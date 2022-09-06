Read full article on original website
Six New Texas Restaurants Named Best In The Country And Two Are A Short Drive From Midland-Odessa
New restaurants are popping up all over the world on a daily basis. Most of us love when we get a new restaurant in the area. Bon appetit, a food newsletter, and website have found the 50 top new restaurants in the United States and six of these restaurants are right here in the great state of Texas and only a few hours away for most of us. Here are the six Texas restaurants that made Bon Appetit's top 50 New Restaurants in the United States:
Eater
Another Austin Bakery Is Closing, This Time, It’s Word of Mouth on South First
Austin catering company Word of Mouth is closing its South First bakery. Its last day in the Bouldin Creek neighborhood at 1506 South First Street will be on Sunday, September 11. The original 12th Street bakery will remain open, as will the full-on catering company. Owner Leslie Moore tells Eater...
Longtime Austin tea house to shut down
The Steeping Room said it will close its doors on North Lamar Boulevard at 44th Street on Sept. 24.
CBS Austin
WAA Fall Fun Show: Escape to Taylor for quaint hometown vibes and much more
The quintessential town of Taylor, Texas is booming! While this small community welcomes growth, they remain true to cultivating quaint hometown vibes. In Taylor, Main Street is the top spot if you love to shop, dine out, and enjoy live music. For all car enthusiasts, it is also the premier place to see some of the best vehicles ever made.
Hill Country winery harvests new Italian restaurant with star chef
An award-winning winery and vineyard in Marble Falls is adding to the long list of reasons Texans should head for the hills. Flat Creek Estate is entering a new season of growth, announcing new ownership, recent renovations, and a Michelin-pedigreed chef to boot. Located within two hours of San Antonio,...
The Fat Quarter Shop to build $25M Kyle location next month
The construction will begin next month.
City of Leander enters Phase 4 in water conservation plan; all outdoor watering now prohibited
The city of Leander moves to Phase 4 of its Water Conservation Plan and is now prohibiting all outdoor watering. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The city of Leander has implemented Phase 4 of its Water Conservation Plan—which restricts all outdoor watering—on Sept. 8 in response to the upcoming repair of a leak in the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority pipeline.
Leander prohibits all outdoor watering due to upcoming pipeline repair
The City of Leander is prohibiting all outdoor watering starting Thursday as it prepares for an upcoming repair of a raw water pipeline, according to a release from the City.
KSAT 12
Texas-sized pumpkin festival will feature 750,000 pounds of gourds
LEANDER, Texas – An annual Hill Country tradition is returning to Leander this fall. Texas Pumpkin Fest will take place from Oct. 8-30 at VFW Post 10427 in Leander, just north of Austin. It’s about an hour-and-45-minute drive from downtown San Antonio but it’s a great option for a fun family day trip.
6 perfect weekend getaways to plan in Texas this fall
With the end of this brutal summer finally (hopefully?!) in sight, it is time to start planning for fall. Call it second summer, as in still plenty warm for enjoying the outdoors but no longer hot enough to melt pavement. Here are six places perfect for a much-needed autumn getaway. Take one (or more) as your just reward for surviving another scorching Texas summer.
fox7austin.com
Loreal Sarkisian, 'First Lady of Texas Football', shares game day fashion tips
AUSTIN, Texas - She's known as the "First Lady of Texas Football" and she knows a thing or two about fashion. Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns head football coach Steve Sarkisian, is a wardrobe stylist who is not only devoted to fashion but philanthropy, as well. Her outfits on...
atasteofkoko.com
17 Best Restaurants At The Domain Austin
If you’re looking for a delicious meal in the North Austin, TX area, look no further than the Domain! This popular dining destination is home to a variety of restaurants that will tantalize your taste buds. Whether you’re in the mood for Mexican food, Italian cuisine, a great happy...
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin this Weekend: September 9-11
If you’re looking for a romantic date night spot (or an enchanting solo experience), visit the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, where 28,000 solar-powered spheres light up to create an illuminating environment like no other. Book your tickets for the exhibit here. Dates and times vary, 4801 La Crosse Ave.
Texas names transportation priorities & local cities ramp up water capacity to match growth
Suburbs of Austin are considering how to expand their water and wastewater infrastructure as their populations grow. (Courtesy Wikimedia Commons) On the Sept. 9 episode of the Austin Breakdown, Community Impact reporters Brooke Sjoberg and Carson Ganong discuss how Austin suburbs including Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto are planning to expand their water infrastructure to make way for a growing population. Plus, fellow reporter Christopher Green stops by with a quick update on Texas' latest 10-year transportation plan and what it has in store for Austin.
Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?
Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
UPDATE: Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority pipeline leak scheduled for repair
Repair on the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority pipeline leak is scheduled to begin on Sept. 21 and end on Oct. 4. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Following the discovery of a leak in the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority underwater raw intake pipeline in Lake Travis on Aug. 8, a critical repair is now scheduled for Sept. 21-Oct. 4.
How to save your trees during the Central Texas drought
Despite recent rains, there's a growing problem that begins in the soil.
kut.org
What's the story behind the Camino Real in Hays County?
The drive down I-35 can be a stressful one, to say the least. It was almost always stressful for Kevin, a Central Texas resident who asked KUT to use only his first name. As a former lawyer, he often had to drive from Austin to San Antonio to get to hearings. He’d be in a rush, dodging traffic and hurrying to get to where he needed to be on time.
Austin recovers from a scorching summer & Lebowski's Grill keeps the burgers coming
Lebowski's Grill owner Helen Alger prepares a burger. (Olivia Aldridge/Community Impact Newspaper) If you don’t already know that Lebowski’s Grill operates inside Highland Lanes on Burnet Road, you might miss the sign for the burger joint posted at the corner of the long-time North Austin bowling alley. Even...
'Leanderthal Lady,' dinosaur tracks bring history to the present in Leander
LEANDER, Texas — History is alive and well in Leander, partially thanks to a woman archeologists have named "Leanne the Leanderthal Lady." According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Leanne was born and raised in Leander and uncovered 11,000 years later by construction crews in the early 1980s. Her...
