FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KOLO TV Reno
Stockton man guilty of Reno murder for spare change and some drugs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Stockton, Calif., man faces life in prison after a Washoe District Court jury found him guilty of first degree murder for what a prosecutor called spare change and a small amount of drugs. Washoe District Court Judge Scott Freeman is scheduled to sentence Ladonn Gregory Lee,...
KOLO TV Reno
Sun Valley woman sentenced to 20 years in connection with DUI crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sun Valley woman has been sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison with parole possible after eight years, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says. Aveena Adrina Saenz, 33, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing substantial bodily harm to another by...
KOLO TV Reno
Police arrest suspect in McCarran Boulevard shooting
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police say they have arrested a suspect in an Aug. 27 shooting on Sullivan and McCarran. 18-year-old Julian Lupercio-Trejo was arrested Thursday after days of avoiding police contact. He is charged with battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm and discharging a firearm...
At least 1 Died In A Fatal Collision On I-80 (Reno, NV)
The officials reported that the crash happened on I-80 east near Wells Avenue on Thursday. The emergency crew rushed to the scene. The officials did not disclose the number of injuries that occurred during the crash. The identities of the victims were not released by the Police. No additional information...
KOLO TV Reno
Two arrested in Reno for allegedly trafficking almost 6 lbs of drugs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Regional Narcotics Unit arrested two men Aug. 31 on suspicion of trafficking almost 6 pounds of illegal drugs, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Kerry “Fab” Williams, 34, and James Plummer, 40, were booked on a variety of drug charges, including trafficking level charges....
kkoh.com
Reno Police Release Photo of Shooting Suspect
Reno Police have released a photo of suspect who may be involved in a shooting in the parking lot of the Atlantis Casino back in June. On June 3rd, police were called to the casino on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an unidentified man with gunshot wounds.
Car accident or foul play? Two agencies investigating death of Truckee teen Kiely Rodni
Investigations continue into what happened to Truckee teenager Kiely Rodni after she was found dead in her car in 14 feet of water at Prosser Reservoir on Aug. 21, but conclusions are at least weeks away. Kiely, 16, went missing on Aug. 6 after she was last seen at a party of hundreds of young people at...
KOLO TV Reno
Arrest made in strong-arm robbery of elderly woman
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says an arrest has been made in the strong-arm robbery of an elderly woman. 31-year-old Michael Bossie was arrested around 11:00 p.m. on September 6, 2022 near the Atlantis. According to investigators, it stemmed from a robbery that had occurred...
KOLO TV Reno
ID sought of Dayton robbery suspect
DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in its search for the suspect who robbed a Dayton gas station Wednesday morning. It happened about 9:40 a.m. at the Valero at 100 Douglas Street. Police said the man went into the store,...
2news.com
Suspect in Virginia Foothills Robbery Arrested
Deputies arrested the man after a traffic stop in Reno last night. A 2 News viewer shared the video attached that shows the robbery taking place.
KOLO TV Reno
Fernley arson suspect arrested
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A woman suspected of arson was arrested in Fernley in August. Genevieve Donnelly was arrested on a charge of arson in the first degree and booked into the Washoe County Jail. The arrest stems from an April incident where a Lyon County residential fire was deemed...
76-Year-Old Larry Stinnett Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Humboldt County (Humboldt County, NV)
76-year-old Larry Stinnett of Reno was identified as the victim. The preliminary investigation reveals Stinnett was driving a white Dodge pickup, pulling a U-Haul. For reasons unknown, the vehicle drove off and went into the dirt shoulder. The vehicle overturned when Stinnett over-corrected it. Stinnett was partially ejected from the...
2news.com
Suspects Arrested For Homicide Outside Reno Liquor Store
Investigators say the suspects shot someone near Lake and Mill Streets on August 29, 2022. Reno Police say they've arrested two men in connection with a deadly shooting outside a liquor store last month.
Reno police arrest two Sparks men in fatal shooting on Mill and Lake streets
Reno police have arrested Sparks residents Chris Angel Cruz, 21, and Sheevan Arrind Patel, 22, in connection with a fatal shooting Aug. 29 at the corner of Lake and Mill streets. According to a news release, both are charged with murder. Patel is additionally charged with shooting a firearm inside a structure. ...
2news.com
Lyon County Deputies Seek Man in Dayton Gas Station Robbery
Lyon County deputies need your help finding a man who robbed the Valero Gas Station in Dayton Wednesday morning. Deputies say the suspect walked behind the cash register, demanded money and threatened to shoot the clerk. Once he got some cash, he then fled the store, westbound on Highway 50 in a silver or gray SUV, possibly a Toyota or Mitsubishi with a tire rack attached to the rear.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County man sentenced to 26 years in prison for drug charges
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Washoe County man has been sentenced to a maximum of 26 years in prison on charges related to drug trafficking and firearms. Gregory Shawn Walter Thomas Sargent will be eligible for parole in seven years and four months. Sargent plead guilty to one count...
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings August 22 through 28
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Rudolfo Ortiz, Fallon Tribal PD; New River Justice Court. Christian Cox, Nevada HP;...
KOLO TV Reno
Virginia City Gravestones Vandalized
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Smoke and haze will continue at times through the weekend, depending on activity of the Mosquito Fire. The heat will finally break over the next few days, with average to below-average temperatures and a few showers likely by early next week. -Jeff.
Mountain biker body found after wife reports him missing
DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A mountain biker was found dead on Sunday near Downieville along the town’s famous Downieville Downhill Trail, according to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they received a call from the wife of Scott Fraser saying that he had not returned from his ride in Downieville even though […]
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada National Guard requested for firefighting aid
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Interagency Fire Center has requested firefighting help from the Nevada National Guard. They have requested the deployment of two C-130 aircraft with firefighting capabilities; one from Reno and another from California. The crews arrived in Boise and will assist with firefighting efforts in the...
