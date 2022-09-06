ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

wmsy
2d ago

“It’s more important than ever that lawmakers and leaders look at innovative ways to bring starter homes back in Minnesota.” So what are the innovative ways to do this, subsidies to new home buyers? Why not we're paying off the educations of all that demographic group they described, why not buy them a home, too?

KROC News

Minnesota’s Pheasant Population Takes a Big Jump

UNDATED -- Good news for Minnesota pheasant hunters, there are more birds in almost every part of the state. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the annual roadside survey shows an 18% increase in pheasants compared to last year and a similar percentage above the 10-year average. This year's...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

25 apple orchards in Minnesota to visit this fall

(FOX 9) - Apple picking is a classic fall activity in Minnesota, with several homegrown varieties available throughout the season. Below are some of the best orchards for your fall frolic!. If you would like your orchard featured email adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com with details. Aamodt's Apple Farm. Location: 6428 Manning Ave., Stillwater.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Northern Minnesota researchers close in on sulfate pollution solution

Outside the wastewater treatment plant in the Iron Range town of Aurora, a small trailer could hold clues to solving a big environmental problem facing northern Minnesota — how to protect wild rice from sulfate, a pollutant released by iron ore mines, wastewater treatment plants and other industries. Mei...
AURORA, MN
Y-105FM

Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill

Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Report: 3M Planning Layoffs To Adjust To Slowing Economy

(Maplewood, MN) — One of Minnesota’s largest employers is expected to conduct layoffs. Bloomberg reports that 3M officials announced the move in an internal memo. The Maplewood-based company says that is adjusting to a slowing economy. No word yet on how many of the nearly 100 thousand workers will be laid off.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
tcbmag.com

What California’s Ban on New Gas-Powered Cars Means for Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz spent a lot of political capital to adopt tougher new vehicle emission standards in Minnesota. In his first year in office in 2019, Walz announced Minnesota would follow California in requiring automakers to provide more electric vehicles for sale in Minnesota. Republicans have repeatedly bashed the decision to act unilaterally and, in their view, force EVs on uninterested drivers.
MINNESOTA STATE
kaxe.org

Border News Roundup: An Abundance of a Variety of Mushrooms Reported Due to Heavy Rainfall

Timberjay editor and publisher Marshall Helmberger joins Heidi Holtan on the Friday Morning Show and talks about some of the stories that they covered during the week. This week they start out with a story of the unexpected death of the Timberjay’s longtime editor Keith Vandervort. Marshall talks about the great addition he was to their team and the huge loss for his family and friends, as well as the newspaper.
MINNESOTA STATE
minnesotamonthly.com

10 Spots for Fall Foliage in Minnesota, 2022

If you’re ready for the vibrant oranges, burnished golds, and rich reds of autumn, you might want to start planning your travel destinations for fall foliage now. According to the National Weather Service, peak times to see fall colors in Minnesota usually fall around mid- to late September and into early October. This summer was exceptionally hot, which means that the displays of color may take longer to reach peak brightness. You can use the Minnesota DNR’s online Fall Color Finder to get insider information on the best times to view fall colors.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Report: 3M may be planning layoffs

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Manufacturing giant 3M, the fourth-largest Fortune 500 company in the Twin Cities, may be planning layoffs, according to a Bloomberg report citing internal memos. The Bloomberg article did not specify how many jobs might be at risk, but the news organization said the layoffs may be...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
gowatertown.net

Woman seeks name change for state park in west central Minnesota

NEW LONDON, MINN. – A New London woman says a state park in west-central Minnesota should no longer be named after Minnesota’s first governor, Henry Sibley, because he led the U-S military’s effort to crush the Dakota uprising of 1862, and then oversaw rushed trials resulting in the execution of 38 Dakota at Mankato.
NEW LONDON, MN

