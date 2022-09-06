Read full article on original website
Dixon named OAC football player of the week
WESTERVILLE — Wilmington College sophomore quarterback Adam Dixon has been named the Ohio Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week. Dixon, who made his first collegiate start Thursday night at Southern Virginia University, already has his name in the record books as the Aurora, Ind., native set a program record for passing touchdowns in a game with seven in a 52-27 rout.
Snyder medalist but Hurricane loses to Panthers
Devon Snyder was the match medalist but the Wilmington High School boys golf team lost to Little Miami Wednesday afternoon at the Elks 797 Golf Course. Snyder had a 34, the low score of the day among both teams, but WHS came up short in the team standings, 154 to 178.
WHS stumbles out of blocks, falls to Trace in 4
EBER — A night after one of the biggest wins of the season, Wilmington came out lifeless in a 17-25, 17-25, 26-24, 17-25 loss to Miami Trace in non-league play in Fayette County. “We came out flat and didn’t have the energy and communication we had (Wednesday night),” WHS...
Wilmington JV volleyball takes Trace down in 2
EBER — The Wilmington High School reserve volleyball team defeated Miami Trace 25-13, 25-19 Thursday in non-league action at the Panther Pit. Aidynne Tippett had eight points, four kills, four set assists, two aces, three digs and a block. Riley Gerber had four points and a dig. Taija Walker finished with three kills and a block. Lauren Diels had nine points, a kill, two aces and three digs.
Lions notch 3-1 win over WHS girls
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School girls soccer team was defeated by New Richmond 3-1 Thursday in SBAAC American Division action at Alumni Field. Wilmington is 2-5 overall and 0-4 in the American Division. New Richmond is 3-3-1 overall and 2-2 against conference foes. Taylor Noszka scored the WHS...
Heys earns weekly OAC honor as top runner
WESTERVILLE — Wilmington College junior Simon Heys has been named the Ohio Athletic Conference Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week.. Heys, a graduate of Wilmington High School, won the Mike Baumer Cross Country Classic in Fairborn Friday. He turned in a time of 15:01 to win the five-kilometer race against entirely competition on athletic scholarship as the Fightin’ Quakers were the only NCAA Division III team in the meet.
WHS boys end scoreless streak, but tie NR
WILMINGTON — New Richmond and Wilmington played to a 1-1 tie Thursday in SBAAC American Division boys soccer at Alumni Field. Wilmington is still winless at 0-4-3 on the year. WHS is 0-2-2 in the division. The one-goal tie halts a three-game scoreless streak for the Hurricane. New Richmond...
Week 4 Preview: CHCA at Wilmington
Through three games, the Wilmington High School football team has been led by the defense. Including a 177-yard performance last week, the Hurricane defenders have been solid in each contest. Wilmington forced 15 three-and-outs against Mt. Healthy in a 13-10 defeat. “Coach (Ayron) Thompson is absolutely amazing,” WHS head coach...
Quakers rally to tie Yellow Jackets 2-2
Wilmington rallied to tie Defiance 2-2 Wednesday in a men’s soccer match at Townsend Field. Elorm Dogbey had both goals for the Quakers with Brady Vilvens recording an assist. It was 2-1 Defiance at halftime but in the 71st minute Dogbey took the pass from Vilvens to tie the...
Astros stay atop National with 3-0 win over Cats
LEES CREEK — East Clinton moved to 3-0 in the SBAAC National Division Thursday with a 25-17, 25-13, 25-17 sweep of Blanchester. The Astros are 8-1 overall and have won seven straight since a loss to Preble Shawnee. Williamsburg also is 3-0 in the National Division. Blanchester is 4-4...
East Clinton JV takes Blanchester in 2
LEES CREEK — East Clinton defeated Blanchester 25-15, 29-27 win reserve girls volleyball Thursday night at the EC gym. Coach Bob Malone said the Astros came out fired up and ready to play. After win the first set easily, East Clinton had a “hard fight to the end (in the second set) but we pulled together as a team and finished strong.”
EC reserve volleyball takes down Georgetown
GEORGETOWN — The East Clinton reserve volleyball team defeated Georgetown 25-15, 25-4 Tuesday night. Emily Arnold had a strong serving performance, coach Bob Malone said, with 15 aces and 25 points. She had 20 consecutive serves in the second set. Arnold also had two passes, a dig and seven assists.
Murphy lengthens lead in SBAAC girls golf standings
WILMINGTON — Katie Murphy lengthened her lead in the SBAAC Girls Golf standings Thursday in the final nine-hole round of the season. Playing at the Elks 797 Golf Course, Murphy was match medalist with a 37, 12 shots better than two of her closest competitors. In the team standings,...
Borror volleyball splits with New Richmond
WILMINGTON — The Rodger O. Borror Middle School volleyball teams split matches with New Richmond Tuesday night. The eighth grade (6-1 on the year) defeated the Lions 25-12, 25-17. Wilmington had 13 digs on defense to go along with 13 assists, 15 kills, a block and nine aces. The...
Wilmington JV volleyball drops match to WB
MOUNT ORAB — The Wilmington High School reserve volleyball team was defeated by Western Brown 15-25, 24-26 Wednesday night. Aidynne Tippett had two points, two kills, seven assists, an ace and two digs. Taija Walker had a kill and a solo block. Lauren Diels had five kills and three digs.
Rockets blast off in 4-1 win over Astros
LEES CREEK — The East Clinton tennis team dropped a 4-1 decision to Clermont Northeastern Wednesday in SBAAC National Division play. The Astros fall to 3-5 overall and 3-3 in the National Division. Molly Seabaugh had the only win for the Astros at second singles, a 6-2, 6-3 victory.
Spartans keep Hurricane off the board 8-0
WILMINGTON — Nick Feldhaus and Leo Friedrich scored two goals each as Waynesville defeated Wilmington 8-0 Tuesday in non-league boys soccer at Alumni Field. Wilmington, with the loss, is now 0-4-2 on the season. WHS trailed 5-0 at halftime. Waynesville is 4-2-1 and has won three of its last...
Massie golfers card win over Hurricane at Majestic
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Led by Andy Steed, Clinton-Massie defeated Wilmington 164 to 182 Tuesday at Majestic Springs Golf Course. Steed had a one-under par 35 on the back nine at Majestic. Massie was originally scheduled to play at Washington Court House but that match was cancelled early Tuesday. “It...
Massie buzzsaw blanks Wilmington 5-0
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie continued its buzzsaw run through the SBAAC girls tennis standings, handing defending champion Wilmington a 5-0 defeat on the CM courts. Clinton-Massie has an unblemished 12-0 record overall, 7-0 against American rivals. Wilmington falls to 1-8 overall, 1-4 in the conference. “This is the most...
East Clinton defeats Blanchester boys at Snow Hill
GREEN TOWNSHIP — East Clinton defeated Blanchester 191 to 243 Tuesday at Snow Hill Country Club. Nathan Ellis of East Clinton was the match medalist with a 43 on the par 35 layout playing 2,852 yards. Andrew Osborn had Blanchester’s best score with a 51. Evan Malott had a...
