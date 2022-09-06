Read full article on original website
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Downtown residents get front-row seat to Rhythm & Roots festival
As the Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival approaches, Bristolians who live in downtown Bristol are ready for a weekend of non-stop music and activity. Karen Hester, who lives in a loft above her store, the Southern Churn, has already stocked up on groceries and has no plans to leave the footprint of Rhythm & Roots during the weekend.
From hay bales on State Street to three days of music - how Rhythm & Roots came to be
Merle Dickert drove along a nearly deserted State Street. Circa mid-1980s or so and long before she became the executive director of the Paramount, the late Dickert peered at the Paramount from behind the wheel of her car and saw haybales. Someone had stored them under the Paramount’s sign in...
Rhythm & Roots begins tonight with Tanya Tucker as the headline act
It's opening night for the 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, featuring over 50 performances on 17 stages and little likelihood of rain – something that can’t be said for the rest of the weekend. Gates open at 3 p.m., for the downtown music festival, with most stages...
Park lot and street closures begin for festival weekend
Closures began Wednesday in downtown Bristol as prep work for the 21st Annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion kicks into full gear heading into Friday. Parking lot closures began Wednesday afternoon with the closing of the L.C. King lot. The library parking lot on Piedmont Avenue closes at 6 a.m. Thursday with the start of more downtown parking lot and street closures continuing throughout Thursday and into Friday morning.
SHORT TAKES | Castlewood’s 49 Winchester play BR&RR on Saturday
Make welcome country music royalty. Tucker returns to Bristol on Friday, Sept. 9. She’ll sing “Delta Dawn” and more from the State Street Stage at 9 p.m. during the 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. A star on the country stage since the age of 13, Tucker’s since elevated to legendary status.
Rosanne Cash to make first appearance in Bristol Sunday - 'It's time'
Rosanne Cash was born almost exactly six months before the first hit in the long and storied career of her father, Johnny Cash. Now she’s in her 67th year, and prepared to make her first appearance in Bristol. Rosanne Cash headlines the final day of the 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. See her Sunday on the State Street Stage at 5:15 p.m.
Rain is in the forecast for Rhythm & Roots festival
Pack an umbrella, boots, rain gear and some dry clothes if you plan to attend the Rhythm & Roots Reunion in downtown Bristol this coming weekend. The weatherman says we’re headed into a rainy weekend at a time when thousands of people are coming to town to hear dozens of musical performers.
Warner discusses changing formula so small communities can receive FEMA aid
Two weeks after making a three-day swing through Southwest and Southside Virginia, Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.) shared his thoughts on the trip, highlighting the resilience of the communities he encountered from Marion, to Danville and Wytheville during a Thursday conference call. "I think we had a pretty productive run. It...
School Board candidates discuss why they are running in first forum
BRISTOL, Va. – Candidates for the city School Board answered questions Wednesday during a forum hosted by the Bristol Chamber of Commerce. Five people will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot in two separate races. Four people are seeking three seats for four-year terms – incumbents Randy Alvis and Steve Fletcher and challengers Steven Gobble Jr. and Vanessa Guffey. The fifth, Breanne Forbes Hubbard is unopposed in her bid to serve the remaining two years for her seat, held since the retirement of former chairman Tyrone Foster.
Friendly faces: Crawford scores twice as Sulivan East tops West Ridge in clash of second year programs
BLUFF CITY – Jayme Crawford might have mixed emotions about taking on her former coach and teammates Thursday night, but her right foot didn’t. The Sullivan East junior scored two goals to lead the host Patriots soccer team to a 3-0 defeat of Sullivan County rival West Ridge.
Bott brothers thrive in spotlight for Cavaliers
You might have caught a glimpse on your television of Dillon Bott and Dustin Bott making tackles and playing with their usual tenacity last Friday night for the football team at Holston High School, getting favorable reviews from their coach and community. They were among many members of the cast...
Local Briefs: E&H drops first SAC soccer matches
The Emory & Henry women’s soccer team made its South Atlantic Conference debut on Wednesday, facing NCAA Division II No. 10 ranked Catawba, falling 7-0 to the Indians. Helen Frazier had Emory & Henry’s lone shot on goal, while Natalie Capone had 13 saves in goals. Hannah Dunn...
Man shot, dies after fleeing from Tennessee officials
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (AP) — A man who fled a law enforcement officer Wednesday was shot and died after crossing into a neighboring county and running from officers, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. Tyler Michael Gardner, 27, was approached in his vehicle by a Greene County sheriff's deputy at...
PREP ROUNDUP: Cobb, Kariuki lift Bearcats past Falcons
Ellie Cobb had 15 kills and Myra Kariuki added 15 digs and nine kills to lead Virginia High to a 25-17, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14 non-district victory over Abingdon on Thursday night at the Bearcat Den. Aidan James had 15 digs and also got contributions from Charli Carpenter as well. Riley...
Opposites attract as ETSU opens SoCon at The Citadel
East Tennessee State’s new-fangled offense is predicated on moving fast and putting points on the board. The Citadel wants to take its time, with no hurry at all to put the ball in the end zone, with the goal to keep the opposing offense on the sidelines. Senior running...
