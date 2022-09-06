Read full article on original website
Nicolas Cage became a father of many childrenCar News | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
You're Invited! Local Beach Will Host Jeep Meet-Up EventDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
5 Coolest Museums in Los Angeles to check out.VishnuLos Angeles, CA
From LA to Syn City in Luna Joya’s Latest NovelEcho SheaLos Angeles, CA
Orange Chicken Turns 35-Year-Old: Here Are the Facts To KnowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
pasadenanow.com
Councilmember Hampton Wants Former Mayor’s Portrait Removed From City Hall
A City Councilmember told Pasadena Now on Wednesday that a former mayor’s portrait should be removed from City Hall for his role in a plan to stop African Americans from obtaining property. Former Mayor A.I. Stewart and Herbert Hahn, a partner in the prestigious law firm Hahn and Hahn...
pasadenanow.com
City Commission Delays Considering Removal of Portraits at City Facilities of Individuals Involved in Campaigns of Racial Segregation
The Human Relations Commission on Tuesday opted to seek more information before making a recommendation to the City Council supporting the removal of portraits and plaques at City facilities of people involved in campaigns of racial segregation in the past. “The Human Relations Commission has been dedicated to addressing and...
oc-breeze.com
City of Los Alamitos announces the passing of Council Member Ronald R. Bates
The Los Alamitos City Council is saddened to announce that Council Member Ronald R. Bates passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Ron Bates was 76 years of age and is survived by his wife, Marilynn, two daughters and two grandchildren. “I was shocked and saddened by the sudden...
randomlengthsnews.com
Trauma Intervention Program Looking For Volunteers
Trauma Intervention Program or TIP of Long Beach is looking for caring people willing to be part of a team of volunteers who provide immediate emotional and practical support to survivors of traumatic events. TIP volunteers are called to emergency scenes by law enforcement through the 911 system to assist...
Skipping OC’s Election: Whopping 86 Candidates to Automatically Win After Drawing No Challengers
There’s a special class of leader coming to OC later this year – those who get to skip having to run for office. They’re candidates who didn’t draw a challenger. In many cases, they won’t even appear on the ballot. And it means controlling majorities...
lmu.edu
Big L.A. Institutions Refused to Host a Mayoral Debate. Are Disruptive Protests to Blame?
Los Angeles Times: During the primary, Guerra hosted a mayoral debate on the LMU campus that was disrupted by more than half a dozen protesters who stood up one after another and screamed criticisms at the candidates. Guerra was initially frustrated that the candidates’ voices were being drowned out, but he came to see it as a learning experience for his students. He believes the increase in protests this year shows the anger among some voters who feel that neither of the mayoral candidates reflect their views on issues like homelessness and policing. “It brought to life a lot of what I was talking about in the class,” he said. “It brought to life different ways of political expression, which some people will disagree with.”
oc-breeze.com
Kyle Chang releases candidate statement for Cypress School District Trustee Area C
Thank you for considering me as a candidate for the Cypress school board. My daughter will be entering elementary school soon and I want to make sure she and other Cypress kids have the best education possible. It is my belief that a good education starts with good teachers. I want the Cypress school system to be able to hire and keep the best teachers, and I will do whatever I can to make sure Cypress stays an attractive destination for families.
irvinestandard.com
City of Hope opens $1 billion cancer center
City of Hope has opened the doors to a new outpatient center – the first component of its $1 billion Irvine campus. The four-story Lennar Foundation Cancer Center, at Barranca and Alton parkways, offers patients treatment, surgeries and clinical trials. Patients have access to City of Hope’s more than...
Eater
A Beloved Levantine Restaurant Expands Its Foothold in Long Beach
For years, chef Dima Habibeh has dreamed of expansion. The owner of downtown Long Beach’s Ammatolí considers that word in many permutations: expanding herself, physically expanding her restaurant space, and expanding the cultural influences currently found on her broad menu. Now, after growing her restaurant’s footprint all the way out to the northwest corner of Long Beach Boulevard and Third Street, the dream is feeling more like manifest destiny.
Senior Mobile Home Rental Assistance Program Coming to Huntington Beach; Is it Enough?
