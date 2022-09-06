Read full article on original website
Related
KMBC.com
Audit reveals Kansas paid out about $450 million in fraudulent unemployment benefits
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We're getting a look at just how bad the fraud was inside the Kansas Department of Labor. Hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars were wasted. "We wasted a lot of federal taxpayer dollars," said state Rep. Sean Tarwater, of Stilwell. According to the private audit...
Wichita Eagle
Audit: Kansas paid over $400 million in fraudulent unemployment, flagged real people as fraud
Kansas likely paid between $441 million and $466 million in fraudulent unemployment payments between March of 2020 and March of 2022, according to an independent audit commissioned by the state. Additionally, the audit concluded the state likely flagged numerous legitimate claimants as fraudulent. The audit was obtained by The Star...
A look into Gov. Laura Kelly’s promise to ‘axe the food tax’ in Kansas
Editor’s Note: 27 News is examining the governor’s 2018 campaign promises. This is the second story in a series that will be released in the coming weeks. TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly made many promises before and after she ran for office, but did she deliver? One of Kelly’s foremost promises was to […]
Kansas school district’s planned transgender policy could violate law, ACLU says
TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas condemned a school district’s discussed transgender policy as potentially illegal and harmful, in anticipation of a deciding vote on the matter. Parents, students and board members in the Gardner Edgerton School District discussed the contentious policy during July and August board meetings. The policy would require […] The post Kansas school district’s planned transgender policy could violate law, ACLU says appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kcur.org
Kansas wants to plug abandoned oil wells that belch methane and swallow groundwater
Last summer, a utility worker stumbled across a well — one of thousands of abandoned, unplugged oil and gas wells scattered across Kansas — just 15 feet from a stream in La Cygne, an hour south of Kansas City. Such sites bear witness to the state’s history of...
adastraradio.com
Aging Expert Urges Kansans to put Advance Health Directive in Place
MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Research & Extension) – No one, young or old, likes to have “the conversation.”. But Erin Yelland, the interim director of the Center on Aging at Kansas State University, says it’s critical that families talk openly about end-of-life decisions. “It’s difficult,” Yelland said. “Research...
Kearney Hub
Kansas foster care provider reviewed failures in Nebraska before agreeing to end contract
TOPEKA — Officials from Saint Francis Ministries met with Nebraska regulators on Dec. 9, 2021, to review the organization’s failure to comply with the terms of its state contract. People are also reading…. The Kansas-based foster care provider had struggled to provide medical records for all the children...
Kansas man frustrated after sports bet stunted by internet service provider
A Kansas man said he isn’t able to place a sports bet from his home in the sunflower state due to an IP address issue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Did you get this text? Kansas police warn it’s a scam
Police departments across Kansas are warning about a scam text message claiming to be from the U.S. Postal Service on delivery issues.
WIBW
Kansas among best states in the U.S. to live in
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has ranked among the top half of the best states in the U.S. to stake your claim in. With about 8.4% of Americans having moved within the last year, a historic low, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best States to Live in - and Kansas ranks in the top half.
kcur.org
Here's what Kansas 3rd District candidate Amanda Adkins says about inflation and abortion
U.S. House candidate Amanda Adkins sees 2022 as her year to defeat incumbent Rep. Sharice Davids in Kansas’ 3rd congressional district. The district looks significantly different from the one Davids won in 2020. While it once contained all of Johnson and Wyandotte counties, it now encompasses the more-rural counties of Miami, Franklin and Anderson in their entirety.
More than 30,000 Kansans with suspended licenses could have kept driving legally last year
The state is trying to make it easier for someone with a suspended license to get some driving privileges with restricted licenses. But people are still missing out. TOPEKA, Kansas (Kansas News Service) — Kansas wants to give some people with suspended driver’s licenses at least some of their driving privileges back. But over 30,000 people […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bluevalleypost.com
New Johnson County judges to be picked from list of 5 nominees — Here’s who they are
After interviewing 27 candidates with legal backgrounds, the 10th Judicial District Nominating Commission has forwarded the names of five finalists to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, who will now appoint three to fill seats for new Johnson County judges. How it got here: The three new judge positions were funded by...
Kansas Veterans are getting introduced to expanded health care
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Veterans Affairs held the “Bring VA Benefits Home” event earlier this morning at the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Casino. The goal of the event was to assist veterans in getting enrolled for benefits and in connection with other resources. This event follows the PACT Act that was passed in August. The PACT Act […]
Wastewater surveillance continues to inform COVID-19 surges in Kansas
Not everyone gets tested for COVID-19, but everybody goes to the bathroom.
KS Gov. turns down NAACP debate and others
TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has agreed to two debates and a candidate forum this election cycle. However, the Governor has declined other offers for debate, including one hosted by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). In turn, Kelly’s Republican opponent Attorney General Derek Schmidt is agreeing to three additional […]
Kansas to pay $50K after wrongfully convicting Wichita man for having a folding knife
Wichita police found the knife after his wife gave permission to search his truck.
What’s new at the Kansas State Fair this year?
The Kansas State Fair runs from Sept. 8-18 at the fairgrounds in Hutchinson, and organizers have several new features coming this year.
WIBW
Rogers touts $15 minimum wage achievement at Labor Day Parade
HOISINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Rogers touted his $15 minimum wage achievement at the Hoisington Labor Day Parade on Monday. Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says on Monday, Sept. 5 he attended the Hoisington Labor Day Parade. “Recognizing the advances Labor has made to protect workers and ensure...
KWCH.com
‘Severe’ to ‘exceptional’ drought conditions impacting much of central, western Kansas
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A hot and dry summer across Kansas is having significant implications for Kansas farmers. The U.S. Drought Monitor reports much of central and western Kansas still experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions. For Kansas farmers, it’s been a season to forget. “It’s disappointing. We...
Comments / 0