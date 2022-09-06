ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heraldcourier.com

Downtown residents get front-row seat to Rhythm & Roots festival

As the Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival approaches, Bristolians who live in downtown Bristol are ready for a weekend of non-stop music and activity. Karen Hester, who lives in a loft above her store, the Southern Churn, has already stocked up on groceries and has no plans to leave the footprint of Rhythm & Roots during the weekend.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Rhythm & Roots begins tonight with Tanya Tucker as the headline act

It's opening night for the 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, featuring over 50 performances on 17 stages and little likelihood of rain – something that can’t be said for the rest of the weekend. Gates open at 3 p.m., for the downtown music festival, with most stages...
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Park lot and street closures begin for festival weekend

Closures began Wednesday in downtown Bristol as prep work for the 21st Annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion kicks into full gear heading into Friday. Parking lot closures began Wednesday afternoon with the closing of the L.C. King lot. The library parking lot on Piedmont Avenue closes at 6 a.m. Thursday with the start of more downtown parking lot and street closures continuing throughout Thursday and into Friday morning.
BRISTOL, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Bristol, TN
Business
City
Bristol, TN
heraldcourier.com

SHORT TAKES | Castlewood’s 49 Winchester play BR&RR on Saturday

Make welcome country music royalty. Tucker returns to Bristol on Friday, Sept. 9. She’ll sing “Delta Dawn” and more from the State Street Stage at 9 p.m. during the 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. A star on the country stage since the age of 13, Tucker’s since elevated to legendary status.
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Rosanne Cash to make first appearance in Bristol Sunday - 'It's time'

Rosanne Cash was born almost exactly six months before the first hit in the long and storied career of her father, Johnny Cash. Now she’s in her 67th year, and prepared to make her first appearance in Bristol. Rosanne Cash headlines the final day of the 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. See her Sunday on the State Street Stage at 5:15 p.m.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Rain is in the forecast for Rhythm & Roots festival

Pack an umbrella, boots, rain gear and some dry clothes if you plan to attend the Rhythm & Roots Reunion in downtown Bristol this coming weekend. The weatherman says we’re headed into a rainy weekend at a time when thousands of people are coming to town to hear dozens of musical performers.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Warner discusses changing formula so small communities can receive FEMA aid

Two weeks after making a three-day swing through Southwest and Southside Virginia, Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.) shared his thoughts on the trip, highlighting the resilience of the communities he encountered from Marion, to Danville and Wytheville during a Thursday conference call. "I think we had a pretty productive run. It...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Hopes#Food Truck#Liquor#Music Festival#Linus Business#Rhythm Roots#Wyatt Lilly#Rhythm And Roots#State Street#Buddy Capps
heraldcourier.com

School Board candidates discuss why they are running in first forum

BRISTOL, Va. – Candidates for the city School Board answered questions Wednesday during a forum hosted by the Bristol Chamber of Commerce. Five people will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot in two separate races. Four people are seeking three seats for four-year terms – incumbents Randy Alvis and Steve Fletcher and challengers Steven Gobble Jr. and Vanessa Guffey. The fifth, Breanne Forbes Hubbard is unopposed in her bid to serve the remaining two years for her seat, held since the retirement of former chairman Tyrone Foster.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Bott brothers thrive in spotlight for Cavaliers

You might have caught a glimpse on your television of Dillon Bott and Dustin Bott making tackles and playing with their usual tenacity last Friday night for the football team at Holston High School, getting favorable reviews from their coach and community. They were among many members of the cast...
DAMASCUS, VA
heraldcourier.com

Local Briefs: E&H drops first SAC soccer matches

The Emory & Henry women’s soccer team made its South Atlantic Conference debut on Wednesday, facing NCAA Division II No. 10 ranked Catawba, falling 7-0 to the Indians. Helen Frazier had Emory & Henry’s lone shot on goal, while Natalie Capone had 13 saves in goals. Hannah Dunn...
BRISTOL, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Economy
heraldcourier.com

Man shot, dies after fleeing from Tennessee officials

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (AP) — A man who fled a law enforcement officer Wednesday was shot and died after crossing into a neighboring county and running from officers, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. Tyler Michael Gardner, 27, was approached in his vehicle by a Greene County sheriff's deputy at...
GREENE COUNTY, TN
heraldcourier.com

PREP ROUNDUP: Cobb, Kariuki lift Bearcats past Falcons

Ellie Cobb had 15 kills and Myra Kariuki added 15 digs and nine kills to lead Virginia High to a 25-17, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14 non-district victory over Abingdon on Thursday night at the Bearcat Den. Aidan James had 15 digs and also got contributions from Charli Carpenter as well. Riley...
ABINGDON, VA
heraldcourier.com

Opposites attract as ETSU opens SoCon at The Citadel

East Tennessee State’s new-fangled offense is predicated on moving fast and putting points on the board. The Citadel wants to take its time, with no hurry at all to put the ball in the end zone, with the goal to keep the opposing offense on the sidelines. Senior running...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy