ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLO TV Reno

Stockton man guilty of Reno murder for spare change and some drugs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Stockton, Calif., man faces life in prison after a Washoe District Court jury found him guilty of first degree murder for what a prosecutor called spare change and a small amount of drugs. Washoe District Court Judge Scott Freeman is scheduled to sentence Ladonn Gregory Lee,...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sun Valley woman sentenced to 20 years in connection with DUI crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sun Valley woman has been sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison with parole possible after eight years, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says. Aveena Adrina Saenz, 33, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing substantial bodily harm to another by...
SUN VALLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Police arrest suspect in McCarran Boulevard shooting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police say they have arrested a suspect in an Aug. 27 shooting on Sullivan and McCarran. 18-year-old Julian Lupercio-Trejo was arrested Thursday after days of avoiding police contact. He is charged with battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm and discharging a firearm...
SPARKS, NV
Nationwide Report

At least 1 Died In A Fatal Collision On I-80 (Reno, NV)

The officials reported that the crash happened on I-80 east near Wells Avenue on Thursday. The emergency crew rushed to the scene. The officials did not disclose the number of injuries that occurred during the crash. The identities of the victims were not released by the Police. No additional information...
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
City
Nixon, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
KOLO TV Reno

Two arrested in Reno for allegedly trafficking almost 6 lbs of drugs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Regional Narcotics Unit arrested two men Aug. 31 on suspicion of trafficking almost 6 pounds of illegal drugs, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Kerry “Fab” Williams, 34, and James Plummer, 40, were booked on a variety of drug charges, including trafficking level charges....
RENO, NV
kkoh.com

Reno Police Release Photo of Shooting Suspect

Reno Police have released a photo of suspect who may be involved in a shooting in the parking lot of the Atlantis Casino back in June. On June 3rd, police were called to the casino on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an unidentified man with gunshot wounds.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Arrest made in strong-arm robbery of elderly woman

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says an arrest has been made in the strong-arm robbery of an elderly woman. 31-year-old Michael Bossie was arrested around 11:00 p.m. on September 6, 2022 near the Atlantis. According to investigators, it stemmed from a robbery that had occurred...
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Lake Street#Violent Crime
KOLO TV Reno

ID sought of Dayton robbery suspect

DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in its search for the suspect who robbed a Dayton gas station Wednesday morning. It happened about 9:40 a.m. at the Valero at 100 Douglas Street. Police said the man went into the store,...
DAYTON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fernley arson suspect arrested

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A woman suspected of arson was arrested in Fernley in August. Genevieve Donnelly was arrested on a charge of arson in the first degree and booked into the Washoe County Jail. The arrest stems from an April incident where a Lyon County residential fire was deemed...
FERNLEY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2news.com

Lyon County Deputies Seek Man in Dayton Gas Station Robbery

Lyon County deputies need your help finding a man who robbed the Valero Gas Station in Dayton Wednesday morning. Deputies say the suspect walked behind the cash register, demanded money and threatened to shoot the clerk. Once he got some cash, he then fled the store, westbound on Highway 50 in a silver or gray SUV, possibly a Toyota or Mitsubishi with a tire rack attached to the rear.
DAYTON, NV
thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings August 22 through 28

All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Rudolfo Ortiz, Fallon Tribal PD; New River Justice Court. Christian Cox, Nevada HP;...
FALLON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Virginia City Gravestones Vandalized

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Smoke and haze will continue at times through the weekend, depending on activity of the Mosquito Fire. The heat will finally break over the next few days, with average to below-average temperatures and a few showers likely by early next week. -Jeff.
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
FOX40

Mountain biker body found after wife reports him missing

DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A mountain biker was found dead on Sunday near Downieville along the town’s famous Downieville Downhill Trail, according to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they received a call from the wife of Scott Fraser saying that he had not returned from his ride in Downieville even though […]
DOWNIEVILLE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada National Guard requested for firefighting aid

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Interagency Fire Center has requested firefighting help from the Nevada National Guard. They have requested the deployment of two C-130 aircraft with firefighting capabilities; one from Reno and another from California. The crews arrived in Boise and will assist with firefighting efforts in the...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy