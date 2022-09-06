ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cape Girardeau restaurant celebrates 25 years of business

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Celebrations Restaurants just celebrated 25 years in business. Executive Chef DeWayne Schaaf has been at the restaurant 24 of the 25 years the restaurant has been in business. The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated with Schaaf family and Celebrations on Wednesday, Sept....
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Live at the Anna Fire Department for HeroFund Giving Day

Writers from the Heartland and beyond will be gathering for an Authors Fair in Kennett on September 10. Check presentation at Anna Fire Department for HeroFund Giving Day. Window World check presentation in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 4 hours ago.
ANNA, IL
Last Tunes at Twilight for the fall season

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The last Tunes at Twilight for the fall season will be Friday, September 9. According to Old Town Cape, the series ends with Logan Chapman. Grab your lawn chair or blanket and head to the Ivers Square Gazebo on City Hall grounds at 6:30 p.m.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Cape Girardeau County communication tower taken down

The SEMO football team has partnered with SEMO Food Bank to help fight against hunger. The state of Illinois is beginning the process of removing the cash bail system. Writers from the Heartland and beyond will be gathering for an Authors Fair in Kennett on September 10.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
M2.3 earthquake recorded near East Prairie, Mo.

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - An earthquake was recorded near East Prairie Wednesday evening, September 7. According to the USGS, it happened around 7:02 p.m. and had a magnitude of 2.3. It was recorded 5.6 miles southwest of East Prairie and 9.6 miles southeast of Sikeston, Mo. The quake had...
EAST PRAIRIE, MO
First Alert from the Digital News Desk 9/7/22

Updated: 3 hours ago.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
Crews remove communication tower after it’s deemed unsafe

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews dismantled a communication tower into two sections and then removed it from the old Cape Girardeau County Courthouse. This tower was in place for roughly 50 years and served the Emergency Management Agency. They used the tower to communicate with local fire departments, HAM radio operators and others agencies.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
Man arrested after police chase in New Madrid County, Mo.

Thousands of dollars were donated to local first responders during the HeroFund Giving Day. Preview of 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships to be held in Paducah. Joe Burkhead, with 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships, shares what you can expect at this year's competition in Paducah on Sept. 14-17.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
Start date for Contour Aviation flights announced

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Contour Aviation will soon begin services out of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. The City of Cape Girardeau announced Contour will begin flying passengers to Nashville International Airport beginning Tuesday, October 18. Tickets will go on sale by the end of the week and can...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Pleasant weather this evening and tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. Drier air continues to filter into the Heartland on light northeasterly winds. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and light winds. Temperatures this evening will fall through the 70s. Lows by morning will be in the upper 50s north to middle 60s far south.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
One City starting first work-life classes in Sikeston

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – For the first time ever, One City is offering work-life classes in Sikeston, Missouri with the goal of helping more people enter the workforce. Over the last 4 years, One City has held 15 work-life sessions for members of the community looking to improve their jobs skills.
SIKESTON, MO
Southern Ill. Food Insecurity Summit in Marion, Ill.

The "War for the Wheel" game will be Saturday evening, September 10. See how you can help catch monarch butterflies to be tagged and released at Giant City State Park. Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show TOO on 9/9. S7HD confirms 1st case of monkeypox in southern Ill. Updated: 5
MARION, IL
No Place Like Home: Fredericktown

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - In a town with more than 4,000 people you can expect to see beautiful sights, eat good food and feel the strong sense of community. “It’s kind of the middle of the crossroads, I guess. We are an hour from everything,” said Brian Hornbostel, owner of Thal’s Hardware.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO

