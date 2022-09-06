ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Reflector

Kansas school district’s planned transgender policy could violate law, ACLU says

TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas condemned a school district’s discussed transgender policy as potentially illegal and harmful, in anticipation of a deciding vote on the matter. Parents, students and board members in the Gardner Edgerton School District discussed the contentious policy during July and August board meetings.  The policy would require […] The post Kansas school district’s planned transgender policy could violate law, ACLU says appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
adastraradio.com

Aging Expert Urges Kansans to put Advance Health Directive in Place

MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Research & Extension) – No one, young or old, likes to have “the conversation.”. But Erin Yelland, the interim director of the Center on Aging at Kansas State University, says it’s critical that families talk openly about end-of-life decisions. “It’s difficult,” Yelland said. “Research...
WIBW

Kansas among best states in the U.S. to live in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has ranked among the top half of the best states in the U.S. to stake your claim in. With about 8.4% of Americans having moved within the last year, a historic low, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best States to Live in - and Kansas ranks in the top half.
KSNT News

Kansas Veterans are getting introduced to expanded health care

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Veterans Affairs held the “Bring VA Benefits Home” event earlier this morning at the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Casino. The goal of the event was to assist veterans in getting enrolled for benefits and in connection with other resources. This event follows the PACT Act that was passed in August. The PACT Act […]
KSNT News

KS Gov. turns down NAACP debate and others

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has agreed to two debates and a candidate forum this election cycle. However, the Governor has declined other offers for debate, including one hosted by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). In turn, Kelly’s Republican opponent Attorney General Derek Schmidt is agreeing to three additional […]
WIBW

Rogers touts $15 minimum wage achievement at Labor Day Parade

HOISINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Rogers touted his $15 minimum wage achievement at the Hoisington Labor Day Parade on Monday. Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says on Monday, Sept. 5 he attended the Hoisington Labor Day Parade. “Recognizing the advances Labor has made to protect workers and ensure...
