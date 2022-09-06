In the hours before Liz Truss met with Queen Elizabeth II in Scotland on Tuesday to be anointed as the new British prime minister, a video went viral showing a young Truss criticizing the British monarchy. “I’m not against any of them personally,” a cherubic Truss says in the ITV News clip, which was reportedly filmed in 1994 while Truss would have been in her late teens. “I’m against the idea that people can be born to rule. That people—because of the family they’re born into—should be able to be the head of state of our country: I think that’s disgraceful.” The new British leader, whose critics claim will abandon any political principle to advance her own ambitions, normally reserves such strong condemnation for her country’s fondness for imported cheese.

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO