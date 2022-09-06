Fox News' Peter Doocy Confronts WH Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre With Her Old Tweets Claiming Donald Trump Stole 2016 Election

Mega

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy confronted White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about her past claims that Donald Trump stole the 2016 presidential election, Radar has learned.

The shocking confrontation took place on Tuesday while Jean-Pierre was providing her daily press briefing.

Doocy’s initial concerns came following President Joe Biden ’s recent comments that “MAGA Republicans” are a "threat to the country” for “refusing to acknowledge an election.”

"MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards," President Biden said on Thursday in Philadelphia. "Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love."

"I do think anyone who calls for the use of violence, refuses to acknowledge an election, changing the way you count votes, that is a threat to democracy," Biden explained further after being pressed by Fox News over his comments.

Doocy then questioned Jean-Pierre on why MAGA Republicans are “a threat to democracy” for refusing to acknowledge the 2020 presidential election results when she seemingly did the same regarding the 2016 election results.

“If denying an election is extreme now, why wasn’t it then?” Doocy asked after reading a series of six-year-old tweets written by Jean-Pierre in which she suggested then-President Trump was “illegitimate” and entered office following a “stolen election.”

But Jean-Pierre did not hesitate to fire back at Doocy and call his comparison ridiculous.

“So, let’s be very clear that that comparison that you made is just ridiculous,” she said, to which Doocy interjected, “How is that ridiculous?”

“You’re asking me a question, let me answer it,” Jean-Pierre fired back. “I was talking specifically at that time of what was happening with voting rights and what was in danger of voting rights.”

She continued, “That’s what I was speaking to at the time, and here’s the thing, I have said, Governor Kemp won the election in Georgia. I’ve been clear about that. I have said President Trump won the election in 2016 and I’ve been clear about that.”

Jean-Pierre further defended Biden’s controversial comments that MAGA Republicans are dangerous because, unlike in 2016, claims of a stolen election in 2020 ultimately led to a direct attack on the United States Capitol building in an effort to stop the certification of Biden's election victory.

“What we are talking about right now is let’s not forget what happened on January 6, 2021, where we saw an insurrection, a mob that was incited by the person who occupied this campus, this facility at that time,” Jean-Pierre explained to Doocy.

“And it was an attack on our democracy,” she continued. “Let’s not forget people died that day. Law enforcement were attacked that day. That was the danger that we were seeing at the time. That’s what the president has called out and that’s what he’s going to do continue to call out.”

Jean-Pierre concluded her argument with Doocy by further explaining democracy must be protected.