Philadelphia, PA

Platinum-Penned R&Baddie Victoria Monét Flexes Undeniable Star Power At 'Made In America' Festival

By alexbossip
 2 days ago
Heyyy Victoria

All eyes were on platinum-penned R&Baddie Victoria Monét who gave us soaring vocals, sexy dance breaks, and star power during an impressive performance at Jay-Z’s star-studded ‘Made In America’ festival in Philadelphia.

The underrated songstress ran through her jams that included bubbling hit ‘Friend U Can Keep’ that’s sure to be the official sneaky link anthem of 2022.

“I do see, which I really enjoy and appreciate, people trying to promote me on their own and spread the word, because a lot of people seem very frustrated that I’m not as big as they feel that I should be,” she said during an interview with ELLE.

“So I’m like, well, thank you. I appreciate the people who are visionaries for me and they see beyond where I am, which is amazing. And they do their due diligence in trying to, like, market [me].”

Grateful for the outpouring of love, she does kind of agree with the sentiment: “I think I’d rather be underrated than overrated, so I’m still thankful.”

Other notable performers included Jazmine Sullivan, Lil Uzi Vert, Burna Boy, Snoh Aalegra, Pusha T, and many more.

Headliners Tyler, The Creator and Bad Bunny dazzled massive crowds with larger-than-life performances worthy of the hype.

Monét, whose co-written several hits including Ariana Grande‘s “thank u, next,” has emerged as a buzzy solo artist who recently auditioned to go on tour with Silk Sonic.

She initially announced her plan to open for the duo by posting a snippet of her audition tape.

“Dear @silksonic, Whenever the world can tour again “would you please let me opennnn,” she wrote on Instagram. “📺 audition tape tomorrow 10AM PST/1PM EST 🐆💭🤎”

A day later, she dropped her audition tape: a Jaguar Live Session that showed just how perfectly she would fit on tour with Anderson and Bruno.

Are you on the Victoria Monét wave? If so, what’s your fave song? If not, WHY? Tell us down below and enjoy a celebration of the Victoria Monét on the flip.

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

