Onslow County, NC

Jacksonville organizations meet to discuss school and community safety following Northside High School stabbing

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A number of Jacksonville community groups gathered Wednesday night regarding the recent Northside High School fatal stabbing. I Am Vets, NAACP members, Board of Education leaders and more discussed options for better overall safety within the area. Onslow County NAACP vice president Kenyatta Euring says everyone in...
Kinston woman provides alternate way for kids to get to school

KINSTON, Lenoir County — For parents in Kinston, there is a new alternative to get their kids to school, thanks to Dayna Wilson. Many North Carolina families will send their children off to Head Start this year. For some, getting their children to school has been a challenge. Dayna Wilson of Kinston has met that challenge.
New Hanover County Schools under Title VI investigation for alleged racial discrimination in quality of school facilities

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has opened an investigation into “inferior” facilities being provided to New Hanover High School, a school with a majority Black and Hispanic student population. The OCR first received a complaint on Aug. 27, 2021, and sent an information request to New Hanover County Schools on Aug. 26, 2022.
New waterkeeper covering Onslow & Carteret counties

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new White Oak waterkeeper has been appointed by the Coastal Carolina Riverwatch Board. Riley Lewis was chosen as the new waterkeeper after she joined the Riverwatch earlier this summer. Before that, she worked with AmeriCorps in Willmington to research wetlands and oysters, engage in educational programming, and provided her experience to educators of the waterway.
New Bern Police Department announces 25th citizens police academy

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Police Department says it is excited to host the 25th session of the citizens police academy beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 21st. Police say the academy is an opportunity for community members to learn about what the department does and also to share any concerns they may have.
Jacksonville police hold ‘Front Porch Roll Call’ event

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — More efforts by police are on display in Eastern North Carolina as they work to become more familiar with the people they serve. Wednesday morning, members of Jacksonville Public Safety went around the city, meeting with residents in their “Front Porch Roll Call.” They listened to concerns, shared current crime stats […]
Reward increased again in Clinton murder

The City of Clinton has increased the reward offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects involved in the murder of a Clinton woman earlier this year, according to Police Chief Anthony Davis. The reward is $15,000, up from $10,000 in June and the...
D.A. says no charges in Onslow County stabbing death

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The district attorney says no charges will be filed in the stabbing death of a man this past weekend in Onslow County. Deputies say Grant Taylor died at the Naval Medical Center Saturday night after a fight with another man earlier that evening. They said...
SHERIFF: Reward for Carteret County double homicide now $25,000

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has increased the reward to $25,000 for information on the double murder in Atlantic said Sheriff Asa Buck in this morning’s update. Back on August 3 the bodies of Phillip Fulcher and his youngest brother, William were found at...
Sheriff to hold press conference regarding Atlantic murders

BEAUFORT - A press conference will be held Thursday, Sept. 8 regarding updates on the recent Atlantic double-murder. The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. at the Carteret County Courthouse Board of Commissioners Meeting Room 302 in Beaufort. Sheriff Asa Buck is expected to discuss the investigation and announce...
Suspect in Greene County Speedway robbery arrested

SNOW HILL, N.C (WNCT) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest in the Speedway store robbery from last week. The sheriff’s office received numerous calls identifying Lenwood Pettaway, 35, of Fountain as the suspect. Sheriff Matt Sasser said after numerous interviews with Pettaway, he confessed to the armed robbery. Pettaway was being […]
Car crashes into Wilmington home, resident uninjured

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a residence that was hit by a car on Tuesday, September 6. According to the WFD’s release, the car hit a home at 7th and Greenfield streets while the resident was asleep. The resident and their dog weren’t hurt, but they have been displaced by the crash. The WFD responded to make sure the building wouldn’t collapse.
New Bern Police Investigate Shooting

On September 6, 2022, at 1:15 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Main Street, New Bern, NC in reference to a report of gunshots being fired. The caller reported that at least one individual had been shot. The victim was located at CarolinaEast Medical Center, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. This investigation remains active and anyone with information is asked to call the New Bern Police Department at 252-633-2020.
Distinguished Young Women of Lenoir County program scheduled for Saturday

The Distinguished Young Women of Lenoir County program proudly presents Macy Sanderson, Distinguished Young Woman of Lenoir County for 2022, in its annual program which will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022 in the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Kinston High School. Sanderson is currently a freshman at East Carolina University and is the daughter of Millicent and Petey Sanderson.
