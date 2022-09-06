A shooting outside Bullwinkle's Saloon in Minneapolis during the early hours of Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, left one person dead and two injured. Surveillance video captured the shooting, on which you can hear nearly 20 gunshots. Here's a breakdown of what happens in the video: - 0:00 - A white vehicle drives by the bar. - 0:25 - Gunshots ring out - 0:29 - People start fleeing - 0:30 - Gray vehicle speeds off - 0:32 - More gunshots are fired - 0:36 - More gunshots are fired - 0:40 - Gunshots still being fired - 1:05 - Truck that's been parked near the bar drives forward - 1:11 - Surveillance video gets a bit choppy, and remains choppy for the duration of the video - 1:15 - White truck drives by - 2:22 - Law enforcement lights are visible in the frame - 4:10 - Vehicles continue to leave the nearby parking lot - 5:45 - Crowds gather outside the bar, numerous vehicles on the street - 7:39 - What looks like crime scene tap is being put up outside the bar and across the street.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO