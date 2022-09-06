Read full article on original website
Murphy lengthens lead in SBAAC girls golf standings
WILMINGTON — Katie Murphy lengthened her lead in the SBAAC Girls Golf standings Thursday in the final nine-hole round of the season. Playing at the Elks 797 Golf Course, Murphy was match medalist with a 37, 12 shots better than two of her closest competitors. In the team standings,...
WHS stumbles out of blocks, falls to Trace in 4
EBER — A night after one of the biggest wins of the season, Wilmington came out lifeless in a 17-25, 17-25, 26-24, 17-25 loss to Miami Trace in non-league play in Fayette County. “We came out flat and didn’t have the energy and communication we had (Wednesday night),” WHS...
Lions notch 3-1 win over WHS girls
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School girls soccer team was defeated by New Richmond 3-1 Thursday in SBAAC American Division action at Alumni Field. Wilmington is 2-5 overall and 0-4 in the American Division. New Richmond is 3-3-1 overall and 2-2 against conference foes. Taylor Noszka scored the WHS...
WHS boys end scoreless streak, but tie NR
WILMINGTON — New Richmond and Wilmington played to a 1-1 tie Thursday in SBAAC American Division boys soccer at Alumni Field. Wilmington is still winless at 0-4-3 on the year. WHS is 0-2-2 in the division. The one-goal tie halts a three-game scoreless streak for the Hurricane. New Richmond...
East Clinton JV takes Blanchester in 2
LEES CREEK — East Clinton defeated Blanchester 25-15, 29-27 win reserve girls volleyball Thursday night at the EC gym. Coach Bob Malone said the Astros came out fired up and ready to play. After win the first set easily, East Clinton had a “hard fight to the end (in the second set) but we pulled together as a team and finished strong.”
Week 4 Preview: McClain at East Clinton
East Clinton is in familiar territory as the 2022 season enters week 4. Several key players are battling injuries. Until they return, the Astros need younger players to fill their roles, ready or not. “We are still waiting to get a few guys back,” head coach Steve Olds said. “At...
Wilmington JV volleyball takes Trace down in 2
EBER — The Wilmington High School reserve volleyball team defeated Miami Trace 25-13, 25-19 Thursday in non-league action at the Panther Pit. Aidynne Tippett had eight points, four kills, four set assists, two aces, three digs and a block. Riley Gerber had four points and a dig. Taija Walker finished with three kills and a block. Lauren Diels had nine points, a kill, two aces and three digs.
Wilmington JV volleyball drops match to WB
MOUNT ORAB — The Wilmington High School reserve volleyball team was defeated by Western Brown 15-25, 24-26 Wednesday night. Aidynne Tippett had two points, two kills, seven assists, an ace and two digs. Taija Walker had a kill and a solo block. Lauren Diels had five kills and three digs.
Astros stay atop National with 3-0 win over Cats
LEES CREEK — East Clinton moved to 3-0 in the SBAAC National Division Thursday with a 25-17, 25-13, 25-17 sweep of Blanchester. The Astros are 8-1 overall and have won seven straight since a loss to Preble Shawnee. Williamsburg also is 3-0 in the National Division. Blanchester is 4-4...
Spartans keep Hurricane off the board 8-0
WILMINGTON — Nick Feldhaus and Leo Friedrich scored two goals each as Waynesville defeated Wilmington 8-0 Tuesday in non-league boys soccer at Alumni Field. Wilmington, with the loss, is now 0-4-2 on the season. WHS trailed 5-0 at halftime. Waynesville is 4-2-1 and has won three of its last...
Fox 19
Williamsburg senior catches touchdown 24 hours after losing mom: WATCH
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A local high-school football player made one of the biggest plays of the week for his team after suffering one of the biggest losses of his life. It’s a sight that’s all too familiar to football fans: a wide receiver streaking past a defensive back,...
Milford running back Natwan Webster voted WCPO player of the week
Milford senior running back Natwan Webster rushed for three touchdowns and caught a TD pass in the Eagles' 47-21 win over visiting Loveland.
Giving old tractors new life: WC freshman seeks votes in tractor restoration competition
WILMINGTON — Many people might view a rusted, incapacitated old tractor surrounded by weeds simply as a piece of neglected junk that should be hauled away. Wilmington College’s Holden Nuhn sees it as a relic of the past worth saving — and he’s just the man to do it.
Snyder medalist but Hurricane loses to Panthers
Devon Snyder was the match medalist but the Wilmington High School boys golf team lost to Little Miami Wednesday afternoon at the Elks 797 Golf Course. Snyder had a 34, the low score of the day among both teams, but WHS came up short in the team standings, 154 to 178.
Crowe, Falcons flying high in 7-0 victory
GOSHEN — Sydney Crowe scored four goals and Clinton-Massie remained unbeaten with a 7-0 win over Goshen Thursday in SBAAC American Division girls soccer. The Falcons, tied with Batavia as unbeaten leaders of the American Division, are 6-0-1 overall and 4-0 against the conference. Goshen is 1-4-1 overall, 0-4...
Blazing new trails and connecting communities
WILMINGTON — Another step is complete at connecting the county with a trail. On Saturday, September 24 at 9 a.m., the Clinton County Trails Coalition will be hosting a ribbon-cutting for the trail connecting Ogden Road to the City of Wilmington. Bruce Saunders, Chair of the Trails Coalition Board,...
Times Gazette
Grand Champ Barrow sells for $6,600
Cade Sponcil’s Grand Champion Market Barrow sold for $6,600 Wednesday at the Highland County Fair. It was purchased by: Binegar’s Truck Auto & Camper, Buck’s Tire Service, Fancy Barbershop, Doug Coe – Gustin Feed Service, Marty Cox, Diversified Industrial Services, Scott and Erica Engle, Greenfield Research, Halterman Equipment LLC, McDonald’s – Greenfield, Merchants National Bank – Greenfield, Murray-Fettro Funeral Home, Bickle Insurance Services, Quality Paving, Roman Family Health Care, Southern Hills Community Bank – Greenfield, Rick Stegbauer, Wagoner’s Construction, Zach’s Automotive, Buckskin Bacon – Dusty Trefz, Branscomb’s Firewood and Bryer and Mikayla Sellman.
Local Briefs: Closing at Jonesboro & Oak Grove Roads; Blan school board meeting moved; County budget commission special meeting; Two earn SNHU honors
Road work will begin on the intersection of Jonesboro Road and Oak Grove Road beginning Monday, September 19, weather permitting, as part of a safety improvement project, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office. This project site is located in Clark Township. On Jonesboro Road, the last address accessible...
Unbeaten Lions hands Falcons 3-0 loss
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie volleyball team was defeated by New Richmond 25-13, 25-19, 25-13 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division action. The Lions lead the American Division with a 3-0 record. They are 8-0 overall. Clinton-Massie drops to 1-5 in all matches, 0-4 against American rivals. Kinsey Beam had...
EC reserve volleyball takes down Georgetown
GEORGETOWN — The East Clinton reserve volleyball team defeated Georgetown 25-15, 25-4 Tuesday night. Emily Arnold had a strong serving performance, coach Bob Malone said, with 15 aces and 25 points. She had 20 consecutive serves in the second set. Arnold also had two passes, a dig and seven assists.
