ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Six New Texas Restaurants Named Best In The Country And Two Are A Short Drive From Midland-Odessa

New restaurants are popping up all over the world on a daily basis. Most of us love when we get a new restaurant in the area. Bon appetit, a food newsletter, and website have found the 50 top new restaurants in the United States and six of these restaurants are right here in the great state of Texas and only a few hours away for most of us. Here are the six Texas restaurants that made Bon Appetit's top 50 New Restaurants in the United States:
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

WAA Fall Fun Show: Escape to Taylor for quaint hometown vibes and much more

The quintessential town of Taylor, Texas is booming! While this small community welcomes growth, they remain true to cultivating quaint hometown vibes. In Taylor, Main Street is the top spot if you love to shop, dine out, and enjoy live music. For all car enthusiasts, it is also the premier place to see some of the best vehicles ever made.
TAYLOR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Round Rock, TX
Lifestyle
Round Rock, TX
Food & Drinks
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Round Rock, TX
Round Rock, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Austin, TX
Community Impact Austin

City of Leander enters Phase 4 in water conservation plan; all outdoor watering now prohibited

The city of Leander moves to Phase 4 of its Water Conservation Plan and is now prohibiting all outdoor watering. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The city of Leander has implemented Phase 4 of its Water Conservation Plan—which restricts all outdoor watering—on Sept. 8 in response to the upcoming repair of a leak in the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority pipeline.
LEANDER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Ice Creams#Ice Cream Parlor#Food Drink#Food Stall Info#Danly Properties
KSAT 12

Texas-sized pumpkin festival will feature 750,000 pounds of gourds

LEANDER, Texas – An annual Hill Country tradition is returning to Leander this fall. Texas Pumpkin Fest will take place from Oct. 8-30 at VFW Post 10427 in Leander, just north of Austin. It’s about an hour-and-45-minute drive from downtown San Antonio but it’s a great option for a fun family day trip.
LEANDER, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

6 perfect weekend getaways to plan in Texas this fall

With the end of this brutal summer finally (hopefully?!) in sight, it is time to start planning for fall. Call it second summer, as in still plenty warm for enjoying the outdoors but no longer hot enough to melt pavement. Here are six places perfect for a much-needed autumn getaway. Take one (or more) as your just reward for surviving another scorching Texas summer.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
atasteofkoko.com

17 Best Restaurants At The Domain Austin

If you’re looking for a delicious meal in the North Austin, TX area, look no further than the Domain! This popular dining destination is home to a variety of restaurants that will tantalize your taste buds. Whether you’re in the mood for Mexican food, Italian cuisine, a great happy...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
austinmonthly.com

7 Fun Things to Do in Austin this Weekend: September 9-11

If you’re looking for a romantic date night spot (or an enchanting solo experience), visit the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, where 28,000 solar-powered spheres light up to create an illuminating environment like no other. Book your tickets for the exhibit here. Dates and times vary, 4801 La Crosse Ave.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Texas names transportation priorities & local cities ramp up water capacity to match growth

Suburbs of Austin are considering how to expand their water and wastewater infrastructure as their populations grow. (Courtesy Wikimedia Commons) On the Sept. 9 episode of the Austin Breakdown, Community Impact reporters Brooke Sjoberg and Carson Ganong discuss how Austin suburbs including Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto are planning to expand their water infrastructure to make way for a growing population. Plus, fellow reporter Christopher Green stops by with a quick update on Texas' latest 10-year transportation plan and what it has in store for Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?

Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

What's the story behind the Camino Real in Hays County?

The drive down I-35 can be a stressful one, to say the least. It was almost always stressful for Kevin, a Central Texas resident who asked KUT to use only his first name. As a former lawyer, he often had to drive from Austin to San Antonio to get to hearings. He’d be in a rush, dodging traffic and hurrying to get to where he needed to be on time.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy