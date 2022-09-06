LEES CREEK — East Clinton defeated Blanchester 25-15, 29-27 win reserve girls volleyball Thursday night at the EC gym. Coach Bob Malone said the Astros came out fired up and ready to play. After win the first set easily, East Clinton had a “hard fight to the end (in the second set) but we pulled together as a team and finished strong.”

BLANCHESTER, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO