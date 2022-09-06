Read full article on original website
Seattle Bar Among The 50 Best New Restaurants In America
Bon Appétit released its 2022 list of the '50 Best New Restaurants.'
queenannenews.com
Live Aloha Hawaiian cultural festival this weekend
Seattle Center Festál will host the Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall, Mural Amphitheatre and Fisher Pavilion Rooftop. The festival is family-oriented, free and open to the public. Following an opening ceremony, Live Aloha...
secretseattle.co
This Hidden Seattle Spot Was Included On Bon Appétit’s Best New Restaurants Of 2022
Bon Appétit published their list of the 50 best new restaurants of 2022 today and included a hidden gem in Seattle. If you only go out to one place in Seattle this year, we suggest making it the bar that landed on their list. After all, according to Bon Appétit’s restaurant editor Elazar Sontag: “If you’re spending money to eat out, nothing is more worthwhile than a trip to one of these 50 restaurants.” So which singular restaurant in Seattle was deemed most worthwhile? It’s actually a Vietnamese speakeasy called Phởcific Standard Time, where you can wash down pho and dumplings with inventive craft cocktails.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
MOD Pizza hopes to capture busy parents during back-to-school season with its latest offer
For most families, back-to-school means pizza. Really, all seasons mean pizza for families with young children, but the fast-casual MOD Pizza is positioning to win busy parents who need help getting dinner on the table this time of year. Seattle-based MOD Pizza, for example, on Wednesday rolled out a limited-time...
Another Seattle Diner Permanently Closes: 'We'll Forever Be Grateful'
'We wouldn't take back this experience for anything in the world,' the owners said in a heartfelt Instagram post.
myeverettnews.com
Free Hispanic Heritage Celebration Sunday In South Everett
Madres de Casino Road asked us to pass along this invitation to our readers. Madres de Casino Road is inviting the public to join them Sunday September 11th from 12noon – 4 PM for a Community Fair. It will take place at 14 East Casino Road just west of...
southsoundmag.com
Local Rapper Making Television Debut
Travis Thompson is making his television debut. Tonight, Sept. 7, the Burien-based rapper is appearing on Reservation Dogs, an acclaimed FX comedy following a quartet of Indigenous teenagers navigating life in rural Oklahoma. The show, which is co-executive produced by Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows, Thor: Ragnarok), is notable for being the first series to have an almost entirely Native ensemble, crew, and writers’ room.
capitolhillseattle.com
When it is finally reborn, Capitol Hill’s Coastal Kitchen will be a changed restaurant with plans for another 30 years on 15th Ave E
When Coastal Kitchen finally reopens after having been shuttered since its abrupt closure after a driver smashed his car through the entrance in May, much more will have changed than the front door at the nearly 30-year-old restaurant. “The car was an opportunity,” restaurant spokesperson Robyn Nielsen tells CHS. “The...
425magazine.com
The Barking Frog Has a New Menu
When the Barking Frog’s Bobby Moore passed on his executive chef title to Executive Sous Chef Dylan Herrick this summer, it marked the end of a 20-plus-year legacy. But it also presented an exciting new chapter for this Eastside staple in the heart of Woodinville’s wine country. This...
KOMO News
Dave Matthews Band announces show at Climate Pledge Arena
If you missed the Dave Matthews Band at the Gorge this past weekend, fear not! It was announced today the tour will make a stop at Seattle's own Climate Pledge Arena on Nov. 4. As if seeing Dave live wasn't enough, you can feel extra good about buying a ticket...
Eater
The Most Anticipated Restaurants Opening in Seattle This Fall
This summer in Seattle has been packed with restaurant openings. Sushi By Scratch Restaurants, a group by chef Philip Frankland Lee that received a Michelin star in California, started serving a 17-course omakase in Downtown Seattle on September 1. Brendan McGill’s Seabird restaurant on Bainbridge Island has impressed diners with the best ingredients the Puget Sound has to offer since July. And after some delays, a Turkish pop-up from a couple used to working in three-Michelin-starred restaurants is opening up sometime this month in Ballard. It seems like after a long period of hesitancy, chefs and restaurateurs are back to taking risks and making moves in Seattle.
Kentucky Woman Shares Coolest Photos of Glass You’ll Ever See
Sandra Snow, who lives in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, just took the trip of lifetime to the Pacific Northwest. The trip was a Christmas present from her fiancé, Chris Plummer and, according to Sandra, it turned out to be "A M A Z I N G." That trip included a fun visit to Tunnel Beach in Oregon (in the photo above) and a sightseeing extravaganza in Seattle, Washington. See, Chris is from Ohio County as well, but lived in Washington for ten years before moving back home. Clearly, he knew all the must-see places to visit.
Seattle’s first lady of gospel, Pastor Patrinell Wright, dies at age 78
SEATTLE — Seattle’s first lady of gospel, Pastor Patrinell Wright, died at age 78 on Aug. 30, 2022. Wright was often called upon to sing the national anthem before games. Wright, called Pat by her friends, was the creator of the Total Experience Gospel Choir. KIRO 7 profiled...
franchising.com
Longtime Restaurateur Signs 4-Unit Deal with El Pollo Loco
Jean-Paul Pirio has spent more than two decades in the restaurant industry and owns five restaurants and bars throughout the south Puget Sound. Now he’s signed a multi-unit development deal with fire-grilled chicken brand El Pollo Loco to open 4 locations in the Seattle area. “Restaurants are all I’ve...
urbnlivn.com
An Urban Living Listing: a Magnolia NW contemporary perched over the Sound
Living at 2543 Perkins Lane West will feel like you’re on vacation every day! With water views from the minute you open the door, to a water view from every room, you’ll love the sweeping southwest panoramic views of the Sound and Olympics. Watch an endless parade of boats go by, listen to the wildlife, and enjoy amazing sunsets over the water and mountains. Plus you get a slice of water with a 5′ easement down to the beach! Perfect for paddleboarding or kayaking.
KOMO News
The Weekend Report: What's Cookin' Sept. 9th to 11th
Welcome to the Weekend Report, where we tell you what's up in Seattle this weekend — new and fun things to do, see and try. We're guaranteed to miss some, so email us at hello@seattlerefined.com if there is something wonderful we need to know about!. Friday, Sept. 9. Wanda...
matadornetwork.com
These Hot Tub Boats Are the Coziest Way To See the Seattle Skyline at Any Time of Year
When you think of Seattle, there’s a good chance that oysters, salmon fishing, rain, and a baseball team that never quite lives up to its potential come to mind. Now you can add “hot tub boats” to the list. Lake Union’s Hot Tub Boats experience combines the two most relaxing things you can imagine: a day on a boat, and a dip in a hot tub.
myedmondsnews.com
Get revved up for Edmonds Classic Car and Motorcycle Show Sept. 11
The Edmonds Classic Car and Motorcycle Show returns Sunday, Sept. 11 with 8,000-plus spectators enjoying the 250-plus classic cars and motorcycles that fill the streets. This event, sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, is for the whole family, from hardcore gearhead to the smallest child. The car show runs...
Yakima Herald Republic
New Black-owned Central District bookstore celebrates Black love
Kristina Clark has dreamed of opening Loving Room: diaspora books + salon since 2012. This Labor Day, a full decade later, Loving Room, one of the few Black-owned bookstores in Seattle, opens at 1400 20th Avenue in the Central District, sharing a building with the Liink Project — Stephanie Morales' cooperative retail space, art gallery and event venue highlighting Black artists and businesses.
seattlemet.com
Property Watch: An Artsy Houseboat with Vaulted Ceilings
We’re approaching the end of houseboat listing season, but there are still some adorable homes available on the lake—including the Haida Bird, an intricate and offbeat home docked a few blocks up the shoreline northeast of Gas Works Park. The boat, created in 2005 by small Port Townsend–based...
