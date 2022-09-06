Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
northloop.org
New Restaurant Will Offer Free Food At Grand Opening
New Restaurant Will Offer Free Food At Grand Opening. To introduce their plant-based burgers and other foods to the North Loop later this month, Stalk & Spade will be handing out free samples at their grand opening. Burgers, “chick’n” sandwiches, nuggets and salads will all be given away on September...
mspmag.com
Coming Soon: Sweetgreen Opens at Galleria Edina
It was no secret that the salad giant sweetgreen had designs on coming to the Twin Cities, and as of next week, the salad wars are officially on! On Tuesday, Sept. 13 the much anticipated Galleria location will finally open, with locations in North Loop (the former Moose & Sadie's), St. Paul, and U of M hotly on its heels.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Minnesota
Here's where you can find them.
ccxmedia.org
Sign Up for Fall Recreation in Golden Valley
Get active in Golden Valley with fall and winter recreation! Highlights include youth basketball leagues, preschool sports, an adaptive walking club, and parent/child events like a royal ball, superhero adventure, and robotics and coding. If you’re in the mood to stay home, check out HomeRECed and at-home craft kits. Of course there are loads of adult classes and so much more. Check out the recreation guide at http:///www.goldenvalleymn.gov/recreation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southsidepride.com
Openings and closings, food news, and vegan food celebrations
A sad closing happened in late July but didn’t make it into the August Dish – Pie & Mighty on Chicago Avenue. We are so sorry to see them go. Another big favorite that closed recently, not so close to home, was Mort’s Deli in Golden Valley.
bravamagazine.com
Calling All Shoppers to Edina
Edina is a shopper’s paradise, as the stylish Minneapolis suburb features three distinct retail areas: the Downtown, aka 50th & France; the Galleria; and Southdale Center. 50th & France is a mélange of boutiques, specialty shops and award-winning restaurants, with Wild Ivy and Equation perennial favorites for women’s apparel.
After pickle pizza took State Fair by storm, Minneapolis pizzeria launches its own version
Pickle Pizza was arguably the big food talking point at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair, and its success has convinced an acclaimed Minneapolis pizzeria to launch its own version. Slice Minneapolis, has locations at 519 E. Hennepin Ave. and Midtown Global Market, announced that starting Thursday, a Dill Pickle Ranch...
Man burned while working at St. Paul brewery to receive $56M
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago.A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35 million this week after finding that Summit Brewing Company and the makers of a power-washing hose were negligent. Harris, 33, was cleaning a warehouse floor at the St. Paul brewery in May 2014 when a connector on the hose he was using failed and 180-degree water was released.Harris was burned over 40% of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Community uses dozens of murals to fight graffiti along Lake St.
MINNEAPOLIS -- Several business owners along a popular corridor in South Minneapolis found a way to discourage people defacing their properties. Massive murals are now covering the sides of dozens of Lake Street businesses, and so far, it's been successful in deterring tagging."There have been probably 30 or so new murals that have been painted on buildings just in the last 2 years," said Allison Sharkey, the Executive Director of the Lake Street Council.Sharkey says they've used funding to support local artists to paint murals on businesses."That funding will go to help support the artist, their time, and their materials, and...
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Council Considers Housing Plan with 50-Foot Wide Lots
A housing proposal in Maple Grove is pitting a push for affordability versus having too small of lots. The joint proposal by PulteGroup and Lifestyle Communities would develop a 161-acre site north of County Road 81 and west of Fernbrook Lane and the Elm Creek Park Reserve. The project, called Rush Hollow, would include a wide range of single-family homes and townhomes, targeting everyone from move-up buyers to those seeking their first home.
fox9.com
It's 'Katie Day' at Plymouth restaurant to raise money for injured employee
The Sunshine Factory Bar and Grill is considered a bright spot in Plymouth. Now the restaurant is shining a little light on a longtime employee who's going through some dark days.
25newsnow.com
Homeless encampment bands together as city issues eviction notice
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - One community is hoping to band together after receiving an eviction notice from the City of Bloomington to vacate the area. Friday afternoon, Bloomington landowner Chris Collins spoke up on the frustration in trying to support the homeless by creating an encampment meant to help those struggling with homelessness.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ccxmedia.org
‘Lilac Way’ Mural Considered in Robbinsdale
A mural is in the works for a Highway 100 noise wall facing Robbinsdale apartments. The property owner of the Reeve Apartments, Reuter Walton, wants to paint a mural that has white and purple wildflowers to evoke memories of when Highway 100 was called Lilac Way. The cost of the mural and any upkeep will be paid for by Reuter Walton.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Sept. 9-11)
Check out one of the many small-town festivals or cultural fairs happening this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. September 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission. Parking at Bayfront is $10. This event features a large farmers market that showcases...
fox9.com
Brooklyn Park neighbors want action on growing colony of stray cats
In Brooklyn Park, a colony of feral cats has quickly grown in size and made itself at home in a quiet neighborhood. Things are now so bad that Brooklyn Park Police are asking homeowners to call them if they notice where the cats are congregating.
fox9.com
Plymouth restaurant donates $34K to employee hurt by drunk driver
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Sunshine Factory Bar and Grill in Plymouth raised more than $34,000 during an event dedicated to a longtime employee who was seriously injured in a crash involving a drunken driver. On Tuesday, the restaurant held "Katie Day" to benefit Katie Fisher, who has worked...
Minnesota’s ValleyScare Is Dead, Here’s What’s Happening Instead
Each September and October, the Valleyfair amusement park in Shakopee, Minnesota transitioned into Valleyscare. Hundreds of monsters would lurk around the park as Halloween-loving thrillseekers enjoyed all sorts of haunted fun. Organizers bragged that it was the biggest Halloween attraction in the Midwest. The park dropped a major announcement earlier...
redlakenationnews.com
Jury verdict means $56 million for man badly burned by hot water while working at Summit Brewing
A Ramsey County jury's verdict means a $56 million payout for a St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water that escaped from a high-pressure hose while working at Summit Brewing Company. DeWarren Harris, 33, was awarded more than $35 million in damages by jurors who at the...
fox9.com
RAW: Fatal shooting outside Minneapolis bar captured on video
A shooting outside Bullwinkle's Saloon in Minneapolis during the early hours of Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, left one person dead and two injured. Surveillance video captured the shooting, on which you can hear nearly 20 gunshots. Here's a breakdown of what happens in the video: - 0:00 - A white vehicle drives by the bar. - 0:25 - Gunshots ring out - 0:29 - People start fleeing - 0:30 - Gray vehicle speeds off - 0:32 - More gunshots are fired - 0:36 - More gunshots are fired - 0:40 - Gunshots still being fired - 1:05 - Truck that's been parked near the bar drives forward - 1:11 - Surveillance video gets a bit choppy, and remains choppy for the duration of the video - 1:15 - White truck drives by - 2:22 - Law enforcement lights are visible in the frame - 4:10 - Vehicles continue to leave the nearby parking lot - 5:45 - Crowds gather outside the bar, numerous vehicles on the street - 7:39 - What looks like crime scene tap is being put up outside the bar and across the street.
Crews rescue man stuck 85 feet down Minneapolis storm drain
The Minneapolis Fire Department saved a man from a storm drain early Friday morning in the downtown area. Just after 2:30 a.m., fire crews went to 2nd Ave. S. and Washington Ave. S. after the man rappelled down a storm drain shaft behind a fenced-in area. He was stuck about 85 feet down but wasn't injured.
Comments / 0