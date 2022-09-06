ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

State warns Gainesville against finalizing multi-family zoning plan

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is warning the city of Gainesville to reverse course after the commission voted to end single-family zoning in the city. The department reviewed the change to the city's comprehensive plan to allow the multi-family units to be built in neighborhoods...
State Department of Economic Opportunity recommends withdrawal of single-family housing ordinance

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A letter from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) to Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe recommends the withdrawal of the City's Comprehensive Plan amendment that removes single-family zoning throughout the city, saying the amendment is inconsistent with the City's Comprehensive Plan and that it "results in a scattered, unplanned, unfocused, and untenable approach to providing affordable housing."
Williston Deputy Police Chief Terry Bovaird voted unanimously as interim city manager

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning. WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Williston City Council voted unanimously to replace the previous city manager, Jackie Gorman, whose letter of resignation had just been accepted moments before, with Deputy Police Chief Terry Bovaird. Bovaird will be the interim replacement. One of the topics of discussion on Tuesday's meeting was whether or not to allow the city manager, along with the deputy city manager, Deanna Nelson, who had also submitted a letter or resignation, to continue working through their intended resignation dates. The council ultimately decided to accept both of their resignations, before voting on an interim replacement. The pair will both get paid through the intended resignation dates. City Council President Debra Jones cites a disagreement in leadership styles that had most recently been brought up during the budgeting process. Because Bovaird cannot hold both the deputy police chief and interim city manager positions at the same time, he will leave his current position.
Council accepts resignation of two Williston city leaders

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Two city leaders in Williston resigned during a city council meeting on Tuesday. During the meeting, the city council accepted the resignation of Williston City Manager Jackie Gorman and Deputy City Manager Deanna Nelson. The council then voted unanimously to appoint Deputy Police Chief Terry Bovaird...
Accusations fly as Lake City City Manager contract talks stall

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The city's budget is approved, millage rate is the same, but the formally unanimous choice for city manager now comes with a cloud of councilman accusations. At Tuesday night Lake City Council meeting Councilman Todd Sampson began by accusing Interim City Manager Paul Dyal...
New Marion County public library name selected

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Commission has voted on a new name for the new county library. During the commission meeting on Wednesday, the board unanimously voted for the library to be called the Sankofa Public Library. The branch library services will be at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place.
Road safety improvements in Alachua County

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) plans to begin working on U.S 41 (State Road 45) this week. Some of the improvements are milling, resurfacing, lighting, and highway signage. FDOT says they also plan to add a right turning lane at Oak View Middle School onto Southwest 15th Avenue in...
Gainesville, FL Zero Waste Ordinance Goes into Effect After Years in Progress

Gainesville's new zero waste ordinance will continue to alter community relationships with polluting single-use products. The new solid waste city policy limits businesses from handing out single-use plastics such as plastic utensils, condiment packets and portion cups unless requested by customers. The ordinance also bans the sale of food packaged in foam containers on city property.
Marion County school gets large donation of books

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County public school students have thousands of new books to check out. The school district received more than 63,000 books from scholastic via Toys for Tots. The books are at the Marion County School Board warehouse right now. The books were donated to Toys for...
