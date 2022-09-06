Read full article on original website
How Google Earth Solved a Twenty-Year Missing Persons CaseSam H ArnoldLantana, FL
Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."L. CanePalm Beach, FL
Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival returns to South Florida for 15th year celebrationBest of South FloridaPalm Beach, FL
Ghosts (maybe) walk the halls of this chain hotel in Boynton Beach, FloridaEvie M.Boynton Beach, FL
The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Announces a Partnership With East Harbor FinancialBrian MurphyPalm Beach, FL
cw34.com
19-year-old motorcyclist from Boca Raton killed after crashing into bus
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Boca Raton was killed after colliding into a bus on Tuesday. The Broward Sheriff's Office says detectives are investigating a fatal crash that killed a 19-year-old man in Pompano Beach. At around 1 p.m., Phillipe Madeira was riding his motorcycle southbound on North Powerline Road towards N.W. 21st Street. At the same time a Broward County TOPS Paratransit bus was heading the opposite direction on North Powerline Road, preparing to turn left onto N.W. 21st Street.
Deadly Palm Springs crash 'flipped my life upside down,' wife says
Still many unanswered questions into the investigation of a deadly crash in Palm Springs two weeks ago that police said involved alcohol and/or drugs.
WPBF News 25
23-year-old dies, another man injured after shooting in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — One person died and another was injured after a Wednesday evening shooting in Fort Pierce. Police responded to North 21st Street and Avenue E for a shooting. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. When they arrived, they found two men who had been...
cw34.com
Three cars involved in crash on I-95
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: According to the Florida Highway Patrol, three vehicles were involved in a crash that caused a traffic delay on Monday afternoon. As of 4 p.m., the scene has cleared. A crash on I-95 northbound has left major traffic delays on Monday afternoon.
WPBF News 25
Retired educator makes first appearance for attempted murder in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A retired educator and co-founder of a West Palm Beach-based charter school made his first appearance Thursday for attempted murder. Amefika Geuka, 82, is charged with attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, which is a 25-year minimum sentence if he is charged. This comes...
850wftl.com
Local police search for suspect who fatally shot mother of a newborn
Authorities are asking for the public’s help regarding the shooting death of a young mother. Iyani Jackson was found shot to death inside of her home along Ocean Breeze Circle on June 27. The Boynton Beach Police say the shooter shot from outside of the home but multiple bullets...
Police investigating double shooting in Fort Pierce
The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. near 21st Street and Avenue E. Police responded to the scene and found two people shot in a car. Their condition is unknown.
South Florida driver dies after striking pig, hitting trees
A South Florida driver died on Sunday after striking a pig with his pickup truck and veering off the road and into trees.
WPBF News 25
Family of missing Vero Beach boater files complaint against FWC investigators alleging negligence
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Months after Dale Hossfield’sempty boat ran aground in Melbourne Beach, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released its investigative report concluding the 68-year-old Vero Beach man fell off his boat half a mile offshore. Despite a massive, six-day search by the Coast Guard,...
850wftl.com
West Palm Beach Fire observes 9/11 with Memorial Stair Climb
(WEST PALM BEACH, FLA) — As all eyes are on Great Britain following the death of the Queen and the appointment of a new King, Americans must not forget what happened on Sept. 11, 2001 this Sunday. The West Palm Beach Fire Department is observing the solemn anniversary with...
Click10.com
‘Wrong Exit:’ 2 Miami men caught stealing ‘Right Side’ boat from local business in Martin County
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested Tuesday night after allegedly traveling to Martin County and stealing a boat from a local business, Miami-Dade police said. According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Luis Eloy Betancourt-Molina, 35, and Jose Rodriguez Abreu, 33 hooked up the 40-foot catamaran, named “The Right Side” to their SUV during the night and took off.
Man, 21, killed after hitting pig and crashing in Jupiter Farms
A 21-year-old man is dead after authorities said he hit a pig with his pickup truck then crashed into some trees in Jupiter Farms.
COPS: Delray Beach Woman Attacks Boyfriend When Another Lady Says “Call Me”
Deana Canestro Allegedly Strikes Lover With Phone. Allegedly Angry When Woman Makes Pass At Her Man… “Kept Talking About How Attactive The Lady From The Hotel Was…” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman is facing a battery charge after she allegedly […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
veronews.com
Man charged after punching 10-year-old boy, police say
VERO BEACH — A man was jailed after police said he punched his 10-year-old son several times on the arms and in the face earlier this week. The boy – described as having special needs – had multiple bruises on his arms from the incident, reports show.
treasurecoast.com
Large street gathering in Indiantown turns deadly
Martin County, FL (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff have reported that a large street gathering in Indiantown turned deadly. A Ft. Pierce man is dead, a second Ft. Pierce man is in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the face after gunfire erupts during a street gathering of three hundred people, turning the event into chaos.
WESH
Caught on camera: Florida man wanted on 72 charges related to pickpocketing
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach, Florida, man is wanted on 72 charges related to pickpocketing in at least four incidents since February. Port St. Lucie police obtained arrest warrants for Devante Durham. Police said he was targeting "unsuspecting victims at local grocery stores" and stole their wallets...
NBC Miami
Shooters Restaurant Shooting Suspect Dies After He's Found Unresponsive in Jail Cell
The suspect in a fatal shooting at a popular waterfront restaurant in Fort Lauderdale earlier this year has died after he was found unresponsive in his jail cell, officials said. Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Detention deputies found 33-year-old Angel Candelaria unresponsive in his cell at the Main Jail in...
Palm Beach County Man Dies In Wellington Crash
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man is dead following a crash in Wellington where another driver may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Sean Cole, 30, of Loxahatchee, died […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WPBF News 25
Deputies give 'all clear' in Vero Beach after responding to 'possible barricade situation'
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Tuesday's headlines and weather. Indian River County deputies gave the "all clear" after responding to what was originally thought to be a "possible barricaded subject" on 10th Street in Vero Beach Tuesday afternoon. This was in the 41000 block, near...
wflx.com
South Florida runners on alert following murder of Memphis mother
Runners around the country and in South Florida have been reacting to the abduction and killing of a Memphis mother. Eliza Fletcher was out for a morning run near Memphis when investigators said she was abducted and killed. In Florida's grueling summer heat, Laurie Copeland opts for an afternoon walk....
