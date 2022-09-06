The race for prized four-star recruit T.J. Power is officially over and it’s bad news for the North Carolina Tar Heels. Power officially announced his decision on Wednesday night, picking the Duke Blue Devils over Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels. The recruit revealed earlier in the week that he was ready to make a decision and the Blue Devils were trending leading into this announcement. Then he made it official, picking Duke over 23 other offers and a finalists list that also included Iowa, Virginia, and Notre Dame. The addition of Power gives Jon Scheyer another big recruit for his 2023...

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO