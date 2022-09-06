Read full article on original website
News 12
Father and son charged in deadly Spring Valley fire want homicide indictments thrown out
The father and son charged in the death of two people during a fire in a Spring Valley adult home want their homicide indictments thrown out. Rockland County Judge Kevin Russo said Wednesday in court that he needs another few weeks to consider the defense's motion to dismiss those charges.
Bronx man dead after suffering medical episode, crashing van on LI
A Bronx man died after he suffered an apparent medical episode and crashed his van on Long Island Wednesday, Suffolk County police said.
Teen Duo Nabbed In Mount Pleasant With Gun Following Chase, Police Say
Two teens were nabbed for allegedly having a weapon following a chase in Northern Westchester. The incident took place on Wednesday, Sept. 7 on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Mount Pleasant. According to the Westchester County Police, officers attempted to stop the teens after receiving notice from the state...
News 12
Man brutally robbed by group while attending West Indian Day Parade, police say
A group of 12 people attacked and robbed a man in an unprovoked attack at the West Indian Day Parade on Monday, police say. The 44-year-old victim was standing on Eastern Parkway around 7 p.m. when the group began to punch and kick his body and head repeatedly, police say, with one suspect also slashing the victim in the chest.
News 12
Washingtonville mother asks for public's help locating son's stolen bicycle
A Washingtonville mother is asking for the public’s help after her son’s bicycle was stolen from their back porch. Helena Diaz says her 13-year-old son’s $700 “SoCal Flyer” bike was taken in August from their home on East Main Street. She says police told her...
News 12
ALERT CENTER: 2 wanted for assault at Hempstead bar, police say
Police are seeking the public’s help to identify two suspects wanted in connection to an assault at a bar in Hempstead. According to police, the incident happened on June 18 around 3 a.m. when the individuals assaulted a person outside Mulligan’s Bar located on Fulton Avenue. Anyone with...
News 12
NYPD continues search for 15-year-old's killer in Brooklyn shooting
Family and friends of a 15-year-old boy who was fatally shot at McLaughlin Park held a vigil Thursday night as police continue to search for the shooter. Unique Smith's family laid out candles to spell "Unique" in front of the building where he lived with his family in Bed-Stuy. Dozens of people came to pay their respects, including some of his teachers and friends. Smith was a student at Brooklyn Lab Charter School.
News 12
Alert Center: Beacon police search for woman seen taking packages
The City of Beacon Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in connection to an incident from last week. They released photos of a woman who put packages sitting in a lobby of a building into her bag on Sept. 2. Investigators say they want to interview the...
News 12
Police: Man arrested in connection to wallet stolen at Yorktown BJ's
Police say a suspected thief in Yorktown has been caught. Officials are not identifying him, but they say he was caught on surveillance video reaching into a woman's pocketbook at BJ's and stealing her wallet. Police say the woman didn't notice until she went to pay and couldn't find her...
News 12
State police release new details into I-87 crash that killed 2 in Tuxedo
State police released new information in a wrong-way crash that killed two people on Tuesday in Orange County. They say they've learned the car that was going the wrong way entered the New York State Thruway at Exit 15. State police say 68-year-old George Gonzalez, of Dumont, New Jersey, drove...
Hudson Valley Driver Trying To Pass Cars Causes Fatal Crash
One driver is dead because another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses. On Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F in Dutchess County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley that occurred early Wednesday morning.
News 12
Bridgeport man accused of causing fatal crash appears in court on larceny charges
A Bridgeport man accused of causing a fatal car crash is facing larceny charges for the incident that police say led to it. The family of 26-year-old Jason Fonseca-Kennedy went to court Thursday seeking justice in his death three weeks ago. Fonseca-Kennedy suffered fatal injuries when his pickup truck on...
News 12
Police: Man wanted for multiple robberies in the Bronx
The NYPD says a man is wanted for robbing at least three banks in three months in the Bronx. Authorities say the man robbed a Capitol One bank on White Plains Road Thursday after he allegedly hit the Chase Bank on Westchester Avenue back in July. He is also accused of a Capitol One bank robbery on Melrose in August.
Deaths of Marlboro, NJ man, wife ruled murder-suicide
MARLBORO — A man killed his wife and then himself at their home this week, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Priscilla Badua, 68, and Felino Badua, Jr., 66, were found dead by Marlboro police around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officials said. The officers were responding to a request for a wellness check.
New York State Police Trooper Injured In Hit-&-Run In Hudson Valley
A New York State Trooper was hit outside of his vehicle in a hit-and-run in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police confirmed a trooper was injured in Westchester County, New York in a hit-and-run. State Police Investigating Personal Injury Hit-and-run Crash involving a State Trooper on I-95, Westchester County,...
The Mysterious Death of NYS Trooper Carl T. Wilder in Orange County, NY
The New York State Police are honoring a fallen officer who died of a gunshot wound under mysterious circumstances over 90 years ago. If you follow the New York State Police on social media, you’ll know that every so often they will honor a fallen officer with what they call the NYSP Wall of honor. This week they are honoring Trooper Carl T.Wilder.
News 12
Town of Newburgh police report rise in open warrants since bail reform
When it comes to bail reform and whether it works for New York, it depends on who you ask. Advocates for low bail or none at all for low-level crimes say it’s a huge success. Members of law enforcement largely disagree and blame bail reform for increased crime and...
News 12
ALERT CENTER: Hazmat team called to Bridgeport office building after person suspected of leaving substance
A hazmat crew was called to a Bridgeport office building Thursday after a dark-colored substance was discovered inside. Bridgeport police, fire, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and Fairfield County Hazmat were all dispatched to the building just after 2 p.m. Police say they received a 911 call...
News 12
Loved ones hold candlelight vigil for 15-year-old fatally shot in Downtown Brooklyn
Family and friends of a 15-year-boy who was fatally shot at McLaughlin Park in Downtown Brooklyn gathered Thursday to pay tribute. Loved ones spelled out Unique Smith’s name with candles at the vigil by his family’s home in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Dozens of people came to pay their respects, including...
News 12
Officials: 39-year-old man killed in crash on LIE in North Hills
Fire officials say one person has died following a crash on the Long Island Expressway in North Hills. According to police, the incident happened near exit 36 around 2 a.m. Police say two vehicles traveling westbound were involved in the accident. A 39-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the...
