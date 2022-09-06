AbbyBank, Peace Lutheran Church help Fill a Backpack campaign

Pictured are Kris Belanger, Peace Lutheran Church LCMC, fundraising/community service project coordinator, left, and Karla Feldbruegge, AbbyBank Abbotsford branch manager.

AbbyBank and Peace Lutheran Church recently partnered to gather school supplies for the United Way of Marathon County Fill a Backpack Fill a Need program. AbbyBank placed boxes for donations in Abbotsford, Wausau and Weston; Peace Lutheran Church in the town of Frankford. Goods collected will help students in need in the Marathon County schools.

“Once again, we are proud to partner with AbbyBank to assist our local school children by gathering school supplies,” said Kris Belanger, fundraising/community service project coordinator at Peace Lutheran Church. “Our children are our future, and we need to give them the best possible chance to help them fulfill their educational goals.”