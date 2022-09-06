ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Duke lands top UNC basketball recruiting target

The race for prized four-star recruit T.J. Power is officially over and it’s bad news for the North Carolina Tar Heels.  Power officially announced his decision on Wednesday night, picking the Duke Blue Devils over Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels. The recruit revealed earlier in the week that he was ready to make a decision and the Blue Devils were trending leading into this announcement. Then he made it official, picking Duke over 23 other offers and a finalists list that also included Iowa, Virginia, and Notre Dame. The addition of Power gives Jon Scheyer another big recruit for his 2023...
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Urban Meyer Reacts To Michigan's Quarterback Situation

Michigan's quarterback competition is expected to come to an end fairly soon. After starting Cade McNamara at quarterback in Michigan's season opener, head coach Jim Harbaugh named J.J. McCarthy the team's starter for Week 2. Speaking on “Urban’s Take with Tim May" this week, former Ohio State head coach Urban...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Nick Saban, Wife Terry Announce Major Business News

Nick Saban isn't just an all-time great college football coach, but also a luxury hotel designer it seems. The Alamite, a high-end hotel backed by Saban and his wife, Terry, is set to open its doors next week in downtown Tuscaloosa. “Terry and I are excited to be a part...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
College Football News

AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 1

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 1 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?. Number in parentheses is where each team finished in previous rankings. Others Receiving Votes Oregon 131, Penn State 122, Texas 118, Cincinnati 63, Florida State...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Texas linebacker makes bold comments about Alabama

The Texas Longhorns were able to breeze past their Week 1 matchup against Louisiana Monroe, but things will be much more difficult in Week 2 against No.1 Alabama. Despite being 20-point underdogs, one Texas player believes that they are prepared for what is coming from the Alabama offense this weekend.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith News

Earlier this week, Stephen A. Smith made a few notable mistakes on ESPN's First Take while talking about the Philadelphia Eagles. For starters, Smith mentioned Jalen Reagor as one of the Eagles' offensive weapons. He said the TCU product has "something to prove" this season. Well, it'll be impossible for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reportedly Landed A Big Transfer On Thursday

Deion Sanders is bringing a former SEC recruit to Jackson State next season. Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, linebacker King Mwikuta has transferred to the FCS program. He'll join the Tigers as a fifth-year senior in 2023. A four-star recruit from the class of 2019, Mwikuta began his collegiate...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban's Comment On 'Horns Down' Is Going Viral

Nick Saban dropped another classic in Wednesday's press appearance ahead of the Tide's game vs. Texas this weekend. When asked if he addressed his team about not flashing the "Horns Down" gesture to avoid 15-yard taunting penalties. “What’s that?" a confused Saban asked. "I have not addressed it with the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Football World Reacts To National Anthem Before Bills-Rams Game

The 2022 NFL season opener kicked off on Thursday night as the Los Angeles Rams hosted the Buffalo Bills. Before the game kicked off, the Rams raised - or actually lowered - their Super Bowl banner. Just a few minutes later, it was time for the festivities to get started with the national anthem.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says College Football's 2 Best Teams Are Obvious

On Monday night, the Clemson Tigers took down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a final score of 41-17. While the final score suggests the game was a blowout, it was much close than the scoreline suggests - at least for much of the contest. During the late stages of the game, sports host Colin Cowherd made his thoughts on the Tigers very clear.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Reveals His College Football Top 5 Rankings

College football prognosticators are hard at work deciphering the best teams after Week 1. On Wednesday, Robert Griffin III offered his insight by ranking his top-five teams on Twitter. The former Heisman Trophy winner deviated from the consensus a tad by ranking Georgia first ahead of Ohio State, Alabama, Michigan,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo

Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Clemson Announces Starting Quarterback Decision After Week 1

If you were wondering if Clemson might make a change at quarterback going into Week 2, Tigers offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter eliminated that possibility. Following Clemson's 41-10 win over Georgia Tech on Monday night, Streeter was asked if five-star freshman QB Cade Klubnik might be earning more snaps. Klubnik came...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Look: Reporter Who Called Out Brian Kelly Identifies Herself

Earlier this afternoon, Brian Kelly held a press conference following LSU's season-opening loss to Florida State. During the press conference, Kelly called out a reporter for walking in late. He suggested the reporter owed him $10 and that he would hold a party at the end of the year with the money he collects.
BATON ROUGE, LA
