WCJB
State warns Gainesville against finalizing multi-family zoning plan
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is warning the city of Gainesville to reverse course after the commission voted to end single-family zoning in the city. The department reviewed the change to the city’s comprehensive plan to allow the multi-family units to be built in neighborhoods...
alachuachronicle.com
State Department of Economic Opportunity recommends withdrawal of single-family housing ordinance
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A letter from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) to Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe recommends the withdrawal of the City’s Comprehensive Plan amendment that removes single-family zoning throughout the city, saying the amendment is inconsistent with the City’s Comprehensive Plan and that it “results in a scattered, unplanned, unfocused, and untenable approach to providing affordable housing.”
WCJB
City of Gainesville to move forward with plans for retired fire station
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The sale of the Main Street Fire Station in Gainesville is moving forward with city commissioners acting as the general policy committee. The committee voted to accept a recommendation by city staff, to issue a “request for proposal.”’. The intent is to hold a...
mycbs4.com
City of Gainesville proposal aims to offer second chance to former inmates
Under a new proposal by the City of Gainesville, some businesses would not be able to reject job applicants based on their past arrests. Business owners have a chance to hear more about it during a roundtable discussion with city leaders on Thursday. Vicki Gervickas serves as the Director of...
WCJB
Residents voiced their displeasure on tax increases at a Gainesville City budget meeting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new city budget was voted on by Gainesville City Commissioners and one of the items was the proposed property tax rate of 5.5 mills which is the same as the current assessment. But since property values have risen 11.8% the city’s revenue is growing, even...
WCJB
Gainesville General Policy Committee will meet and consider plans for the old Fire Station one
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The General Policy Committee in Gainesville will consider plans for an old Fire Station number one. The fire station is located at 427 S Main St. The station would be purchased and remade into a mixed-use property in Gainesville. This meeting will start at 1 p.m.
WCJB
Columbia County Report: 1/2 cent sales tax proposed to fund new schools
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A proposal to create a half-cent sales tax in Columbia County to fund schools will be on the ballot in November, the Lake City Humane Society is getting a boost to its budget, and Florida Gateway College’s bass fishing teams placed in a national tournament, all in this week’s Columbia County Report.
WCJB
Williston Deputy Police Chief Terry Bovaird voted unanimously as interim city manager
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning. WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Williston City Council voted unanimously to replace the previous city manager, Jackie Gorman, whose letter of resignation had just been accepted moments before, with Deputy Police Chief Terry Bovaird. Bovaird will be the interim replacement. One of the topics of discussion on Tuesday’s meeting was whether or not to allow the city manager, along with the deputy city manager, Deanna Nelson, who had also submitted a letter or resignation, to continue working through their intended resignation dates. The council ultimately decided to accept both of their resignations, before voting on an interim replacement. The pair will both get paid through the intended resignation dates. City Council President Debra Jones cites a disagreement in leadership styles that had most recently been brought up during the budgeting process. Because Bovaird cannot hold both the deputy police chief and interim city manager positions at the same time, he will leave his current position.
WCJB
Council accepts resignation of two Williston city leaders
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Two city leaders in Williston resigned during a city council meeting on Tuesday. During the meeting, the city council accepted the resignation of Williston City Manager Jackie Gorman and Deputy City Manager Deanna Nelson. The council then voted unanimously to appoint Deputy Police Chief Terry Bovaird...
WCJB
Fort White Town Council will meet and decide whether they will change the town charter
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Fort White Town Council will decide whether to change the town charter. The change would allow the mayor to vote on council decisions. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. The mayor is currently allowed to vote on all issues. If the mayor is...
WCJB
Two more Marion County schools will participate in the Community Eligibility Provision Initiative
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Students at two more schools in Marion County will have access to meals. Fordham Early Learning Academy and Ocala Charter Middle School are the newest schools participating in the Community Eligibility Provision Initiative. The program provides breakfast and lunch at no cost to students at 54...
WCJB
Accusations fly as Lake City City Manager contract talks stall
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The city’s budget is approved, millage rate is the same, but the formally unanimous choice for city manager now comes with a cloud of councilman accusations. At Tuesday night Lake City Council meeting Councilman Todd Sampson began by accusing Interim City Manager Paul Dyal...
WCJB
Counties across NCFL will hold events in tribute to the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several North Central Florida counties are holding events in tribute to the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Sunday. Alachua County and the city of Gainesville will observe the anniversary with an annual stair climb and a ceremony held at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at 8:30 a.m.
WCJB
New Marion County public library name selected
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Commission has voted on a new name for the new county library. During the commission meeting on Wednesday, the board unanimously voted for the library to be called the Sankofa Public Library. The branch library services will be at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place.
WCJB
Dunnellon City Council will meet and discuss conceptual plans for the new police headquarters
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Dunnellon City Council reviews conceptual plans for the new police headquarters. The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Dunnellon City Hall. The new station will be in the SW quadrant of Powell Rd and Illinois St. They will discuss the formal site design...
mycbs4.com
Road safety improvements in Alachua County
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) plans to begin working on U.S 41 (State Road 45) this week. Some of the improvements are milling, resurfacing, lighting, and highway signage. FDOT says they also plan to add a right turning lane at Oak View Middle School onto Southwest 15th Avenue in...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Gainesville, FL Zero Waste Ordinance Goes into Effect After Years in Progress
Gainesville’s new zero waste ordinance will continue to alter community relationships with polluting single-use products. The new solid waste city policy limits businesses from handing out single-use plastics such as plastic utensils, condiment packets and portion cups unless requested by customers. The ordinance also bans the sale of food packaged in foam containers on city property.
WCJB
Marion County school gets large donation of books
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County public school students have thousands of new books to check out. The school district received more than 63,000 books from scholastic via Toys for Tots. The books are at the Marion County School Board warehouse right now. The books were donated to Toys for...
Orange Park residents upset with trees cut down at Bradley Park
Bradley Park dedication ceremonyClay County BCC Facebook Page. Orange Park residents continue to voice their concerns about the trees cut down at Rob Bradley Conservation Park at Nelson Point.
mycbs4.com
Parents express concerns about availability of textbooks' physical copies at schools
Gainesville, FL — Parents of 10th grade students at Gainesville High School say they do not have a physical copy of an Algebra 2 textbook. “He's been struggling with this class because of the lack of the textbook," Aly Anderson said her son Jasper takes an algebra honors course. Not having a hard copy of the book has made studying harder.
