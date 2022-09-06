Read full article on original website
Police: Man arrested in connection to wallet stolen at Yorktown BJ's
Police say a suspected thief in Yorktown has been caught. Officials are not identifying him, but they say he was caught on surveillance video reaching into a woman's pocketbook at BJ's and stealing her wallet. Police say the woman didn't notice until she went to pay and couldn't find her...
Police: Somers man arrested for fentanyl and crack cocaine possession
A Somers man has been arrested for possession of fentanyl and crack cocaine. Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville says that on Sept. 2, members of the Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) pulled a car over after witnessing a traffic violation on Route 6 in the Town of Southeast. Upon further investigation, the driver of the car, William E. Felling III, 40, was found to have a quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine, both controlled substances.
Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer
A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
Hudson Valley dad claims police are too ‘short-staffed’ to investigate hit-and-run that injured his daughter
A Cortlandt Manor father refuses to let the driver who seriously injured his 24-year-old daughter get away with a crime, even though he says the police have given up.
Police: Gun seized, suspects driving with motorized stealth license plate flipper
Westchester County police say they recovered a gun after tracking down suspects who fled from authorities earlier in the day. In a Facebook post, police say the suspects were stopped on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Mount Pleasant and taken into custody. As officers searched the car, they found...
Port Chester police: Trooper struck on I-95
Port Chester police say a New York state trooper was hit on the New England Thruway late Thursday night. Officials say the incident happened on the southbound side of I-95 around 9 p.m. between Port Chester and the Connecticut border. It's unclear what exactly led up to the incident, the...
Authorities ID driver killed in deadly wreck on Route 208 in Hawthorne
The driver killed in Monday's wreck on Route 208 in Hawthorne has now been identified.
Beekman parents: 1st day back to school chaotic due to district's consolidation of bus stops
Parents in the Chelsea Cove North Development in Beekman said their kids' first day back to school was chaotic because of the Arlington Central School District's decision to consolidate their six bus stops down to just one.
New York State Jewish Gun Club hires attorneys to fight provision in concealed carry law
The New York State Jewish Gun Club is challenging the state's restrictions on concealed carry in sensitives areas.
LAW・
Manville residents get chance to chime in on state’s plan for Ida recovery funds
New Jersey will be getting more than $200 million in federal funds to help communities that were ravaged by Hurricane Ida last year. The state is now asking those communities for help in deciding where the money will go. One such public hearing was held in Manville Thursday night. The...
Elected officials on Long Island call for change to some local abortion restriction laws
Long Island advocates and leaders gathered together Thursday to call for changes to women's rights. This comes after state leaders discovered some municipalities on Long Island still have abortion restrictions. Abortion rights advocates are calling for these laws to get off the books. "Laws can always be changed by new...
‘Sensitive places’ provision in NY pistol permit law irks Jewish leaders
Tzvi Waldman, the founder of the New York State Jewish Gun Club, says that provision in the state’s pistol permit law “is going to create more disaster.”
Despite big changes in the district, Mount Vernon students hope for more normal school year
After two years of learning during the pandemic, staff and student will be experiencing a more normal school year.
Peaceful protest planned in Greenburgh over controversial BLM mural
The mural on Manhattan Avenue sparked backlash from town residents over an image of Minister Louis Farrakhan.
Bus distributor cements roots in Yorktown with new facility
Bird Bus Sales and Service will settle into what was once a Kia dealership on Route 202 in Yorktown. It is one of the largest distributers of electric school buses.