Facing rent increases, senior mobile home owners in Huntington Beach living on tight incomes at Skandia Mobile Home Park have been asking their elected city council members for help, while many fear they will lose the homes they planned to spend the rest of their lives in. They have routinely...
foxla.com
More superintendents oppose LA County masking policies
LOS ANGELES - Two more superintendents of Los Angeles County districts are joining a group calling for the county to align its COVID masking policies with the state of California's. Two dozen superintendents signed and sent a letter to the LA County Department of Public Health Tuesday, requesting the department...
2urbangirls.com
Why are legacy media hating on a Black woman on the LA City Council?
Between the racist LA Times and the Los Angeles Magazine they are hating on the appointment of a Black woman to the Los Angeles City Council as if they are the “standard” on what people of color want in their leaders. Heather Hutt is the leader we need an a glowing example of a Black woman who worked her way to where she is now.
oc-breeze.com
OC Public Libraries celebrates Library Card Sign-up Month
OC Public Libraries joins libraries nationwide and the American Library Association (ALA) in September to celebrate Library Card Sign-up Month. The initiative reminds parents, caregivers, and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. Libraries play a...
orangecountytribune.com
New asst. principal at OVHS
Ocean View High School welcomes Stephanie Scott to the Seahawks as their new assistant principal of Supervision. As a graduate from Marina High School, Stephanie Scott returns to the Huntington Beach Union High School District to serve the Seahawk community. She earned her bachelor’s degree in social science from the...
Anaheim FBI Corruption Probe Puts New Focus on Role of Community Organizing
The gap between rich and poor remains a central theme in Anaheim politics. And a key driver of community organizing efforts around town. A set of written FBI corruption affidavits seemed to put that gap into new focus this year, alleging a shadowy city influence network where Mayor Harry Sidhu solicited campaign bribes, something he denies, and city leaders met at exclusive retreats with powerful resort interests — all while residents died of COVID-19, struggled to buy food, and shouldered rent increases at mobile homes parks.
foxla.com
Officials seeking help identifying woman brought to LA hospital
LOS ANGELES - Do you recognize this woman?. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Services is asking for your help identifying this patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 4. Officials said the woman is around 30-years-old, 5'9" tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with an average build and...
OC Power Authority to Respond to Transparency Concerns Today
Board members of the Orange County Power Authority are set to respond to a grand jury investigation calling them out for a lack of transparency and requests from OC Supervisors for an independent audit of their work today. At their Tuesday meeting, OCPA is expected to deny any lack of...
sunnews.org
Rainbow Car Show coming to Peter’s Landing
Great Autos Car Club started in the Palm Springs area in 1983 to give the LGBTQ community’s car enthusiasts a club of their own. Since then the club has become the largest of its kind on the west coast, according to officials with the club. The club now includes...
newsantaana.com
South Bristol development public meeting set for tonight at Saddleback H.S.
A developer is hosting a public meeting tonight about a huge development in the works for a commercial area located at 3600 South Bristol Street, just north of the South Coast Plaza. The meeting will be held on Sep. 7 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at The Nest at Saddleback High School, located at 2802 S. Flower St., in Santa Ana.
oc-breeze.com
Retired Marine aviator to speak at Grampaw Pettibone Squadron luncheon on Thursday, September 8, 2022
Let’s get together on Thursday, September 8 at 11:30 a.m., to meet and socialize at the Garden Grove Elks Lodge located at 11551 Trask Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92843. Our speaker will be James E. (“Jim”) Markel, former Marine Corps F-8 pilot (Captain, USMC), holder of the Distinguished Flying Cross and five Air Medals for service flying the F-8 over the Republic of Vietnam in 1965-66. Jim will talk about his time in the cockpit of the Crusader. Jim joined the Marine Corps in order to meet his draft obligation, but ended up in flight school: as he says, “From PFC in a Howitzer Battery to Captain in a Fighter Squadron in five years”. After his service, he remained active in the aircraft industry and civil aviation. He is an experienced aviator with over 9,000 hours logged as pilot-in-command who holds an Airline Transport Pilot Certificate with 10 Type Ratings in Transport Category jets ranging from Learjet to Boeing 747.
