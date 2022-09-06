ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TODAY.com

Jennifer Hudson shares rare photos of 13-year-old son: 'I officially have a teenager!'

Jennifer Hudson is celebrating the start of a new chapter for her son, who turned 13 this week!. Hudson's son — David Daniel Otunga Jr. — is seen in the actor's Instagram post dancing, posing in a car and standing next to his mother in a series of pictures from the newly 13-year-old's celebration. Otunga's father is professional wrestler David Otunga. He and Hudson split in 2017 after ten years together.
12tomatoes.com

Mom Gives Birth To Baby The Size Of A Toddler

Mothers love to complain to their children about all of the pain that they went through to bring them into this world. While most mothers are making good-natured jokes, there are some mothers who can legitimately complain a bit. Take the mother in this story, for instance. She took to TikTok to open up about her past experiences and you won’t be able to believe what she has to say.
PopSugar

Adrienne Bailon's Son Gets Cuter With Every New Photo

Adrienne Bailon is a mom! The 38-year-old television personality and singer welcomed a baby boy via surrogate with husband Israel Houghton, 51, in August. Bailon and Houghton announced the arrival of their son, Ever James, with a black-and-white Instagram picture on Aug. 16. "Our baby boy is here & we...
SheKnows

Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Gets New Braids & Shares Her Hair Transformation in the Cutest Video

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union’s 4-year-old daughter Kaavia is a dancer, a singer, and now a beauty influencer! The toddler known as Shady Baby recently had her hair done and we can’t stop watching her adorable hair transformation. Kaavia, whom Union shares with husband Dwyane Wade, got braids at One by Wankaya, and shared the cutest video of the before-and-after look. The video starts with footage of Kaavia’s curly natural hair. As the camera pans around, it suddenly jumps to the finished look, and she is so beautiful! Her hair is in braids with two purple bows...
Daily Mail

Proud mum Bindi Irwin breaks down in tears as she watches her one-year-old daughter Grace marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve

Bindi Irwin got emotional on Wednesday after seeing her one-year-old daughter Grace Warrior marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve Irwin. The 24-year-old took her daughter for a stroll around Australia Zoo in Queensland and noticed Grace's excitement upon seeing a mural of her grandparents Terri and Steve 'The Crocodile Hunter' Irwin with a koala.
Mary Duncan

Mistress enraged, heartbroken when boyfriend puts vacation home in his wife’s name

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I have been in a relationship with a married man for almost three years now. It’s been almost two years since his wife found out about us when he told her, admitting to cheating. It’s been over a year since he moved out of their house so that he could spend more time with me.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Husband's heartbreak after his wife, 29, dies from a stroke just six weeks after they welcomed their first child as her selfless final act is revealed

A shattered husband has shared his heartache following the death of his young wife to a stroke, just six weeks after the birth of their first child. Shannon Sime, a 29-year-old hairdresser from the UK who had been living on the Gold Coast, suffered a stroke on August 5 and sadly lost her life three days later.
Page Six

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne gives rare glimpse of her baby bump

Kelly Osbourne shared a rare baby bump update three months after announcing her pregnancy. The “Osbournes” alum, 37, posted an Instagram Story photo Wednesday showing her reflection in a window. Osbourne’s budding belly could be seen as she enjoyed a sunny pool day. The former reality star shared another picture from what looked to be a potential babymoon, writing, “It’s time for a massage.” Osbourne did not show her bump when she revealed her pregnancy in May. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she captioned a selfie...
