With election day just a couple of months away, several communities are getting to know their candidates better. The Kinston-Lenoir Chamber of Commerce held a debate Wednesday for people to learn more about their sheriff candidates, current sheriff Ronnie Ingram and Jackie Rogers. “It’s always nice to come out and meet […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

NC organization hosting backpack drive

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – As the new school year is beginning and students head back to the classroom, StepStone Family and Youth Services of North Carolina is kicking off its first-ever “Back to School” backpack drive to benefit the youth in need. StepStone Family & Youth Services will be accepting donations for new and gently […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

New Bern Police Department announces 25th citizens police academy

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Police Department says it is excited to host the 25th session of the citizens police academy beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 21st. Police say the academy is an opportunity for community members to learn about what the department does and also to share any concerns they may have.
NEW BERN, NC
Greenville, NC
Government
Pitt County, NC
Government
County
Pitt County, NC
City
Greenville, NC
WNCT

‘Fair Courts NC’ event to be held Thursday in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An organization will be holding an event Thursday in Greenville to demand reforms to restore trust in the state courts. Progress NC Action has been conducting a “Fair Courts NC” tour at different locations across the state. Thursday’s event will be 10 a.m. at the Pitt County Courthouse and will feature […]
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston woman provides alternate way for kids to get to school

KINSTON, Lenoir County — For parents in Kinston, there is a new alternative to get their kids to school, thanks to Dayna Wilson. Many North Carolina families will send their children off to Head Start this year. For some, getting their children to school has been a challenge. Dayna Wilson of Kinston has met that challenge.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Pamlico County bridge will be rebuilt

STONEWALL, N.C. – A bridge on N.C. 55 in Pamlico County will be replaced, thanks to a new contract. The bridge over Trent Creek was built in 1960 south of Stonewall. The bridge is nearing the end of its service life and requires more maintenance. The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded S.T. Wooten Corp. of Wilson […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
WITN

Major road projects to start Monday in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city road is set to get upgrades next week. Construction on improving and upgrading a historic section of Dickinson Avenue in Greenville is scheduled to begin on Monday. The project includes upgrades to the drainage systems and water and sewer lines, repaving the...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greene County hosting job fair on Sept. 14

SNOW HILL, N.C (WNCT) — Greene County will be conducting a job fair next week. Attendees will have the chance to learn about all the companies and employment opportunities within the county. People will get to find out what services the local businesses provide and what they manufacture along with what businesses look for in […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
spectrumlocalnews.com

Enfield business owner reacts to recent small-town shakeups

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. — In recent weeks, the small town of Enfield has gotten a lot of attention after the mayor personally took down a Confederate monument that the town voted to remove. Racist letters were reportedly found on people’s driveways, and the police chief put in his two weeks’ notice.
ENFIELD, NC
piratemedia1.com

What’s happening in Greenville this weekend?

As East Carolina University’s football season is back in full effect, the city of Greenville, North Carolina has plenty of entertainment lined up for travelers, fans and community members. Fresh Food Fridays: Both the Health Science Campus Student Center and Main Campus Student Center will pass out simply prepared,...
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Distinguished Young Women of Lenoir County program scheduled for Saturday

The Distinguished Young Women of Lenoir County program proudly presents Macy Sanderson, Distinguished Young Woman of Lenoir County for 2022, in its annual program which will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022 in the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Kinston High School. Sanderson is currently a freshman at East Carolina University and is the daughter of Millicent and Petey Sanderson.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

To the Rescue: Jackson the boxer mix

NEW BERN, Craven County — A sweet three year-old dog that loves to cuddle is looking for his forever home. Melvin Perez with Colonial Capital Humane Society said Jackson is a boxer mix. He's been at the shelter for a little over a year. This good boy loves to...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Ashford named Human Resource Officer in Greene County

Her former position was with the City of Clinton as Human Resources Director. Prior to Clinton, she was employed as a Human Resources Recruitment Specialist with the City of Kinston. Ashford also worked for the Wayne County Public School system for twenty years with the last three being in the Human Resources field.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC

