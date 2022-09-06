ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blanchester, OH

wnewsj.com

Murphy lengthens lead in SBAAC girls golf standings

WILMINGTON — Katie Murphy lengthened her lead in the SBAAC Girls Golf standings Thursday in the final nine-hole round of the season. Playing at the Elks 797 Golf Course, Murphy was match medalist with a 37, 12 shots better than two of her closest competitors. In the team standings,...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

WHS stumbles out of blocks, falls to Trace in 4

EBER — A night after one of the biggest wins of the season, Wilmington came out lifeless in a 17-25, 17-25, 26-24, 17-25 loss to Miami Trace in non-league play in Fayette County. “We came out flat and didn’t have the energy and communication we had (Wednesday night),” WHS...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Lions notch 3-1 win over WHS girls

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School girls soccer team was defeated by New Richmond 3-1 Thursday in SBAAC American Division action at Alumni Field. Wilmington is 2-5 overall and 0-4 in the American Division. New Richmond is 3-3-1 overall and 2-2 against conference foes. Taylor Noszka scored the WHS...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

WHS boys end scoreless streak, but tie NR

WILMINGTON — New Richmond and Wilmington played to a 1-1 tie Thursday in SBAAC American Division boys soccer at Alumni Field. Wilmington is still winless at 0-4-3 on the year. WHS is 0-2-2 in the division. The one-goal tie halts a three-game scoreless streak for the Hurricane. New Richmond...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

East Clinton JV takes Blanchester in 2

LEES CREEK — East Clinton defeated Blanchester 25-15, 29-27 win reserve girls volleyball Thursday night at the EC gym. Coach Bob Malone said the Astros came out fired up and ready to play. After win the first set easily, East Clinton had a “hard fight to the end (in the second set) but we pulled together as a team and finished strong.”
BLANCHESTER, OH
wnewsj.com

Week 4 Preview: McClain at East Clinton

East Clinton is in familiar territory as the 2022 season enters week 4. Several key players are battling injuries. Until they return, the Astros need younger players to fill their roles, ready or not. “We are still waiting to get a few guys back,” head coach Steve Olds said. “At...
SABINA, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington JV volleyball takes Trace down in 2

EBER — The Wilmington High School reserve volleyball team defeated Miami Trace 25-13, 25-19 Thursday in non-league action at the Panther Pit. Aidynne Tippett had eight points, four kills, four set assists, two aces, three digs and a block. Riley Gerber had four points and a dig. Taija Walker finished with three kills and a block. Lauren Diels had nine points, a kill, two aces and three digs.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington JV volleyball drops match to WB

MOUNT ORAB — The Wilmington High School reserve volleyball team was defeated by Western Brown 15-25, 24-26 Wednesday night. Aidynne Tippett had two points, two kills, seven assists, an ace and two digs. Taija Walker had a kill and a solo block. Lauren Diels had five kills and three digs.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Astros stay atop National with 3-0 win over Cats

LEES CREEK — East Clinton moved to 3-0 in the SBAAC National Division Thursday with a 25-17, 25-13, 25-17 sweep of Blanchester. The Astros are 8-1 overall and have won seven straight since a loss to Preble Shawnee. Williamsburg also is 3-0 in the National Division. Blanchester is 4-4...
BLANCHESTER, OH
wnewsj.com

Spartans keep Hurricane off the board 8-0

WILMINGTON — Nick Feldhaus and Leo Friedrich scored two goals each as Waynesville defeated Wilmington 8-0 Tuesday in non-league boys soccer at Alumni Field. Wilmington, with the loss, is now 0-4-2 on the season. WHS trailed 5-0 at halftime. Waynesville is 4-2-1 and has won three of its last...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Snyder medalist but Hurricane loses to Panthers

Devon Snyder was the match medalist but the Wilmington High School boys golf team lost to Little Miami Wednesday afternoon at the Elks 797 Golf Course. Snyder had a 34, the low score of the day among both teams, but WHS came up short in the team standings, 154 to 178.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Crowe, Falcons flying high in 7-0 victory

GOSHEN — Sydney Crowe scored four goals and Clinton-Massie remained unbeaten with a 7-0 win over Goshen Thursday in SBAAC American Division girls soccer. The Falcons, tied with Batavia as unbeaten leaders of the American Division, are 6-0-1 overall and 4-0 against the conference. Goshen is 1-4-1 overall, 0-4...
GOSHEN, OH
wnewsj.com

Blazing new trails and connecting communities

WILMINGTON — Another step is complete at connecting the county with a trail. On Saturday, September 24 at 9 a.m., the Clinton County Trails Coalition will be hosting a ribbon-cutting for the trail connecting Ogden Road to the City of Wilmington. Bruce Saunders, Chair of the Trails Coalition Board,...
WILMINGTON, OH
Times Gazette

Grand Champ Barrow sells for $6,600

Cade Sponcil’s Grand Champion Market Barrow sold for $6,600 Wednesday at the Highland County Fair. It was purchased by: Binegar’s Truck Auto & Camper, Buck’s Tire Service, Fancy Barbershop, Doug Coe – Gustin Feed Service, Marty Cox, Diversified Industrial Services, Scott and Erica Engle, Greenfield Research, Halterman Equipment LLC, McDonald’s – Greenfield, Merchants National Bank – Greenfield, Murray-Fettro Funeral Home, Bickle Insurance Services, Quality Paving, Roman Family Health Care, Southern Hills Community Bank – Greenfield, Rick Stegbauer, Wagoner’s Construction, Zach’s Automotive, Buckskin Bacon – Dusty Trefz, Branscomb’s Firewood and Bryer and Mikayla Sellman.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Local Briefs: Closing at Jonesboro & Oak Grove Roads; Blan school board meeting moved; County budget commission special meeting; Two earn SNHU honors

Road work will begin on the intersection of Jonesboro Road and Oak Grove Road beginning Monday, September 19, weather permitting, as part of a safety improvement project, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office. This project site is located in Clark Township. On Jonesboro Road, the last address accessible...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Unbeaten Lions hands Falcons 3-0 loss

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie volleyball team was defeated by New Richmond 25-13, 25-19, 25-13 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division action. The Lions lead the American Division with a 3-0 record. They are 8-0 overall. Clinton-Massie drops to 1-5 in all matches, 0-4 against American rivals. Kinsey Beam had...
NEW RICHMOND, OH
wnewsj.com

EC reserve volleyball takes down Georgetown

GEORGETOWN — The East Clinton reserve volleyball team defeated Georgetown 25-15, 25-4 Tuesday night. Emily Arnold had a strong serving performance, coach Bob Malone said, with 15 aces and 25 points. She had 20 consecutive serves in the second set. Arnold also had two passes, a dig and seven assists.
GEORGETOWN, OH

