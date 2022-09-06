ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Texas attorney general warns of e-mail scam spoofing his name, office

AUSTIN -- The Office of the Texas Attorney General is warning about a new scam targeting Texans. Attorney General Ken Paxton says scammers are trying to use his name, signature and the Office of the Texas Attorney General seal to get your personal information. Scammers are sending a phishing e-mail...
TEXAS STATE
Virginia man thought he won $600 in the lottery... turns out he won $1 million

ANNANDALE, Va. (WJLA) — An Annandale man is $1 million richer — well nearly $760,000 richer — after a recent Virginia Lottery win. Jose Flores Velasquez went to the lottery customer service center in Woodbridge to redeem what he thought was $600 in winnings. But staffers quickly realized the ticket was worth more. MUCH more — $1 million.
ANNANDALE, VA
Abbott deploys state troopers to 'anti-gang effort' in Uvalde after Thursday's shooting

Gov. Greg Abbott is deploying Department of Public Safety officers to combat what he called gang violence in Uvalde after local police said two juveniles were shot there Thursday. The governor’s immediate call for a statewide response comes as the state police force continues facing criticism for the delayed reaction to the deadly school shooting in Uvalde earlier this year.
UVALDE, TX

