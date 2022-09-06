BRISTOL, Va. – Candidates for the city School Board answered questions Wednesday during a forum hosted by the Bristol Chamber of Commerce. Five people will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot in two separate races. Four people are seeking three seats for four-year terms – incumbents Randy Alvis and Steve Fletcher and challengers Steven Gobble Jr. and Vanessa Guffey. The fifth, Breanne Forbes Hubbard is unopposed in her bid to serve the remaining two years for her seat, held since the retirement of former chairman Tyrone Foster.

BRISTOL, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO