Investigations continue into what happened to Truckee teenager Kiely Rodni after she was found dead in her car in 14 feet of water at Prosser Reservoir on Aug. 21, but conclusions are at least weeks away. Kiely, 16, went missing on Aug. 6 after she was last seen at a party of hundreds of young people at...

TRUCKEE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO