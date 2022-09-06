Read full article on original website
Wearing a fleece jacket, Newsom tells Californians not to use A/C after 4 pm to save energy
SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — California Governor Gavin Newsom is getting slammed as a hypocrite after donning a fleece jacket and hat while urging Californians not to use their air conditioning after 4 p.m. to "save energy" amid an unprecedented heat wave in the West. Californians, you've stepped up to...
Texas attorney general warns of e-mail scam spoofing his name, office
AUSTIN -- The Office of the Texas Attorney General is warning about a new scam targeting Texans. Attorney General Ken Paxton says scammers are trying to use his name, signature and the Office of the Texas Attorney General seal to get your personal information. Scammers are sending a phishing e-mail...
Virginia man thought he won $600 in the lottery... turns out he won $1 million
ANNANDALE, Va. (WJLA) — An Annandale man is $1 million richer — well nearly $760,000 richer — after a recent Virginia Lottery win. Jose Flores Velasquez went to the lottery customer service center in Woodbridge to redeem what he thought was $600 in winnings. But staffers quickly realized the ticket was worth more. MUCH more — $1 million.
Thresher shark washes ashore in Washington, public necropsy performed at beach
SEASIDE, Ore. (KATU) — A large thresher shark washed up on a Washington state beach Friday, and staff with an Oregon aquarium held a public necropsy to educate beachgoers the following day. The Seaside Aquarium said it first learned the shark washed ashore Friday night on the Long Beach...
Abbott deploys state troopers to 'anti-gang effort' in Uvalde after Thursday's shooting
Gov. Greg Abbott is deploying Department of Public Safety officers to combat what he called gang violence in Uvalde after local police said two juveniles were shot there Thursday. The governor’s immediate call for a statewide response comes as the state police force continues facing criticism for the delayed reaction to the deadly school shooting in Uvalde earlier this year.
91 state troopers responded to the Uvalde massacre, their bosses have deflected scrutiny
Ever since the Uvalde elementary school shooting left 19 students and two teachers dead, blame for the delayed response has been thrust on local law enforcement. The school police chief was fired and the city’s acting police chief was suspended. But the only statewide law enforcement agency, the Texas...
Governor Greg Abbott releases statement following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II
ABILENE, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott released a statement today following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Queen Elizabeth II passed away today at Balmoral Castle. She was 96. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the Royal Family said. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain...
