Duke lands top UNC basketball recruiting target
The race for prized four-star recruit T.J. Power is officially over and it’s bad news for the North Carolina Tar Heels. Power officially announced his decision on Wednesday night, picking the Duke Blue Devils over Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels. The recruit revealed earlier in the week that he was ready to make a decision and the Blue Devils were trending leading into this announcement. Then he made it official, picking Duke over 23 other offers and a finalists list that also included Iowa, Virginia, and Notre Dame. The addition of Power gives Jon Scheyer another big recruit for his 2023...
Look: Coach O Makes His Opinion On LSU Extremely Clear
Ed Orgeron may no longer be on the LSU Tigers' sideline, but Coach O still has plenty of love for the program. Speaking at the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Tuesday, Orgeron spoke on his time, as well as his exit, from LSU. I'm so grateful of my time for...
Urban Meyer Reacts To Michigan's Quarterback Situation
Michigan's quarterback competition is expected to come to an end fairly soon. After starting Cade McNamara at quarterback in Michigan's season opener, head coach Jim Harbaugh named J.J. McCarthy the team's starter for Week 2. Speaking on “Urban’s Take with Tim May" this week, former Ohio State head coach Urban...
Nick Saban, Wife Terry Announce Major Business News
Nick Saban isn't just an all-time great college football coach, but also a luxury hotel designer it seems. The Alamite, a high-end hotel backed by Saban and his wife, Terry, is set to open its doors next week in downtown Tuscaloosa. “Terry and I are excited to be a part...
How To Watch: No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners vs. Kent State Golden Flashes
The Sooners welcome Kent State to Norman on Saturday for the their first meeting of all time.
AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 1
Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 1 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?. Number in parentheses is where each team finished in previous rankings. Others Receiving Votes Oregon 131, Penn State 122, Texas 118, Cincinnati 63, Florida State...
thecomeback.com
Texas linebacker makes bold comments about Alabama
The Texas Longhorns were able to breeze past their Week 1 matchup against Louisiana Monroe, but things will be much more difficult in Week 2 against No.1 Alabama. Despite being 20-point underdogs, one Texas player believes that they are prepared for what is coming from the Alabama offense this weekend.
Tennessee State coach Eddie George talks about Deion Sanders relationship
Tennessee State head coach Eddie George answers questions about relationship with Deion Sanders and contrasting styles. The post Tennessee State coach Eddie George talks about Deion Sanders relationship appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith News
Earlier this week, Stephen A. Smith made a few notable mistakes on ESPN's First Take while talking about the Philadelphia Eagles. For starters, Smith mentioned Jalen Reagor as one of the Eagles' offensive weapons. He said the TCU product has "something to prove" this season. Well, it'll be impossible for...
Deion Sanders Reportedly Landed A Big Transfer On Thursday
Deion Sanders is bringing a former SEC recruit to Jackson State next season. Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, linebacker King Mwikuta has transferred to the FCS program. He'll join the Tigers as a fifth-year senior in 2023. A four-star recruit from the class of 2019, Mwikuta began his collegiate...
Look: Nick Saban's Comment On 'Horns Down' Is Going Viral
Nick Saban dropped another classic in Wednesday's press appearance ahead of the Tide's game vs. Texas this weekend. When asked if he addressed his team about not flashing the "Horns Down" gesture to avoid 15-yard taunting penalties. “What’s that?" a confused Saban asked. "I have not addressed it with the...
Football World Reacts To National Anthem Before Bills-Rams Game
The 2022 NFL season opener kicked off on Thursday night as the Los Angeles Rams hosted the Buffalo Bills. Before the game kicked off, the Rams raised - or actually lowered - their Super Bowl banner. Just a few minutes later, it was time for the festivities to get started with the national anthem.
Colin Cowherd Says College Football's 2 Best Teams Are Obvious
On Monday night, the Clemson Tigers took down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a final score of 41-17. While the final score suggests the game was a blowout, it was much close than the scoreline suggests - at least for much of the contest. During the late stages of the game, sports host Colin Cowherd made his thoughts on the Tigers very clear.
Robert Griffin III Reveals His College Football Top 5 Rankings
College football prognosticators are hard at work deciphering the best teams after Week 1. On Wednesday, Robert Griffin III offered his insight by ranking his top-five teams on Twitter. The former Heisman Trophy winner deviated from the consensus a tad by ranking Georgia first ahead of Ohio State, Alabama, Michigan,...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo
Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Josh Allen's Girlfriend, Matthew Stafford's Wife
Thursday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills featured two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL - Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Before the game kicked off, though, it was the WAGS (wife and girlfriend) of the star quarterback duo that went...
College Football World Reacts To Controversial Alabama Band News
Alabama's "Million Dollar Band" will not be making the trip to Austin for Saturday's game against Texas. The reason for their absence. The group is not happy with its reported seating arrangements in the upper deck of DKR Texas Memorial Stadium. "A former member of the Million Dollar Band has...
Clemson Announces Starting Quarterback Decision After Week 1
If you were wondering if Clemson might make a change at quarterback going into Week 2, Tigers offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter eliminated that possibility. Following Clemson's 41-10 win over Georgia Tech on Monday night, Streeter was asked if five-star freshman QB Cade Klubnik might be earning more snaps. Klubnik came...
Look: Reporter Who Called Out Brian Kelly Identifies Herself
Earlier this afternoon, Brian Kelly held a press conference following LSU's season-opening loss to Florida State. During the press conference, Kelly called out a reporter for walking in late. He suggested the reporter owed him $10 and that he would hold a party at the end of the year with the money he collects.
