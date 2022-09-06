WESTERVILLE — Wilmington College junior Simon Heys has been named the Ohio Athletic Conference Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week.. Heys, a graduate of Wilmington High School, won the Mike Baumer Cross Country Classic in Fairborn Friday. He turned in a time of 15:01 to win the five-kilometer race against entirely competition on athletic scholarship as the Fightin’ Quakers were the only NCAA Division III team in the meet.

