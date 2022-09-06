ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

AbbyBank, Peace Lutheran Church help Fill a Backpack campaign

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RShLL_0hkaPHv000
Pictured are Kris Belanger, Peace Lutheran Church LCMC, fundraising/community service project coordinator, left, and Karla Feldbruegge, AbbyBank Abbotsford branch manager.

AbbyBank and Peace Lutheran Church recently partnered to gather school supplies for the United Way of Marathon County Fill a Backpack Fill a Need program. AbbyBank placed boxes for donations in Abbotsford, Wausau and Weston; Peace Lutheran Church in the town of Frankford. Goods collected will help students in need in the Marathon County schools.

“Once again, we are proud to partner with AbbyBank to assist our local school children by gathering school supplies,” said Kris Belanger, fundraising/community service project coordinator at Peace Lutheran Church. “Our children are our future, and we need to give them the best possible chance to help them fulfill their educational goals.”

Comments / 0

Related
WSAW

Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The 12th Annual Celebrate Amherst will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be activities, food, and drinks all available on Main Street in Amherst throughout the day. The event includes live music, craft vendors, a classic car show (new location behind the Amherst Telephone Company), Central Wisconsin Ford Model A Club Rides, kids face painting and balloon art, and a silent auction.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Mosinee Elementary to hold annual 9/11 Freedom Walk

MOSINEE – Teachers and students from Mosinee Elementary School invite family members, particularly military, police and EMS workers, to participate in the 20th annual 9/11 Freedom Walk at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 9, beginning at 600 12th St. The event originated in 2002 and was organized by Mosinee Elementary School...
MOSINEE, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Public Library programs

Adults can participate in a week-long plant swap from Sept. 12-17 at Marathon County Public Library’s Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon City. Stop by any time throughout the week to leave a plant for someone else to take, or come take one that someone else has left. Free. For more info, call 715-443-2775.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau has new liaison officer for homelessness

Wausau has appointed a new officer to work with the unhoused population and connect them with services and resources available in the city. Tracy Rieger, former director of Community Homeless Facilities at Catholic Charities in Wausau, assumed the responsibilities of community outreach specialist on Sept. 1. “I am so thrilled...
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wausau, WI
Society
City
Abbotsford, WI
Marathon County, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Society
County
Marathon County, WI
Weston, WI
Society
City
Weston, WI
City
Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

United Way seeks volunteers for leaf-raking event

WAUSAU – Now is your opportunity to make a difference in the lives of community members who are elderly or physically unable to rake their yards themselves. United Way of Marathon County will return to an in-person pick-up event for yard assignments and community resource bags that volunteers will distribute to each homeowner.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries September 7, 2022

Kenneth E. Homolka, age 82, of Hogarty died on September 1, 2022 at Seasons Of Life in Woodruff. Kenneth was born on May 30, 1940 in Antigo to the late Edward and Hazel (Finch) Homolka. After graduating from high school he went on to earn his associates degree in drafting from Northcentral Technical College. He married Sandra Damitz on August 26, 1961 in Antigo.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: Organizing Central, LLC

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Police Reports – August 22-September 8

August 22 – A man reported that he came home at 11 pm and found his girlfriend and their son gone. A vehicle registered to him, that his girlfriend primarily drives, was also gone, presumably driven by his girlfriend. He indicated he did not think it was right that his girlfriend would take their son and his vehicle to a location unknown to him. He indicated that his girlfriend had reported him for criminal activity earlier that day. Officer explained that there did not appear to be any criminal activity that had taken place. While officer was talking to him, his girlfriend called and told him that she had gone to visit her dying father. Officer did make telephone contact with the girlfriend.
MARSHFIELD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Children#Community Service#Charity#Abbybank#Peace Lutheran Church#Backpack
WausauPilot

Sillars to serve out vacant term on Wausau School Board

The Wausau School Board on Tuesday voted to appoint local businessman Cory Sillars to fill a board position left vacant by Ka Lo’s resignation. The board did so after interviewing three of the four candidates who advanced to the final round. Lo resigned her position on June 27, citing...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of Sept. 5

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Get Outdoors with Ironbull. To participate in the Ironbull Ultra 15K, 20K, and 25K races by volunteering at a cheer station, or as an aid, a course marshal, as a race crew captain, or any of the dozens of positions that are critical to making the Ironbull as successful as we intend, contact executivedirector@ironbull.org.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Last Wausau-area Wendy’s location now closed

The sole Wendy’s Restaurant in the Wausau area is now closed, according to a sign on the storefront at 2805 Schofield Ave., Weston. In 2013, the Wendy’s Restaurant in Rib Mountain was destroyed by fire, leaving only the Schofield location for the franchise. The restaurant abruptly closed over...
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Charities
WausauPilot

Wausau to hold ‘I Voted’ sticker design contest

WAUSAU – The city of Wausau will sponsor a contest for youths to design an “I. Voted” sticker for the Nov. 8 general election. City of Wausau youths in grades 4K-12 can design their own artwork to be printed as a round, 1 inch by 1 inch sticker. Participants can find the official contest rules and submit their artwork on the city of Wausau website between Sept. 3 and Sept. 26.
WAUSAU, WI
WBAY Green Bay

I-43 crash kills two truck drivers from Northeast Wisconsin

BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two truck drivers from our corner of Wisconsin were killed Thursday evening in a crash in Ozaukee County, in southeastern Wisconsin. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Milton Christensen, 50, of Suring, was driving his tractor-trailer north on Interstate 43 when he crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes. He collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee. Both drivers died from their injuries before they could be transported to hospitals.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

CVA celebrates Festival of Arts with new exhibits

WAUSAU – The Center for the Visual Arts has opened new exhibits in conjunction with Wausau Festival of Arts this weekend, Sept. 10 and 11. “Roots: New Growth” has opened in the Caroline S. Mark Gallery. “Forever Searching, Always Home” in the Vault Gallery. And the Wisconsin Regional Art Program’s Regional Exhibit in the Loft Gallery.
WAUSAU, WI
wisconsinlife.org

Tomahawk man is king of his castle

Secluded in the Northwoods of Oneida County there is a dirt road that takes you back to the Dark Ages. At the end of the drive is a Do-It-Yourself project like no other. The Medieval building rises out of the forest floor near Lake Killarney. In the Middle Ages or Modern Times, the dimensions are staggering. It stands 35 feet tall and weighs 5,000 pounds per running foot on the outside wall. It’s all handmade.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

Major semi-truck crash on I-43 leaves two dead from northern Wisconsin

BELGIUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two truck drivers from northern Wisconsin are dead following a head-on collision on I-43 in the Town of Belgium on Thursday. According to a release, Milton Christensen, 50, from Suring was traveling north on I-43 when his semi-truck left the roadway, traveling through the interstate median at around 6:35 p.m.
BELGIUM, WI
WausauPilot

Revised Family Keys project to be unveiled next month

A project that aims to provide safe housing for families court-cleared to reunite with their children has been revised and will be presented to county leaders next month. The revised Family Keys project will likely have a single-family housing as opposed to congregate living, according to Marathon County officials. The Marathon County Health and Human Services Committee will review the revised proposal Oct. 5, officials said.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy