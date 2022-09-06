ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, TX

NewsWest 9

Tall City Memorial Stair Climb Takes Place in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — Participants walked up and down steps in the astound broadband stadium for the Tall City Memorial Stair Climb; this was done to simulate the one hundred and ten steps that firefighters had to climb during 9/11. The turnout for the event included not only firefighters, current...
MIDLAND, TX
MySanAntonio

Midland Wildcat Committee honors Mewbourne Oil

Though headquartered in Tyler, Mewbourne Oil’s roots are firmly planted in the Permian Basin. Founder Curtis Mewbourne – who passed away in June – drilled his company’s first wells in Glasscock County in 1965, said Ken Waits, the company’s president and chief executive officer. “We’re...
GLASSCOCK COUNTY, TX
LoneStar 92

WWE Bringing Royal Rumble Back to Texas in 2023

It is always a good time to be a wrestling fan in Texas. As someone who was a kid during the Attitude Era of wrestling. I do have a lot of nostalgia for the WWE. Still don't like that it is not called the WWF and I will never stop talking about that. I don't keep up with it as much as I did back in the day, but I always am aware of what is going on with the Pay Per View events.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa Bronchos vs. Keller Indians

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Keller Indians faced the Odessa Bronchos in a Thursday night football game. The bronchos fell short Thursday night losing to the Indians 56-21. Take a look at the video above for the highlights.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

31st annual Midland Airsho

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The High Sky Wing C-A-F and the Midland Army Airfield Museum are pleased to once again present the 2022 Airsho. This weekend marked the 31st annual Airsho over in Midland and it will be a two-day event filled with many activities for the whole family to enjoy.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

RECAP: Midland suffers first loss, falling to Amarillo

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School football team lost 27-8 to Amarillo on Thursday night at Astound Broadband Stadium. It was Midland’s (2-1) first loss of the season. Watch the video above for a recap of the game.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa and Midland set to host pet adoption events

MIDLAND, Texas — Odessa Animal Shelter and Midland Animal Services will both be hosting adoption events on Saturday morning, and there is no shortage of animals in need. The Odessa Animal Shelter currently has over 50 animals in its possession. At Midland Animal Services, they are full, with 190 dogs and 66 cats.
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

Did You Know Queen Elizabeth II Visited The Lone Star State?

Yes, the Queen of England visited Texas 31 years ago visiting Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio, and she was the first British Monarch to ever visit Texas. According to Texas Standard, she visited the state on a two-day trip back in May 1991 and Her Majesty loved her visit stating "Why didn't I come here sooner?"
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Texas Weather Gone Wild: Did You See This Storm Damage?

Central Texas saw some rain and high winds, but the weather was rougher in other parts of the state over Labor Day weekend. The Dallas area and most of North Texas was battered by heavy rain and gusty winds Sunday, while some residents were trapped and forced to wait out the storm in their cars.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

