LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Republican lawmakers in Virginia want to pull the plug on an electric vehicle requirement that has implications for all Virginians. Virginia law currently states that we must follow requirements the California Air Board passes, State Senator Steve Newman (R- 23rd District) is working on a bill to stop that.
RICHMOND, Va. — This week, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle from Hampton Roads weighed in on the controversial conversation surrounding abortion access and its future in Virginia. Wednesday, state legislators reconvened in Richmond for a special session of the Virginia General Assembly. After the bipartisan pleasantries, delegates...
Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobb’s decision that sent the issue of abortion rights back to states, activists in support of safe, legal abortion have focused on Virginia’s Capitol.
Want more news from Southwest and Southside hat you’re not getting anywhere else? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Something not-so-good has been happening in Virginia for the past nine years and Gov. Glenn Youngkin is the first governor to make a big deal about it. At...
Virginia has granted another extension for SNAP Emergency benefits through September, ensuring that SNAP recipients in the commonwealth will receive the maximum possible benefits.
• Leaked data on the far-right Oath Keepers group shows Virginia has the most members with military ties.—Newsweek. • “A Navy reservist has been indicted in Virginia on charges of possessing unregistered firearms months after authorities in D.C. charged him with breaching the Capitol with the Proud Boys extremist group.”—Washington Post.
Ainslie Jamerson was an 8th-grade student at Manchester Middle School when the Queen came to Richmond, Virginia.
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Gov. Glenn Youngkin is visiting Maine on Wednesday to raise money for Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage, a former two-term governor, during a private fundraiser. Youngkin's visit to Maine comes after Virginia Democrats have criticized Youngkin's decision to campaign for LePage. "The guy...
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the three-count indictment against Michele White Wednesday, but declined to comment or provide details on the alleged misconduct.
A special election to fill a vacant Virginia House of Delegates seat based in Fairfax County has been set after the Democratic lawmaker who represented the district stepped down to take a job in the Biden administration.
Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsVirginians are 5.3 times more likely to name their baby Virginia than parents in any other state in the county. Driving the news: Axios visual journalist Erin Davis found that across more than 1,300 U.S. place names, 900 (67%) were more common in their home states than the rest of the country, based on Social Security records.A standout case in point: Tex. Nearly every baby named Tex born from 2000-2019 was born in Texas.Yes, but: It's been a minute since the name Virginia cracked the Social Security Administration's top 100 baby names in the state. The last time Virginia made the top 100 list was in 1959, when it ranked in at No. 93.Its peak popularity was in 1921 when 19,032 Virginia babies were named Virginia. Last year, 559 Virginias were born in Virginia.
It's a fight that Brenda Coles took on on behalf of several tenants who reported they were being taken advantage of by housing an educational program they thought was intended to help them.
A Fairfax County School School Board member and a former teacher are planning to run for the Virginia House of Delegates seat being vacated by Del. Mark Keam. Keam is leaving the General Assembly for a job in President Joe Biden’s administration, and School Board member Karl Frisch and Holly Seibold, a former Fairfax County teacher, are planning to vie for the seat, which represents McLean, Tysons, Dunn Loring, Oakton, Penderbrook and Vienna.
As the leaves begin to change colors and temperatures across Virginia drop, the chances of snowfall inch ever closer. We looked at Virginia's history to learn more about the commonwealth's hard-to-predict winter behavior.
Prison officials in Virginia on Wednesday completed the transfer of more than 200 inmates from the Lawrenceville Correctional Center
A large group of inmates were transferred out of Lawrenceville Correctional Center Wednesday as the prison's private owners prepare for a "multi-year renovation project."
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said he still wants the Washington Commanders to move to the Commonwealth. “If the Commanders are going to relocate they should relocate to Virginia,” Youngkin said on Wednesday in Annandale. “We are the best state to live, work, raise a family, and have a professional sports team. But our legislators have got to do the work. Come back to me with a frame so that we then can negotiate the best deal on behalf of taxpayers. This is a moment where taxpayers have to be represented. And I feel I’m well-equipped to do that. But we need to get our legislators back and that’s not going to happen until January.”
Across the state, serious illness due to COVID-19 plateaued over the summer. For instance, at VCU in Richmond the number of people hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 has remained steady for the past several weeks. The number of people in the ICU being treated for the virus has declined. “We...
Eagle, Colorado — There is something going on here in Colorado politics that is not much different than what happened in Virginia exactly one year ago: a shift away from the status quo and the odds-on favorite Democrat toward his Republican challenger. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., is seeking a...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Twenty-one years ago, the day after Sept. 11th, 2001, Richard Melito felt compelled to honor the lives lost in the worst attack on American soil in this nation’s history. During that uncertain time, Melito says he put his pen to a paper inside his Henrico Restaurant and started sketching.
