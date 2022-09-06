Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Complaint leads to federal investigation into New Hanover County Schools
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —New Hanover County Schools is under investigation by the US Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, after a parent filed a complaint accusing the school district of discrimination. WWAY spoke with the parent who filed the complaint, leading the OCR to open a Title VI investigation.
WITN
Jacksonville organizations meet to discuss school and community safety following Northside High School stabbing
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A number of Jacksonville community groups gathered Wednesday night regarding the recent Northside High School fatal stabbing. I Am Vets, NAACP members, Board of Education leaders and more discussed options for better overall safety within the area. Onslow County NAACP vice president Kenyatta Euring says everyone in...
wcti12.com
Kinston woman provides alternate way for kids to get to school
KINSTON, Lenoir County — For parents in Kinston, there is a new alternative to get their kids to school, thanks to Dayna Wilson. Many North Carolina families will send their children off to Head Start this year. For some, getting their children to school has been a challenge. Dayna Wilson of Kinston has met that challenge.
foxwilmington.com
New Hanover County Schools under Title VI investigation for alleged racial discrimination in quality of school facilities
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has opened an investigation into “inferior” facilities being provided to New Hanover High School, a school with a majority Black and Hispanic student population. The OCR first received a complaint on Aug. 27, 2021, and sent an information request to New Hanover County Schools on Aug. 26, 2022.
WITN
New waterkeeper covering Onslow & Carteret counties
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new White Oak waterkeeper has been appointed by the Coastal Carolina Riverwatch Board. Riley Lewis was chosen as the new waterkeeper after she joined the Riverwatch earlier this summer. Before that, she worked with AmeriCorps in Willmington to research wetlands and oysters, engage in educational programming, and provided her experience to educators of the waterway.
WITN
New Bern Police Department announces 25th citizens police academy
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Police Department says it is excited to host the 25th session of the citizens police academy beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 21st. Police say the academy is an opportunity for community members to learn about what the department does and also to share any concerns they may have.
carolinacoastonline.com
School board votes to close MaST following graduation of the Class of 2023
BEAUFORT — After hearing emotional appeals from parents and students to keep their school open, the Carteret County Board of Education voted 6-1 Tuesday to close the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School following graduation of the Class of 2023. GALLERY: School board votes to close MaST...
Jacksonville police hold ‘Front Porch Roll Call’ event
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — More efforts by police are on display in Eastern North Carolina as they work to become more familiar with the people they serve. Wednesday morning, members of Jacksonville Public Safety went around the city, meeting with residents in their “Front Porch Roll Call.” They listened to concerns, shared current crime stats […]
Goldsboro shooting victim dies are being airlifted to ECU Medical Center
After being airlifted to ECU Medical Center for a gunshot wound, a man died of his injuries Thursday night, the Goldsboro Police Department said.
Sampson Independent
Reward increased again in Clinton murder
The City of Clinton has increased the reward offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects involved in the murder of a Clinton woman earlier this year, according to Police Chief Anthony Davis. The reward is $15,000, up from $10,000 in June and the...
WITN
D.A. says no charges in Onslow County stabbing death
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The district attorney says no charges will be filed in the stabbing death of a man this past weekend in Onslow County. Deputies say Grant Taylor died at the Naval Medical Center Saturday night after a fight with another man earlier that evening. They said...
WITN
Jacksonville’s Northside High School students returned to class following fatal stabbing
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Students at a high school in Jacksonville returned to class Tuesday following a stabbing that killed one of their classmates. Classes at Northside High School were canceled Friday after a stabbing Thursday morning, which also injured one other student. Jacksonville police are investigating the crime and...
WITN
SHERIFF: Reward for Carteret County double homicide now $25,000
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has increased the reward to $25,000 for information on the double murder in Atlantic said Sheriff Asa Buck in this morning’s update. Back on August 3 the bodies of Phillip Fulcher and his youngest brother, William were found at...
carolinacoastonline.com
Sheriff to hold press conference regarding Atlantic murders
BEAUFORT - A press conference will be held Thursday, Sept. 8 regarding updates on the recent Atlantic double-murder. The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. at the Carteret County Courthouse Board of Commissioners Meeting Room 302 in Beaufort. Sheriff Asa Buck is expected to discuss the investigation and announce...
whqr.org
NHC school board member's concern over ticket fees leads to tensions
Member Judy Justice took issue with the electronic payment system for sporting events, in which students use an app that Justice said charges a $1.56 convenience fee per ticket. Central staff said this system is safer and less costly than paying workers to handle large amounts of cash. “We need...
WITN
Carteret County sheriff to give update on double murder investigation
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Carteret County sheriff is set to give an update this morning on the double murder investigation that happened in Atlantic. Back on August 3 the bodies of Phillip Fulcher and his youngest brother, William were found at the home they shared on Clem Fulcher Court.
Suspect in Greene County Speedway robbery arrested
SNOW HILL, N.C (WNCT) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest in the Speedway store robbery from last week. The sheriff’s office received numerous calls identifying Lenwood Pettaway, 35, of Fountain as the suspect. Sheriff Matt Sasser said after numerous interviews with Pettaway, he confessed to the armed robbery. Pettaway was being […]
WECT
Car crashes into Wilmington home, resident uninjured
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a residence that was hit by a car on Tuesday, September 6. According to the WFD’s release, the car hit a home at 7th and Greenfield streets while the resident was asleep. The resident and their dog weren’t hurt, but they have been displaced by the crash. The WFD responded to make sure the building wouldn’t collapse.
newbernnow.com
New Bern Police Investigate Shooting
On September 6, 2022, at 1:15 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Main Street, New Bern, NC in reference to a report of gunshots being fired. The caller reported that at least one individual had been shot. The victim was located at CarolinaEast Medical Center, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. This investigation remains active and anyone with information is asked to call the New Bern Police Department at 252-633-2020.
neusenews.com
Distinguished Young Women of Lenoir County program scheduled for Saturday
The Distinguished Young Women of Lenoir County program proudly presents Macy Sanderson, Distinguished Young Woman of Lenoir County for 2022, in its annual program which will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022 in the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Kinston High School. Sanderson is currently a freshman at East Carolina University and is the daughter of Millicent and Petey Sanderson.
