Read full article on original website
Ken Selover
2d ago
smart meters are just another control mechanism. they will throttle your usage when you need it most and ration power as they seem fit. Guess who is going to pay for all these so called upgrades? US, in the form of rate hikes and maintenance fees!
Reply
5
Google Person
2d ago
one of the biggest crooks in America these people do not pay no federal income tax look it up it is a fact
Reply
7
Danielle Lillie
2d ago
bull. we a just saw a power company lock usage using this technology.
Reply
10
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
New York State furthers electric vehicle infrastructure and incentives
NYSERDA mentioned that there are plans to introduce more electric school buses in the state in the near future.
National Grid: Heating costs on the rise
There are things you can do at home to mitigate a sky-high bill.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester pizza shop owner frustrated as State Street construction continues
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Road construction slows us all down. But what if it kept customers away from the place where you work?. It's a challenge plenty of merchants face this time of year, including one in downtown Rochester. Making pizzas is all Chris Staffieri has known. His family opened...
NewsChannel 36
"Ready Steuben" App to Provide Emergency Updates in Steuben County
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WENY) - Steuben County's Department of Emergency Services released a mobile app for residents that want to learn more about disasters and emergencies in the county. The app is called "Ready Steuben," and users will have up to date information on emergencies and the latest weather information....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sutter’s Marina opens new buildings, and docks after 2019 floods
The marina will continue to be operated by the Sutter family, which has continually been run by the family since 1972.
WHEC TV-10
Sutter’s Marina on Irondequoit Bay opens following renovations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Work is completed on the new Sutter’s Marina on Irondequoit Bay. The new structure can withstand floodwaters that damaged the previous facility. The marina got a $233,000 construction grant as part of the New York State Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative. Monroe County Executive Adam...
WHEC TV-10
Police and RG&E held active assailant training exercise near South Clinton Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you were in downtown Rochester on Thursday afternoon, you may have seen what looked like an active crime scene. Don’t worry though!. It was part of a multi-agency active assailant exercise, at the RG&E offices off of South Clinton Avenue. The training exercise started at around 3 p.m. and ended at 9 p.m.
13 WHAM
Large police presence in downtown Rochester just for training
Rochester, N.Y. — Don't worry if you see a lot of first responders in the city Thursday night. Local agencies are holding a training event around 5 p.m. near South Clinton Avenue and Court Street. The area will be blocked off for several hours.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fatal high-rise fire on Seneca Manor Drive in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead after a high-rise fire in Rochester. Firefighters were called to the Hudson Ridge Towers on Seneca Manor Drive around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. Crews saw heavy smoke pouring from the back of the building. Because of the size of the building, firefighters called 16 fire companies to the […]
westsidenewsny.com
West Herr for Collision Center Grand Reopening
Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce joined business member West Herr Automotive Group in celebrating their grand reopening celebration. Guests were able to experience the newly renovated state-of-the-art facility and enjoy a catered breakfast. Attending the event (not all pictured) were the President and CEO of West Herr New York Scott...
How an 800-pound butter sculpture gets recycled into energy in Livingston County
No, it doesn't get used as a spread for your bagel or simply melt away.
‘Vicious cycle we must end’: Singletary addresses crime rate in Rochester
According to Singletary, many businesses in the area are forced to close early because owners feared for their customers' safety.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Union representing skilled trades workers gives U of R 10-day strike notice
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The union representing skilled trades staff members at the University of Rochester has given the U of R a 10-day strike notice after a contract agreement could not be reached. According to university officials, the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 158 represents about 320 workers...
chronicle-express.com
Planning to pick apples this fall? Why farmers say NY's hot, dry summer was beneficial
With apple picking season right around the corner, it's easy to wonder how the dry, hot weather experienced throughout the Southern Tier this summer will impact local apple offerings. In June, the average rainfall for the month is 5.33 inches, but in 2022, the Binghamton area saw only 4.59 inches...
chronicle-express.com
PAGES PAST - 1972: Lakemont to reopen as Glen Springs Academy
NOTE: Items in this column were selected by volunteers on behalf of the Yates County History Center after searching records found at nyshistoricnewspapers.org. In the future, these volunteers will summarize news items from the past in the organization's bi-monthy newsletter, Yates Past, which is available to all members of the Yates County History Center. For more information about becoming a member, visit yatespast.org.
13 WHAM
Rochester business owners blame trash, human waste on homeless shelter's closing
Rochester, N.Y. — Ross Thibault spends his mornings cleaning up the trash lining the front of the business he manages. "I still have the tents and the people living out here. There’s more tents during the weekends than there is during the week. There’s usually 8-10 tents out there," he said, pointing along Ormond Street.
Rochester General Hospital sees increase in ‘diversion status’ in recent years
Wait times for those not in need of more urgent attention are affected by a "diversion status."
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Steven Roy
Steven Lee Roy is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Roy has violated the terms of his probation. Roy was convicted of burglary. Roy is 38 years old. Roy has blue eyes and blonde hair, or is possibly bald. Roy is 5’7″ tall and weighs 200 pounds. Roy...
3 generations of teachers working in the Rochester City School District
After graduating from RCSD, Zanayia Hercules said she never expected to come back, let alone come back as a teacher.
WHEC TV-10
Fire at Hudson Ridge Tower Apartments, 1 dead, 18 displaced
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A fire at the Hudson Ridge Tower apartments on Seneca Manor Drive claimed the life of one man, and displaced 18 others on Tuesday night. Rochester Fire Department responded to multiple reports of black smoke coming from the building around 7 p.m. When they got there, there was heavy smoke coming from the back of the building.
Comments / 9