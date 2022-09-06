ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton Roads lawmakers weigh in on abortion at special session

RICHMOND, Va. — This week, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle from Hampton Roads weighed in on the controversial conversation surrounding abortion access and its future in Virginia. Wednesday, state legislators reconvened in Richmond for a special session of the Virginia General Assembly. After the bipartisan pleasantries, delegates...
Virginia Oath Keepers’ military ties and more Va. headlines

• Leaked data on the far-right Oath Keepers group shows Virginia has the most members with military ties.—Newsweek. • “A Navy reservist has been indicted in Virginia on charges of possessing unregistered firearms months after authorities in D.C. charged him with breaching the Capitol with the Proud Boys extremist group.”—Washington Post.
Youngkin hits back on critics' comments about former Maine Gov. Paul LePage

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Gov. Glenn Youngkin is visiting Maine on Wednesday to raise money for Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage, a former two-term governor, during a private fundraiser. Youngkin's visit to Maine comes after Virginia Democrats have criticized Youngkin's decision to campaign for LePage. "The guy...
Virginia is for … Virginias

Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsVirginians are 5.3 times more likely to name their baby Virginia than parents in any other state in the county. Driving the news: Axios visual journalist Erin Davis found that across more than 1,300 U.S. place names, 900 (67%) were more common in their home states than the rest of the country, based on Social Security records.A standout case in point: Tex. Nearly every baby named Tex born from 2000-2019 was born in Texas.Yes, but: It's been a minute since the name Virginia cracked the Social Security Administration's top 100 baby names in the state. The last time Virginia made the top 100 list was in 1959, when it ranked in at No. 93.Its peak popularity was in 1921 when 19,032 Virginia babies were named Virginia. Last year, 559 Virginias were born in Virginia.
School board member, former teacher to run for open Virginia House seat

A Fairfax County School School Board member and a former teacher are planning to run for the Virginia House of Delegates seat being vacated by Del. Mark Keam. Keam is leaving the General Assembly for a job in President Joe Biden’s administration, and School Board member Karl Frisch and Holly Seibold, a former Fairfax County teacher, are planning to vie for the seat, which represents McLean, Tysons, Dunn Loring, Oakton, Penderbrook and Vienna.
Youngkin still wants the Washington Commanders to move to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said he still wants the Washington Commanders to move to the Commonwealth. “If the Commanders are going to relocate they should relocate to Virginia,” Youngkin said on Wednesday in Annandale. “We are the best state to live, work, raise a family, and have a professional sports team. But our legislators have got to do the work. Come back to me with a frame so that we then can negotiate the best deal on behalf of taxpayers. This is a moment where taxpayers have to be represented. And I feel I’m well-equipped to do that. But we need to get our legislators back and that’s not going to happen until January.”
Serious illness from Covid-19 plateaus in Virginia

Across the state, serious illness due to COVID-19 plateaued over the summer. For instance, at VCU in Richmond the number of people hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 has remained steady for the past several weeks. The number of people in the ICU being treated for the virus has declined. “We...
Zito: Colorado politics mirror GOP's Virginia upset

Eagle, Colorado — There is something going on here in Colorado politics that is not much different than what happened in Virginia exactly one year ago: a shift away from the status quo and the odds-on favorite Democrat toward his Republican challenger. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., is seeking a...
Organization pushes for flag to become nation’s symbol for 9/11

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Twenty-one years ago, the day after Sept. 11th, 2001, Richard Melito felt compelled to honor the lives lost in the worst attack on American soil in this nation’s history. During that uncertain time, Melito says he put his pen to a paper inside his Henrico Restaurant and started sketching.
