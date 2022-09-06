Dawgs' volleyball wins three more

Franklin County’s varsity volleyball team notched three additional match wins last week — knocking off Brookhaven, Hazlehurst and McComb — before a short, in-season competition hiatus through the Labor Day holiday. FC (10-2 on the season and 4-0 in district play) has officially won 10 matches in a row dating back to Tuesday, Aug. 9. On Thursday, Sept. 1, the Lady Bulldogs hosted the Brookhaven Lady Panthers, and claimed straight-set 25-20, 25-22 and 25-10 victories over the visiting team. Ja’Kya Brown had the hot hand in leading FC to a first-set win thanks to a team-high eight service points with a pair of aces against the Lady Panthers. Gabrielle O’Quinn and Karlee Wallace both chipped in three service points apiece — with O’Quinn collecting an ace — while Niyla Wright tacked on two points. Eleven of Brookhaven’s points came on service points with three aces along the way. In the second set, Wallace paced the Lady Dawgs with five service points while Sadye Scott and Kennedy Washington recorded three each — including a Scott ace — and Brown getting the final two points of the set. O’Quinn and Wright each scored once against Brookhaven. The Lady Panthers had 14 service points in the frame, and initially led FC in that set. O’Quinn put an exclamation point on the third set thanks to 12 service points — including an ace — with nine of those coming late to ice the victory. Wright and Wallace scored two each and Washington contributed one about midway through the series. Brookhaven’s offense stumbled in the final set with only two service points. This marked the second match victory over the Lady Panthers this season as Franklin County defeated Brookhaven — 25-23, 25-16 and 25-22 — back on Thursday, Aug. 11. The Lady Dawgs had little trouble against district foe Hazlehurst on Tuesday, Aug. 30, knocking off the Lady Indians by 25-5, 25-14 and 25-12 margins. O’Quinn’s first-set offensive explosion included 14-straight service points with Wright finishing off the run with seven in a row. Wallace also recorded a single service point in the frame. Hazlehurst was limited the only three service points to start the match. While the second set was a little closer, O’Quinn went to work again and shelled out 12 service points — including the final eight — in the FC win. Wright and Washington finished with two points each while Scott added one. The Lady Indians had six service points on the tally sheet in that set. The final set featured Brown with six points as O’Quinn tallied four, Wallace and Washington added two each and Wright finished with one. FC’s defense limited Hazlehurst to three service points to seal the victory. The Lady Bulldogs rolled to their second win of the season over the McComb Lady Tigers on Monday, Aug. 29 — 25-21, 25-12 and 25-16. FC accounted for 12 service points in the initial set — Wallace leading the way with five, O’Quinn earning four and Wright, Scott and Washington garnering one each — and made the most of turnover points for the early victory. Eight of McComb’s points were offensive while the remainder resulted from turnovers. The second set saw Wallace complete the frame with the final 12 service points — all in a row — with O’Quinn adding four, Washington having two and Wright contributing one. The Lady Tigers were limited to six service points in that second frame. The last set saw a host of Lady Bulldogs on the tally sheet including Wright with four, O’Quinn with three, Brown and Washington with two each and Scott and Wallace with one apiece. McComb scored only five service points in the third set. Franklin County initially defeated McComb — 25-13, 25-17 and 25-11 — back on Thursday, Aug. 18 to sweep this year’s series against the Lady Tigers. • • • JUNIOR VARSITY Franklin County High School’s junior varsity volleyball program claimed a trio of wins during the past week by beating Brookhaven, Hazlehurst and McComb. The JV team is 10-2 overall and 3-1 in district play during their current campaign, and has won seven contests in a row. Against Brookhaven on Thursday, Sept. 1, the JV Lady Dawgs claimed two-of-three sets from the visiting Lady Panthers. The first set of the match saw FC earn a 25-21 victory with Sophia Miller having four service points while teammates Lauren McCaa and Katherine Romero recorded three each. Franklin County’s Gre’Yonne Queen added two points. The second set belonged to the Lady Panthers, who outpaced FC by a 25-13 margin. The Lady Dawgs’ lone service points came from McCaa with two and Miller with one. Franklin rebounded to win the third set by a 15-8 margin with Kaylin Washington contributing four service points with Miller getting two and Queen and Mackenzie Starks finishing with one apiece. The JV Lady Dawgs also took two-of-three decisions over Hazlehurst on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The Lady Indians won the initial set, 25-22, despite FC’s Miller chipping in eight-straight service points. McCaa, Queen and Romero were on the tally sheet with two points each. The tables turned in the second set with FC taking a 25-22 win as Queen paced the FC effort with five points while Starks added four, Miller had two and Romero finished with one. The Lady Dawgs cruised to a 15-6 third-set win with Starks leading with three points, McCaa and Kaylin Washington recording two apiece and Queen and Miller getting one each. On Monday, Aug. 29, Franklin County defeated McComb in straight-sets — 25-16 and 25-18. Queen had the hot hand in the first set for the Lady Dawgs with 11 points — 10 of those coming in a row early in the match. McCaa wound up with three points in the initial set against the Lady Tigers while Romero had two. The second set featured Miller with eight points in a row with Queen finishing with four, Romero contributing two and Starks getting one. • • • UPCOMING GAMES Franklin County’s varsity and junior varsity volleyball squads were slated to travel to Saint Andrews for a district match-up today — Thursday, Sept. 8 — and will face the same team at home on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The Lady Dawgs will host another district foe in Crystal Springs on Thursday, Sept. 15 and will head to Port Gibson on Tuesday, Sept. 20.