KFVS12
Multi-million dollar West End Boulevard project underway in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A multi-million dollar project is underway in Cape Girardeau. This being the West End Boulevard replacement project. Crews with Fronabarger Concreters are currently working on a northern section of the roadway from Ozark Street to Bertling Street along West End. This particular project has several...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau restaurant celebrates 25 years of business
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Celebrations Restaurants just celebrated 25 years in business. Executive Chef DeWayne Schaaf has been at the restaurant 24 of the 25 years the restaurant has been in business. The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated with Schaaf family and Celebrations on Wednesday, Sept....
KFVS12
Live at the Anna Fire Department for HeroFund Giving Day
Writers from the Heartland and beyond will be gathering for an Authors Fair in Kennett on September 10. Check presentation at Anna Fire Department for HeroFund Giving Day.
KFVS12
Last Tunes at Twilight for the fall season
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The last Tunes at Twilight for the fall season will be Friday, September 9. According to Old Town Cape, the series ends with Logan Chapman. Grab your lawn chair or blanket and head to the Ivers Square Gazebo on City Hall grounds at 6:30 p.m.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau County communication tower taken down
The SEMO football team has partnered with SEMO Food Bank to help fight against hunger. The state of Illinois is beginning the process of removing the cash bail system. Writers from the Heartland and beyond will be gathering for an Authors Fair in Kennett on September 10.
KFVS12
U.S. DOT approves Contour Aviation carrier services at Cape Girardeau airport
Police say crime is dropping in Cape Girardeau, thanks to new tools. Cape Police say there's less crime compared to last year.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau pizzeria owner honors late wife by offering free food
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Poppa Mojo’s owner Ron Taylor is on a mission to help feed those who are homeless and hungry in Cape Girardeau. His goal was inspired by his wife, Barb Taylor, who created a charity named “Feed Cape” while she battled ovarian cancer.
KFVS12
Dept. of Transportation gives additional $4.3M to construction of Southern Ill. Multimodal Station
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Transportation gave an additional $4.3 million to the construction of the Southern Illinois Multimodal Station. The city of Carbondale made the announcement in a Facebook post on Wednesday, September 7. They said the total grant funding for the project is now at...
KFVS12
M2.3 earthquake recorded near East Prairie, Mo.
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - An earthquake was recorded near East Prairie Wednesday evening, September 7. According to the USGS, it happened around 7:02 p.m. and had a magnitude of 2.3. It was recorded 5.6 miles southwest of East Prairie and 9.6 miles southeast of Sikeston, Mo. The quake had...
KFVS12
First Alert from the Digital News Desk 9/7/22
Writers from the Heartland and beyond will be gathering for an Authors Fair in Kennett on September 10. Check presentation at Anna Fire Department for HeroFund Giving Day.
KFVS12
2022 National Fishing and Hunting Days to be held at Du Quoin State Fairgrounds
Preview of 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships to be held in Paducah. Joe Burkhead, with 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships, shares what you can expect at this year's competition in Paducah on Sept. 14-17. Senior Information Day event to be held in Cape Girardeau Thursday.
KFVS12
Crews remove communication tower after it’s deemed unsafe
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews dismantled a communication tower into two sections and then removed it from the old Cape Girardeau County Courthouse. This tower was in place for roughly 50 years and served the Emergency Management Agency. They used the tower to communicate with local fire departments, HAM radio operators and others agencies.
suntimesnews.com
COVID-19: Ste. Gen Co. is now a high community level county
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 8,626 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending August 31. That’s 10 percent more than the previous week’s new cases. That is 675 or 8.4 percent more than the number of new cases reported...
KFVS12
Man arrested after police chase in New Madrid County, Mo.
Thousands of dollars were donated to local first responders during the HeroFund Giving Day. Preview of 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships to be held in Paducah. Joe Burkhead, with 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships, shares what you can expect at this year's competition in Paducah on Sept. 14-17.
KFVS12
Start date for Contour Aviation flights announced
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Contour Aviation will soon begin services out of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. The City of Cape Girardeau announced Contour will begin flying passengers to Nashville International Airport beginning Tuesday, October 18. Tickets will go on sale by the end of the week and can...
KFVS12
Pleasant weather this evening and tomorrow.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. Drier air continues to filter into the Heartland on light northeasterly winds. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and light winds. Temperatures this evening will fall through the 70s. Lows by morning will be in the upper 50s north to middle 60s far south.
kbsi23.com
One City starting first work-life classes in Sikeston
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – For the first time ever, One City is offering work-life classes in Sikeston, Missouri with the goal of helping more people enter the workforce. Over the last 4 years, One City has held 15 work-life sessions for members of the community looking to improve their jobs skills.
KFVS12
Murphysboro Fire Dept. discusses importance of having the right equipment to help save lives
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Murphysboro Fire Chief Steve McBride said they need a variety of equipment when responding to emergency calls. ”What we do is dangerous work,” he said. “Some of the things that we do are right on the edge of being unsafe.”. “It’s very important for...
KFVS12
Southern Ill. Food Insecurity Summit in Marion, Ill.
The "War for the Wheel" game will be Saturday evening, September 10. See how you can help catch monarch butterflies to be tagged and released at Giant City State Park. Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show TOO on 9/9. S7HD confirms 1st case of monkeypox in southern Ill.
KFVS12
No Place Like Home: Fredericktown
FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - In a town with more than 4,000 people you can expect to see beautiful sights, eat good food and feel the strong sense of community. “It’s kind of the middle of the crossroads, I guess. We are an hour from everything,” said Brian Hornbostel, owner of Thal’s Hardware.
