Uvalde, TX

Abbott deploys state troopers to 'anti-gang effort' in Uvalde after Thursday's shooting

Gov. Greg Abbott is deploying Department of Public Safety officers to combat what he called gang violence in Uvalde after local police said two juveniles were shot there Thursday. The governor’s immediate call for a statewide response comes as the state police force continues facing criticism for the delayed reaction to the deadly school shooting in Uvalde earlier this year.
UPDATE: Shooting at the Uvalde Memorial Park

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the Uvalde Memorial Park. According to the police, the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on East Main Street. Two juvenile victims of the shooting have been airlifted to San Antonio and are being treated...
