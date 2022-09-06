Read full article on original website
California Man Shares Why He’s So Happy He Moved to East Texas [VIDEO]
A man who moved with his family from California to East Texas shared some of the reasons he is so thankful they did so. We're hearing it in the headlines every single day it seems:. Californians are moving in droves to the great state of Texas. And we're seeing quite...
Tall City Memorial Stair Climb Takes Place in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Participants walked up and down steps in the astound broadband stadium for the Tall City Memorial Stair Climb; this was done to simulate the one hundred and ten steps that firefighters had to climb during 9/11. The turnout for the event included not only firefighters, current...
MySanAntonio
Midland Wildcat Committee honors Mewbourne Oil
Though headquartered in Tyler, Mewbourne Oil’s roots are firmly planted in the Permian Basin. Founder Curtis Mewbourne – who passed away in June – drilled his company’s first wells in Glasscock County in 1965, said Ken Waits, the company’s president and chief executive officer. “We’re...
WWE Bringing Royal Rumble Back to Texas in 2023
It is always a good time to be a wrestling fan in Texas. As someone who was a kid during the Attitude Era of wrestling. I do have a lot of nostalgia for the WWE. Still don't like that it is not called the WWF and I will never stop talking about that. I don't keep up with it as much as I did back in the day, but I always am aware of what is going on with the Pay Per View events.
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa Bronchos vs. Keller Indians
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Keller Indians faced the Odessa Bronchos in a Thursday night football game. The bronchos fell short Thursday night losing to the Indians 56-21. Take a look at the video above for the highlights.
cbs7.com
31st annual Midland Airsho
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The High Sky Wing C-A-F and the Midland Army Airfield Museum are pleased to once again present the 2022 Airsho. This weekend marked the 31st annual Airsho over in Midland and it will be a two-day event filled with many activities for the whole family to enjoy.
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian edges Tascosa to stay undefeated
AMARILLO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Panthers hold off the Tascosa Rebels (2-1) by a point 13-12 to stay undefeated at 3-0. Watch the video above for highlights.
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
cbs7.com
RECAP: Midland suffers first loss, falling to Amarillo
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School football team lost 27-8 to Amarillo on Thursday night at Astound Broadband Stadium. It was Midland’s (2-1) first loss of the season. Watch the video above for a recap of the game.
Looking For Something To Do? Two New Hot Spots Are Now Open In Midland!
When you ask anyone from Midland-Odessa 'what do you think our city needs?' The answer is always, without hesitation, something to do! It seems that there just isn't much to do in the 432 so what is the next best option? We get in the car and head down the road, to the big Texas cities for entertainment.
Top 10 Things Texans Need To Prepare For The Fall Season
It’s almost time in Texas for the Googling and goblins to come out, the hunted houses to scare the pants off of you, the smell of pumpkin spice to seek into your nostrils, and my favorite holiday Thanksgiving. It's almost time in Texas for the ghost and goblins to...
Take A Look At 9/11 American Tribute Now Up at Memorial Gardens in Odessa!
It's a tradition at Memorial Gardens in Odessa. The flags are up and waving! The city of Odessa and Prosperity Bank is displaying its 20th annual American Tribute at Memorial Gardens Park to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11. • THE MEMORIAL IS UP TO HONOR LIVES LOST...
Odessa and Midland set to host pet adoption events
MIDLAND, Texas — Odessa Animal Shelter and Midland Animal Services will both be hosting adoption events on Saturday morning, and there is no shortage of animals in need. The Odessa Animal Shelter currently has over 50 animals in its possession. At Midland Animal Services, they are full, with 190 dogs and 66 cats.
Pat Green Really Wants to Work With These Two Country Icons — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
What Are The 10 Best Places to Get the Best French Fries in Midland/Odessa?
Love those fries? Well here are the 10 best places to get the best fries in Midland and Odessa. You just can't go wrong with crinkle fries and Bob's Better Burger located at 3417 Thomason Dr. in Midland has the best. Permian Basin Burger Company in Odessa. Love those fresh-cut...
Be Careful What You Eat – One of the Most Poisonous Mushrooms Grows in Texas
If you've ever had thoughts about harvesting some fresh mushrooms for your dinner table, you better beware. According to Only In Your State, one of the most toxic and poisonous mushrooms grows in Texas every year. The scary part is that this mushroom looks very close to those that are edible.
Did You Know Queen Elizabeth II Visited The Lone Star State?
Yes, the Queen of England visited Texas 31 years ago visiting Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio, and she was the first British Monarch to ever visit Texas. According to Texas Standard, she visited the state on a two-day trip back in May 1991 and Her Majesty loved her visit stating "Why didn't I come here sooner?"
This Austin Super Tower Will Soon Be The New Tallest Building in Texas by 20 Feet
What's the old saying? "Everything is bigger in Texas." Yeah, we're all familiar with it. Maybe a new saying should be "everything gets bigger and bigger in Texas." Did you hear Austin, TX will soon be home to our state's largest building. For those not up to date on Texas...
Keep On Trucking: How Hard Working Are Texans? One Survey Tells All
America is a nation that is full of hard working people, and Texas is certainly not a place where people are afraid to get their hands dirty. We notice it everyday don't we? Except with the road work, that seems like it takes forever to get done doesn't it. Jokes...
Texas Weather Gone Wild: Did You See This Storm Damage?
Central Texas saw some rain and high winds, but the weather was rougher in other parts of the state over Labor Day weekend. The Dallas area and most of North Texas was battered by heavy rain and gusty winds Sunday, while some residents were trapped and forced to wait out the storm in their cars.
