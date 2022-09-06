Read full article on original website
Debate over ranked-choice voting heats up after Alaska primary
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — A heated debate among politicians surrounding ranked-choice voting has ignited since Alaska’s primary election. Some lawmakers say the electoral system “gives all Americans a voice” and is “sensible” to weed out extreme candidates, while others call it a “scam” that “disenfranchises voters.”
DeSantis announces proposal for more toll road relief in news conference near Miami
MIAMI (CBS12) — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a proposal for further relief from tolls for drivers on the state's roads. He said Florida drivers with toll transponders and 40 or more transactions a month would get a 50 percent credit on their monthly bill, if it passes. The governor...
Tropical downpours expected once again on your Friday afternoon
While we're expecting another dry start to the day, it likely won't last as we head towards the evening hours and the upcoming weekend. This morning a cut-off low located in the Gulf of Mexico continues to funnel moisture from the Gulf onto the Florida peninsula. This moisture, mixed with daytime heating, will once again lead to afternoon and evening showers and storms.
Man shot in the backside by St. Lucie County deputy
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office says a man who attempted to commit suicide was shot in the backside by a deputy on Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff's office says a deputy was driving along North A1A and noticed a man who appeared to be in distress on top of the North Causeway Bridge.
Woman wins $1 million playing '500x the Cash' scratch-off game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Cape Coral made much more than 500x her cash back playing the lottery. The Florida Lottery announced Jenny Marotzke, 38, claimed a $1 million prize from the "500x the Cash" scratch-off game. The price of a ticket is $50. She chose to...
