Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Reacts to Haters Who ‘Comment’ on Her Large Family: ‘I’m So Blessed’
Standing her ground. Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin responded to critics who question the size of her and husband Alec Baldwin's family. "When people ask or comment, we often go to silly and very self-deprecating jokes on my part," the yoga instructor, 38, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, August 30. "I love to laugh at myself — […]
TODAY.com
Jennifer Hudson shares rare photos of 13-year-old son: 'I officially have a teenager!'
Jennifer Hudson is celebrating the start of a new chapter for her son, who turned 13 this week!. Hudson's son — David Daniel Otunga Jr. — is seen in the actor's Instagram post dancing, posing in a car and standing next to his mother in a series of pictures from the newly 13-year-old's celebration. Otunga's father is professional wrestler David Otunga. He and Hudson split in 2017 after ten years together.
Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Baby Bump While Out with Husband Adam Levine
Stepping out in Santa Barbara over the weekend, Prinsloo was spotted out to lunch with husband Adam Levine while wearing a blue floral print dress and chunky black flip-flops. On Tuesday, PEOPLE confirmed that the Victoria's Secret model and the Maroon 5 frontman are expecting their third baby. The couple's...
12tomatoes.com
Mom Gives Birth To Baby The Size Of A Toddler
Mothers love to complain to their children about all of the pain that they went through to bring them into this world. While most mothers are making good-natured jokes, there are some mothers who can legitimately complain a bit. Take the mother in this story, for instance. She took to TikTok to open up about her past experiences and you won’t be able to believe what she has to say.
Daughter Upset After Finding Out Her Mom Secretly Returned the School Clothes Her Boyfriend Bought Her
Mom says she needed the money. *This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Times are hard for many people these days. Jobs aren't paying a livable wage, rent and mortgages are rising, and inflation is at an all-time high.
'Octomom' Nadya Suleman Shares Back-to-School Photo of Her Octuplets: 'Be Proud of Yourselves'
Nadya Suleman, a.k.a. "Octomom," is wishing her octuplets well at the start of a new school year. Earlier this week, Suleman, 47, shared a photo on Instagram of her eight youngest children — Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jonah, Makai, Josiah and Jeremiah — as they prepared to embark on their first day of the eighth grade.
PopSugar
Adrienne Bailon's Son Gets Cuter With Every New Photo
Adrienne Bailon is a mom! The 38-year-old television personality and singer welcomed a baby boy via surrogate with husband Israel Houghton, 51, in August. Bailon and Houghton announced the arrival of their son, Ever James, with a black-and-white Instagram picture on Aug. 16. "Our baby boy is here & we...
Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Gets New Braids & Shares Her Hair Transformation in the Cutest Video
Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union’s 4-year-old daughter Kaavia is a dancer, a singer, and now a beauty influencer! The toddler known as Shady Baby recently had her hair done and we can’t stop watching her adorable hair transformation. Kaavia, whom Union shares with husband Dwyane Wade, got braids at One by Wankaya, and shared the cutest video of the before-and-after look. The video starts with footage of Kaavia’s curly natural hair. As the camera pans around, it suddenly jumps to the finished look, and she is so beautiful! Her hair is in braids with two purple bows...
Proud mum Bindi Irwin breaks down in tears as she watches her one-year-old daughter Grace marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve
Bindi Irwin got emotional on Wednesday after seeing her one-year-old daughter Grace Warrior marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve Irwin. The 24-year-old took her daughter for a stroll around Australia Zoo in Queensland and noticed Grace's excitement upon seeing a mural of her grandparents Terri and Steve 'The Crocodile Hunter' Irwin with a koala.
"I just bought it for the twins and me" Man excludes fiancé, mother of his twin babies, from family trip
Family vacations are an opportunity for new and old members to bond. Most importantly, everyone in the family can create memories and develop a bond over the vacation. However, some families might exclude certain people from vacations, which could seem cruel if the person has been a part of the family.
People
Kimora Lee Simmons Poses for Rare Photo with All Five of Her Children at Back to School Event
Kimora Lee Simmons enjoyed a special outing this week surrounded by all of her kids. The model and entrepreneur was joined by all five of her children Thursday at a Back to School Giveaway event, which she hosted in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Baby Phat, Family Dollar, Dollar Tree, and Crayola, in Los Angeles.
Mistress enraged, heartbroken when boyfriend puts vacation home in his wife’s name
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I have been in a relationship with a married man for almost three years now. It’s been almost two years since his wife found out about us when he told her, admitting to cheating. It’s been over a year since he moved out of their house so that he could spend more time with me.
Khloe Kardashian and Her Family Are ‘Grateful’ That Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson Is Home
Slow and steady. Khloé Kardashian is "taking some time to adjust to having two children," a source tells In Touch. The Good American founder, 38, who welcomed baby No. 2 via surrogate with ex Tristan...
Woman furious after husband invites 8 family members to stay in their 2-bedroom home
How many guests are too many? For one frustrated mother-of-the-bride, the answer is eight after her clueless husband invited two families to stay with them in a two-bedroom apartment.
The Couple From "Married At First Sight" Season 12 Who's Still Together
The exceptional couple who is still going strong.
EXCLUSIVE: Husband's heartbreak after his wife, 29, dies from a stroke just six weeks after they welcomed their first child as her selfless final act is revealed
A shattered husband has shared his heartache following the death of his young wife to a stroke, just six weeks after the birth of their first child. Shannon Sime, a 29-year-old hairdresser from the UK who had been living on the Gold Coast, suffered a stroke on August 5 and sadly lost her life three days later.
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne gives rare glimpse of her baby bump
Kelly Osbourne shared a rare baby bump update three months after announcing her pregnancy. The “Osbournes” alum, 37, posted an Instagram Story photo Wednesday showing her reflection in a window. Osbourne’s budding belly could be seen as she enjoyed a sunny pool day. The former reality star shared another picture from what looked to be a potential babymoon, writing, “It’s time for a massage.” Osbourne did not show her bump when she revealed her pregnancy in May. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she captioned a selfie...
People
Gabrielle Union Shares Kaavia's Hilarious Reaction to Finding Out She's Not Invited on Vacation
Gabrielle Union's daughter was not amused to learn she wasn't invited on a recent trip. The Cheaper By the Dozen actress, 49, shared a video with daughter Kaavia James on Instagram Monday in which the 3-year-old finds out her mom is going on vacation without her. "When your child finds...
‘1,000-Lb. Sisters’: Amy Slaton Considers Her Family ‘Complete’ After 2nd Baby via C-Section
For those closely following 1,000-Lb. Sisters, the birth of Amy Slaton’s second baby came as joyous news. Her sentiment following her son’s birth only made the moment sweeter.
Riley Burruss Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors After Photo Goes Viral
As the daughter of singer-songwriter and 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kandi Burruss, many reality TV viewers have watched Riley grow up since she was a child.
